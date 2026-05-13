24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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‘Brain Fondle,’ also known as ‘Fairly Good Comics,’ is a series created by the duo Eddie and James Ward, also referred to as The Ward Brothers. The series features clever, absurd, and often darkly humorous comic strips that take everyday ideas and twist them into unexpected punchlines. Their comics often blend irony, awkward truths, and surreal situations in a way that feels both funny and strangely relatable.

So scroll down and take a look at what these multi-talented creators have come up with since their last post, and if you’re still craving more, make sure to check out our previous feature.

More info: Instagram | thewardbrothers.co.uk | x.com

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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