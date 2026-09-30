30 One-Panel Comics By A New Yorker Cartoonist That Find The Funny In Modern Life

Sometimes, all it takes is one simple drawing and a clever line to turn an ordinary, everyday situation into something surprisingly funny. Cartoonist Akeem Roberts does this with his single-panel comics, which have also appeared in The New Yorker.
His series covers familiar topics such as relationships, pets, work, family, and everyday frustrations, but it usually includes an unexpected twist. Cats negotiate with mice, dogs question their humans, trees compare tattoos, and even vampires have to deal with generational differences.
This time, we selected some of the best one-panel cartoons by this artist, and we hope you enjoy them as much as we do. Let us know in the comments below which strip you found the most relatable and funny.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: akeemteam
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#25
Image source: akeemteam
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