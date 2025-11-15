30 Unusual Maps People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

There’s a wonderful online community on Reddit that’s dedicated to beautiful, intriguing, and artistic maps that will wow you and make you see the world from a whole other perspective. As someone who loves doodling maps in my spare time, I’m in heaven. And even though our generous and benevolent social media overlords [cough cough] don’t allow us to mention the full name of the subreddit because of one particular word that it uses, make sure you visit the group, check out their latest maps, and maybe even become members yourselves, dear Pandas!
In the meantime, let's enjoy some gorgeous and interesting maps, shall we?
We reached out to the founder and moderator of the subreddit, Patrick McGranaghan. He told Bored Panda all about how his passion for maps was first sparked, as well as how amateur cartographers can develop their sense of style and design to create better maps and do their imaginations justice.
#1 This Is My Wedding Gift To My Wife. We Get Married Next Sunday. I Used A Woodburning Kit To Burn A Map Of All The States We Have Visited As A Couple. We Both Love To Travel And Backpack Do I Want To To Keep Adding To It As We Get Older
#2 Occupied Bald Eagle Nests In Wisconsin. 1974 vs. 2019. Growth Credited To The Clean Water Act
#3 USA In Drawn In 3 Lines. Boundaries Marked With Gaps (The Best I Could)
#4 The World Of Infrastructure
#5 United Kingdom
#6 Light Blue Is A Map As We Know It And Dark Blue Is The Actual Size Of Each Country
#7 A Map Of Finland’s Bear Population, Made Up Of Bears
#8 To Combat The Threat Of Desertification Of The Sahel (The Region Immediately To The South Of The Sahara), The African Union Is Leading An Initiative To Plant The Great Green Wall, A 7,775 Km (4,830 Mi) Belt Of Trees Crossing The Entire Breadth Of North Africa
#9 Just Walked In The Room And Found My 6 Year Old Drawing Countries By Hand
#10 Map I Made Out Of Pressed Flowers!
#11 Wolf Distribution In Italy From 1900 To 2020
#12 This Is Awesome
#13 Indo-European Language Family Tree
#14 The United States Of America: Alaskan Perspective
#15 I Made A Retro Pixel Map Of The USA! Tried To Include Some Of The Iconic Monuments/Locations That Resonated With Me
#16 Newspaper My Great Grandfather Saved From The End Of Wwii (I Have More Photos But This Subreddit Doesn’t Allow A Gallery)
#17 The Topography Of Italy
#18 A Neat Little Map Guide
#19 Euler Diagram-Map Of The British Isles
#20 What The Netherlamds Would Naturally Look Like If They Hadn’t Built Any Dikes To Prevent Flooding
#21 If You Flew In A Straight Line From Mcallen, Texas To Bangkok, Thailand, You Would Only Spend About 50 Miles Over Water
#22 Map Of The 2191 Meter Deep Krubera Cave. The Deepest Known Cave System In The World
#23 The Oldest Universities In Continuous Operation
#24 Where Flamingos Are Found Naturally In The World
#25 Olympus Mons On Mars, The Largest Volcano In Our Solar System, Compared To Arizona
#26 Relief Map Of Baltic And Scandinavia
#27 The True Size Of New Guinea
#28 The Shire – English Counties Ending In ‘Shire’
#29 Satellite Map Of Vatican City
#30 Europe Seen From Russia (Made In The 1950s)
