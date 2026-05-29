Global Tributes Pour In After Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ Passes Away

After more than two decades in a coma, the “sleeping prince” of Saudi Arabia, Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud, has passed away.
The 36-year-old had been interned at the King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, the country’s capital, where family members, including his father, celebrated his birthday in April this year. Like many other events at his beloved’s bedside, he posted the event on social media.
The prince’s passing, announced on X, has since drawn a slew of condolences from followers worldwide.
Even a religious organization marveled at the prince’s resolve to keep his son on life support for that long
Image credits: Khaled bin Talal
“The passing of His Royal Highness Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,” the notice posted on July 19 reads.
“His funeral prayer will be held – God willing – tomorrow, Sunday, corresponding to 25/1/1447 AH, after the Asr prayer at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in the city of Riyadh.”
On a page specifically designed to support the comatose Al-Waleed, another notice reads:
Image credits: Khaled bin Talal
“With hearts full of faith in Allah’s decree and destiny, and with profound sadness and sorrow, we mourn our beloved son.
“Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away to Allah’s mercy today.”
Religious institutions, like the Global Imams Council, weighed in with their respects.
Image credits: Khaled bin Talal
It wrote:
“As we share the grief with the royal family on this solemn occasion, we recall with deep respect the patience and steadfastness demonstrated by his father, prince Khaled Bin Talal, and his family, a testament to their profound faith.”
The man refused to listen to doctors’ advice
Image credits: Khaled bin Talal
A post on June 8 depicted the comatose royal in a hospital room decorated for the event while three family members stood around his bed on April 18 this year.
The incident that put Al-Waleed there took place in 2005.
He was studying at a military academy in London, and at some point during his stay, he was involved in a high-speed car accident that left him with numerous brain injuries and internal bleeding.
He was then flown to Riyadh, where he was hooked up to a ventilator and feeding tube.
After ten years in a coma, doctors advised his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, to take him off life support and let nature take its course, but he refused.
The family, whose wealth dwarfs that of the British monarchy 16 times over, dug deep in their endeavors to find solutions
Image credits: Khaled bin Talal
It was reported that Prince Al-Waleed made head and finger movements in 2019 but gave no other reason for hope.
His father remained hopeful nonetheless, and in 2022, three years after movement was spotted, India’s Economic Times quoted Prince Khaled saying:
“If God had wanted him to die in the accident, he would have been in his grave now.”
Image credits: Khaled bin Talal
According to UNILAD, his mother supported her husband’s beliefs when she claimed to have sensed her son’s spirit.
The family, members of the House of Saud, is said to be worth around $1.4 trillion–sixteen times richer than the British Royal Family, per a 2018 CNBC report–delved deep to seek out international expertise in the hope of healing their son, but to no avail.
Prince Al-Waleed is the oldest son of Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, who in turn, is the son of ultra-wealthy tycoon Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, who was listed among Time magazine‘s 100 most influential people in the world in 2007.
Image credits: Khaled bin Talal
The senior Al Waleed, or the late 36-year-old prince’s grandfather, in turn, is the grandson of the Saudi monarchy’s founder, Ibn Saud.
Some factions on social media see moral in this story
The public has been marveling at the story, with some struggling to get their head around what it means to be or have a loved one in a coma for two decades.
Image credits: Khaled bin Talal
“Imagine how he would feel if he recovered after losing 20 years of his life,” wrote one netizen.
“Imagine sleeping at age 16 and waking up as a 36 year old though,” echoed another.
But to one observer, the story offered a valuable lesson:
“This picture is an eye opener,” they wrote. “No matter how rich, strong, powerful and popular, you are still weak and mortal….be kind and humble.”
Some netizens think keeping someone on a ventilator that long is inhumane
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