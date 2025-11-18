30 Instances Of Single Moms Facing Online Backlash For Their Delusional Demands (New Pics)

Being a parent is one of the hardest jobs in the world. That’s why it’s crucial for moms and dads to have support systems they can rely on and friends they can share their experiences with. But there’s a big difference between finding a community of like-minded parents online to bond with and begging for handouts from others who can barely support their own families.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most entitled posts from parents online that have been shared in the Single Mom Is Not a Coupon Code Facebook group. From asking for free furniture to fancy presents for their kiddos, enjoy scrolling through these posts, and keep reading to find a conversation with Mathieu Mall, one of the group’s administrators!
#1 Her Kids Have Dirty Clothes? She Doesn’t Have A Sink?
Image source: Zach Hopper
#2 A ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’ Would Be Nice…
Image source: Garry Thomas
#3
Image source: Reece Johnson
#4
Image source: Maddie Vance
#5 I Finally Found One In The Wild
Image source: Brad Teixeira
#6 She’s Not Begging But Seriously, How On Earth Does She Think This Makes Sense?? I’m Waiting For The Replies To Roll In
Image source: Ashlee Nauta
#7 Continuing The “Bringing It Up For No Reason Because It’s Automatic” Theme
Image source: David Pivovar
#8
Image source: Cassie Smith
#9 Posted In My Town’s Buy Nothing Page. She’s All Kinds Of Salty With Anybody Questioning Her. I’d Like A 50 In TV And A Ps4 Too Please!
Image source: Jen Grissom
#10
Image source: Jacob Burgess
#11 “Hi. I Need You To Take Care Of My Kids All The Time Without Expecting To Be Compensated Much For Your Time, Oh, And That Time Starts At 4 Or 5 In The Morning”
Image source: Bret Woodard
#12
Image source: Whitney Quinn
#13
Image source: Michelle Pickles
#14 She Is Failing Them
Image source: Narys anonimas
#15 This Just Happened To Me Today. She Contacted Me On My Business Page, Inquiring About One Of My Valentines Day Treat Boxes. Why Is It That Every Begging Single Mom Always Has Every Single Form Of Payment
Image source: Jennifer Shelby
#16 We Ate Whatever My Mother Put In Front Of Us Or We Didn’t Eat. Young Mr Nuggie May Have To Adjust His Palate
Image source: Elaine Kazee
#17 “Cabana For The Deck”
Image source: Carissa Lynn
#18 Had To Throw It In At The End For Absolutely No Reason
Image source: Roger Paisley
#19 I Finally Found One, Lol
Image source: Nikki Borz
#20 No Please, No Thank You And You Have To Deliver. Can’t Even Provide Her Own Toilet Paper?
Image source: Victoria Rose
#21
Image source: Michael Leiby
#22
Image source: Samantha Shoroh
#23 Always Anonymous Which Makes It Hard To Trust
Image source: Sarah Riley
#24 When I Tried To Go To Comments Or See How Many Laugh Reacts Nothing Would Come Up. The Area She Is Asking In Are Retired People And People With Very Little Money
Image source: Narys anonimas
#25 You Don’t Need Coffee, You Don’t Need Chips. Why Do The Broke Ones Always Have Baby Animals. Always Got Kittens N Puppies. Stop It
Image source: Stephanie Lynn Wilhelm
#26 Literally, What Was The Need To Even Mention The Relationship Status Or Mobility??
Image source: Sebastian Watts
#27 I Can’t
Image source: Alma Dela Noche
#28 So Bc She Hurt Her Ankle She Can’t Afford To Pay Anyone?
Image source: Narys anonimas
#29
Image source: Elizabeth Tatsiou
#30
Image source: Em Jaye Swan
Follow Us