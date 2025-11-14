Single 30-Year-Old Man Buys A Billboard Asking Women To Date Him And The Website It Leads To Is Hilarious

Some say that when you’re looking for love, the larger the net you cast, the more likely you’ll find a match. One man from Sheffield, England took this to the extreme and decided to put himself out there by purchasing a 6m by 3m billboard alongside a busy road in nearby Manchester, all to advertise himself.

The advertisement, featuring 30-year-old Mark confidently sprawled across a red background with text in simple Comic Sans (there probably won’t be any graphic designers among the applicants) is bound to catch the eye of the hundreds of thousands of drivers and pedestrians that pass through the square. He hopes that a number of them will be intrigued enough to visit his equally straightforward website.

A man bought a billboard advertising himself in order to get a date

Image credits: Mark Rofe

Mark shows both his silly and sensitive sides on his website

Image credits: Mark Rofe

Image credits: Mark Rofe

His descriptions are no less humorous, but earnest

Image credits: Mark Rofe

Image credits: Mark Rofe

Mark, who says he is “extremely handsome and modest,” works in marketing, so he knows how to leave a good impression. However, he’s upfront about being unlucky in love, adding in his bio that he’s tired of being the only singleton among his friends. Speaking about the pool of applicants he’s received so far, “Unfortunately, half are men, but I’m still very flattered,” Mark told UK news source Metro. With over 1000 applicants and counting, though, that still leaves him a good portion to choose from, even if he neglected to mention the crucial detail of which way he swings.

Mark’s stats show you all you need to know

Image credits: Mark Rofe

Image credits: Mark Rofe

Image credits: Mark Rofe

Image credits: Mark Rofe

The number of applications has increased tenfold in one day

Image credits: Mark Rofe

Image credits: Mark Rofe

Advertising space is pricey⁠—the massive billboard cost him £425, so he’s set up a fundraiser hoping to take over more billboards all over the UK, showing that he’s open-minded and wouldn’t mind a distance relationship. But with all the fame and infamy his advertising strategy is getting him, it’s possible that one will be all he needs. We’re guessing he’ll have his hands full responding to potential suitors for a while.

Commenters think he’s really onto something

