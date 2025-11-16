This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

by

Life has always been the inspiration of Japanese artist Yuuki Nishimura. It is there that he finds the raw material for his work: people. The artist is known not for inventing characters, but for portraying the real lives of ordinary people. People so normal that, if it weren’t for the tracing and the ink, they would go unnoticed by all of us.

Yuuki begins each day by spending 50 minutes drawing. His art is priceless memories of the people. By expressing their stories through sensitive artworks, he highlights his subjects’ emotions and temperaments as the main subject.

More info: nishimurayuuki.com | Instagram

#1

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#2

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#3

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#4

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#5

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#6

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#7

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#8

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#9

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#10

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#11

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#12

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#13

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#14

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#15

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#16

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#17

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#18

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#19

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#20

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#21

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#22

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#23

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#24

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#25

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#26

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#27

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#28

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#29

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#30

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#31

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#32

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#33

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#34

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#35

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#36

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#37

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#38

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#39

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#40

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#41

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#42

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#43

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#44

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#45

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#46

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#47

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#48

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#49

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#50

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#51

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#52

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#53

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#54

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#55

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#56

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#57

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#58

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#59

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#60

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#61

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#62

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#63

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#64

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#65

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#66

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#67

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#68

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#69

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

#70

This Japanese Artist Is Inspired By The Simple Life Of Simple People, Here Are 70 Of The Most Popular Moments He Recaptured (70 Pics)

Image source: nishimura_sketch

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Create Retrofuturistic Artworks
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Perfectly Preserved Remains Of A 40,000-Year-Old Ice Age Cave Bear Were Just Discovered In Siberia
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Someone Notices Rihanna’s New Lingerie Is Different For Thin And Plus-Size Women, Posts Side-By Side Comparison
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
73 Photos With Strange And Unexplained Histories
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2025
The CW: Finale Dates For The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural & Other Shows
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2010
Groom Surprises Bride With A Chicken Head In Their Wedding Pictures
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.