The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were held on January 14, 2024 at the Peacock Theater. Following a remarkable year of television across a plethora of platforms, this year’s ceremony was a difficult one to determine who would take home the gold. The ceremony celebrated and honored the best in American primetime television programming from June 1, 2022, until May 31, 2023, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
The concurrent writers’ and actors’ strikes forced a postponement of this year’s Emmy Awards, originally scheduled for September 18, 2023, meaning the ceremony was delayed for the longest time since 2001. However, this does not mean that shows from 2022 got overlooked. While critically adored shows like Beef and Abbott Elementary shined bright at the ceremony, there were two TV shows that rose above the fray with the most wins – The Bear and Succession. So, let’s dive into these big winners of the year.
The Bear and Succession Rake In 6 Wins Each
The Bear (FX)
FX’s hit TV show, The Bear, captivates audiences with its electrifying plot, brought to life by the rising star, Jeremy Allen White. The show follows the gripping tale of Carmy (Allen White), a renowned chef from the world of fine dining. When he receives devastating news about his brother’s suicide, Carmy’s life takes an unexpected turn. Filled with grief and a sense of responsibility, Carmy decides to return to his hometown of Chicago to take over the family restaurant. However, as he steps into his new role, he must face the challenges of not only running a business but also coping with his own emotional turmoil.
Seamlessly blending intense themes, the show accurately depicts the chaotic and bustling life within a hectic kitchen, thrusting viewers onto an anxiety-ridden rollercoaster of screaming matches and colorful bad language. Yet, beneath the surface, lies a remarkably touching drama that offers respite from such emotional frenzy. The Bear masterfully explores the depths of family bonds, showcasing the ups and downs of relationships, navigating the complexities of mental health, and ultimately highlighting the pursuit of one’s passion in life.
Due to the previously noted deferral of the presentation, The Bear was recognised at the 75th Prime Emmys for its first season, despite having recently won four awards at the 2024 Golden Globes for its second season. To add more confusion to the matter, The Bear’s nominations fell within the comedy category. While the show does offer lighthearted moments, its intensity and heavy themes make it much more of a drama. Nevertheless, it rose triumphant, winning in the following categories:
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jeremy Allen White
- Lead actress in a Comedy Series – Ayo Edebiri
- Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Writing for a Comedy Series – Christopher Storer
- Directing for a Comedy Series – Christopher Storer
Succession (HBO)
Succession is a gripping drama boasting a star-studded cast including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin. The series follows the high-stakes world of the Roy family, who controls one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates. Furthermore, it charts the power struggle and intense family dynamics within the wealthy and dysfunctional Roy family as the patriarch, Logan Roy, grapples with who will succeed him as the head of the empire. Boasting a compelling narrative and exceptional performances, Succession provides an insightful exploration of wealth, power, and the complexities of family dynamics in the modern world.
In terms of awards success, Succession has undeniably achieved remarkable Primetime Emmy triumph throughout its run. Since its debut in 2018, the show has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated following, with its viewership and reputation steadily growing with each passing season. To that, the show culminated in an impressive total of 14 Primetime Emmy wins. Although, it was during the 75th Primetime Emmys ceremony that Succession truly triumphed. Dominating the fiercely competitive drama category, the show secured an additional 6 awards, elevating its overall Primetime Emmy count to an astounding 20 wins over the course of its four-season run. At this year’s ceremony, Succession took home the following awards:
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Kieran Culkin
- Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Macfadyen
- Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook
- Directing for a Drama Series – Mark Mylod
- Writing for a Drama Series – Jesse Armstrong
