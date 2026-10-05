Singer’s Photos Go Viral After Netizens Couldn’t Look Away From Two Hard-To-Ignore Details: “Double Prize”

Jesús Gutiérrez Alonzo, a Mexican singer known for traditional mariachi music, recently went viral for something completely unrelated to his musical ability.
While he has impressed fans with his expressive vocals, it was his appearance and fashion choices that ended up stealing the spotlight.
A photo he posted on October 3 drew over 50,000 likes and thousands of comments, with followers calling it a “thirst trap” and fixating on two details in particular.
“I’ve never wanted to be a pair of pants so badly,” one user joked.
Mexican musician Jesús Alonzo has won over the internet with his impressive physique
Hailing from Guadalajara, Jesús Alonzo has been a familiar name in the local Mexican music scene for a while.
He started sharing music on YouTube around 2020 and has 28 videos on the channel, including traditional songs and original tracks such as El Triste and Te Extraño para Siempre.
“My greatest passion is performing traditional Mexican music to preserve that part of our culture, folklore, and tradition,” his YouTube bio reads.
His listed releases include Adiós Mamá and Solo otra vez, both released in 2024.
Over the years, Alonzo has built an online following of nearly 180,000 Instagram followers through his music, live performances, and social media presence.
He regularly shares photos and videos on Instagram, often dressed in embroidered suits, and has received plenty of compliments from fans about his physique.
On Saturday, Alonzo posted a picture of himself in his signature charro suit in black, with gold-thread embroidery up the sides of the pants, on the shirt’s sleeves, and on his belt.
The charro suit is the traditional, heavily decorated riding attire of Mexican horse riders and cowboys or cowgirls, now famously worn by mariachi musicians.
Netizens were head over heels with Alonzo, but a few suspected his photos were AI-generated
The form-fitting charro suit accentuated Alonzo’s toned muscles and curves, and netizens could not stop talking about his bulge and his backside.
“Party in the front. Hella party in the back!” one person wrote. Another said, “Love a man with a bakery AND a deli.”
“Eyes bouncing between the front and the back,” a third wrote. A fourth said, “All ‘packaged’ up and ready to go!”
Alonzo later shared a video of him singing, wearing a charro pant, a white full-sleeved shirt, and a sombrero, a wide-brimmed hat intricately decorated with embroidery details.
The video earned similar reactions as well.
“The guy is a cowboy and kept the sword in his pants!!” one joked. Another said, “Big a** and big d**k — a double prize.”
Some users argued that some of Alonzo’s photos might be AI-generated, or that AI has been used to edit his pictures and videos.
“Do we even know this is real? His profile seems very curated, and the images are sus,” one netizen said. Another wrote, “This is AI slop.”
A publicly available result on the AI tracker website AI or Not says the image is 100% AI-generated and 37% deepfake, with a 92% possibility it was made with ChatGPT and a 7% with Nano Banana.
Other musicians have been accused of using AI in their content
In 2024, Michael Smith, an American musician from North Carolina, was charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering after allegedly using hundreds of thousands of AI-generated songs and bots to manipulate streaming revenue.
“Through his brazen fraud scheme, Smith stole millions in royalties that should have been paid to musicians, songwriters, and other rights holders whose songs were legitimately streamed,” said US attorney Damian Williams, adding that it was the first criminal case of its kind they have handled.
More famous celebrities have also been accused of using AI in recent years, although they have not faced any criminal charges.
Taylor Swift was condemned for allegedly using AI to promote her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Fans spotted errors in a treasure hunt that asked them to find 12 orange doors in 12 cities worldwide as part of the promotion, which they believed were “obvious signs” of AI.
“For someone who has made a big deal about how artists aren’t paid appropriately for like, most of her career, this is tone deaf AF,” one user wrote.
Will Smith allegedly used AI to add “fake crowds” to videos from his first headlining solo tour, Based on a True Story Summer, which ran from July to September 2025.
“Imagine being this rich and famous and having to use AI footage of crowds and bot comments on your video—tragic, man. You used to be cool,” one person commented.
“More men should dress like this,” one user opined
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