75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

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As Voltaire famously said, “Common sense is not so common.” Even if you don’t consider yourself to be a genius (you probably shouldn’t), you might often find yourself stunned by how incompetent other people can be. And for some reason, this seems to be even more apparent on the internet.

We took a trip to r/Stupid and gathered some of their most facepalm-worthy posts below. We don’t mean to annihilate your faith in humanity, pandas, but there’s a good chance that these images will make you feel like you’re surrounded by idiots. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious posts that we wish were satire, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel super smart!

#1 I Facepalmed So Hard At This I Broke My Nose

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

#2 Fact Check Before

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: [deleted], x.com

#3 She Could Always Give A Strip Or Two Away

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: ThaProtege, x.com

Have you ever wondered how a certain politician could manage to get elected when you know in your heart that they’re an absolute idiot? And how often do you pass a car in traffic that is moving like the driver has only one brain cell? It’s kind to give others the benefit of the doubt in most situations, but sometimes, we have to accept that there are some stupid people out there. 

As for why some people online appear to be lacking any intelligence, well, Evan Francen has some theories. First, he notes that social media and the internet certainly haven’t done us any favors. Sure, they’ve given us access to all the information in the world, but that means that we don’t actually have to know anything. And we’ve become so used to being in constant contact with others that we often forget to think before we speak (or type).

#4 Thayers An Idiot

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: BigButterChicken

#5 Brutally Honest

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: [deleted], x.com

#6 I’m Not Sure What She Was Expecting Here But I Guess That’s That

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

Francen also pointed out that convenience is ruining people’s critical thinking. We don’t have to learn directions because an app will always tell us when to turn. We don’t have to learn how to spell because our phones will fix it for us. We don’t have to think because we can be constantly stimulated by our phones and just regurgitate what we hear on social media. 

Along with that, many people have completely lost their problem-solving skills. Take bean soup theory, for example, or “what about me-ism.” This was created after someone commented on a TikTok of a recipe for bean soup, “What if I don’t like beans?” Instead of scrolling along and finding a different recipe, the person couldn’t comprehend that not everything is for them. Their problem could have easily been solved by looking for a pea soup or chicken noodle soup recipe instead. 

#7 Their Phone Gets No Attention Anymore The Newest Craze Is All About The Gps Tracking Mask

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#8 An Unbreakable Passcode

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#9 This Stupid Person Put Gorilla Glue On Her Head

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

Something else that’s particularly prevalent online (though this happens in real-life too) is clueless people being extremely confident. Whether it’s espousing conspiracy theories or claiming everyone else is wrong, people who have no idea what they’re talking about tend to be the loudest people in the room. Meanwhile, thousands of others will silently see their insane comments and just keep scrolling. So it’s easy to get the impression that everyone online is an idiot when the most intelligent people tend to keep their mouths shut. 

#10 It Was A Bloody Muffin!!

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#11 Need To Fill Up? No Worries Use Anything

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: LinedStorm2

#12 Well This Person Is Stupid

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

Now, many people believe that the internet is making humans stupider. And while that’s not necessarily true, it is undoubtedly rewiring our brains. Concordia University explains that the internet is shortening our attention spans, worsening our ability to recall memories, and taking a significant toll on many people’s empathy muscles and social skills. Someone cannot blame the internet for not being able to read or for not knowing how to accomplish basic tasks around the house, but it might explain why they struggle so much with thinking outside the box.   

#13 Imagine Being This Gullible She’s F*cking Seven

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: Plastic_Gas1160

#14 Logik 100

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: Electronic-Skirt-173

#15 I Feel Sorry For This Guy! Which Cruel Parent Did This To Him

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

The funny thing about feeling like you’re surrounded by idiots is that the majority of people believe that they’re smarter than the average person. Which, statistically, cannot be true, of course. But if you’re one of the rare people who is worried about being stupid, the BBC has some advice. First, they note that you must be able to recognize your blind spots. Nobody knows everything, and the smartest people can recognize what they don’t know.    

#16 This Is A Funny Text!

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#17 Seems Like A Stupid Question To Me

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: [deleted]

#18 The Stupidest Joke I’ve Seen Today!

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

If you don’t want to be the stupidest person in the room, you also have to be willing to eat humble pie. There will be moments when you accidentally say something incorrectly or make a mistake. Don’t double down and claim that you were correct. Just admit that you have some learning to do, and move on. It’s a much more mature way of approaching the situation, and it won’t get you cyberbullied for being an idiot online.

#19 This Ignorantly Bliss Person

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#20 No Juice? Just Crush Some Berries

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#21 Masked Covid Denier

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: reckerrad

Something else you might want to start doing to really activate your brain is arguing with yourself. You can do this on any topic, really, to ensure that you see both sides. Being too narrow-minded is a huge hindrance to your life, but if you are open and willing to explore all sides of a situation, you’ll learn so much more.

Finally, the BBC urges people not to underestimate the checklist. It may not seem fun to make a checklist every day or every week, but it will keep you on task. Instead of wandering aimlessly, you’ll always know what needs to be done next. And you’ll feel a sense of accomplishment when you complete it! 

#22 LOL

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: NoeZip

#23 This Is Stupid But It Might Just Be The Best Idea I’ve Heard

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#24 This Makes Me So Happi

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: [deleted]

Are you enjoying these screenshots of people displaying their stupidity online, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below what the stupidest thing you’ve ever seen on the internet was. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring images that will make you cringe, look no further than right here!

#25 Truer Words Have Never Been Said

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: DingDongPuddlez

#26 This Idiotic Grin Of This Person As Well

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#27 I Can’t Even Take It Serious

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: CommissionDesigner23

#28 So Stpuid

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: BradTheFnafGamer

#29 It’s Still Live… It’s Been An Hour

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: Traditional_Quiet_55

#30 This Guy Really Fell For It Didn’t He?

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#31 Biggest Planet In The Solar System

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: Theguywhoasked8

#32 This Person Is Beyond Help

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#33 Yikes

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#34 Genius

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: Trump_Harambe

#35 And They Wonder Why They Get No Applicants

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#36 What The Stupid Hilarity Ensue

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#37 Boys Are Stupid Xd

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#38 “If Only I Could Find Something To Eat” As I Go Past All The Vegetables In My Fridge, Ignoring Them

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#39 They Fell Right Into This One

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#40 My Life

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#41 This Is The Stupidest Yet Funniest Joke I’ve Seen Today

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#42 Some Of Us Are That Stupid

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#43 Google Translate Is Stupid!

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#44 Who Else Feels Like This?

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#45 *forehead*

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: 2okey

#46 Bloody Hell Anon

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#47 Thinks They Don’t Need Vaccine

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#48 I Wonder Which Stupid Question Tipped Him Over The Breaking Point Of Him Letting Them Off

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#49 What Was Kayla Even Aiming For Here??

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#50 I’m So Glad This Person Got Taught A Well Deserved Lesson

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#51 Well, I Guess That Settles It

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: keith2301

#52 The Internet Won’t Stand For Lies

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: [deleted]

#53 Well Crap

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: Grease_Monkey1

#54 This Person Makes Me Hurt Inside

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#55 *cough* Moron *cough*

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: [deleted]

#56 They’re Gonna Be So Stupid

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#57 Beets

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: Stinkynelson

#58 Can Anyone Blind Answer This Question?

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: lifinale

#59 Well He Fell Into That One

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#60 Yep, That’s How This Works

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: Isfandyar

#61 Instagram Bot Accidentally Uploads Picture Of It’s Owner

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#62 Can’t Fix Stupid

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: ruckusx

#63 I Had No Idea She Was Alive Before She Died!

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#64 Nooo Grandma

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: FluidMemory42069

#65 I Have No Idea What’s Going On Through This Guy’s Head

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: v3ryclever

#66 Expert Negotiator

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: [deleted]

#67 I Have No Words On How Moronic This Is… Worst Thing About This Is That This Girl Is A Teen!

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: [deleted]

#68 Stupid Toilet Paper Maths

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#69 Yes. They Exist

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: Ill_Earth8585

#70 Why

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: CheesyBread6785

#71 This Was In A Riddle Book??

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: bruhcucumber

#72 Common Sense? What’s That?

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: GreenShoulder3048

#73 I Love This Definition So Much

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#74 I Feel Ill Thinking About What Might Have Been Going Through His Head

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

#75 Imagine Getting Caught Out Like That

75 Unfortunate Displays Of Stupidity People Proudly Showed Off Online

Image source: beluuuuuuga

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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