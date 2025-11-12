Illustrator Shows What Disney Princesses Would Look Like If They Were Chubby, And Here’s The Result

Disney princesses are so popular, they inspire a lot of crazy fan art. Some imagine them as mothers, some as hot dogs, but Russian artist Victoria Kosheleva has decided to make a project that’s dedicated to their appearance. Victoria has created versions of the beloved cartoon characters that aren’t tall and thin, and the chubby girl images are making headlines over the internet.
Kosheleva has shared both the pencil sketches and the finished drawings of her series ‘Fat Disney Princess’ characters so we can follow her throughout the entire cartoon drawing process. “As a child, I loved the bright Disney cartoon characters,” Victoria told Bored Panda. “I grew up watching their films and chose my profession – character designer – in many ways thanks to the world of Disney.”
“It was just a funny idea to [imagine] the pretty princesses like ordinary modern women; with insignificant weight issues.” In the artist’s eyes, however, the plus size girls live happy lives and donn’t get upset about it. Kosheleva added round bellies to Ariel of The Little Mermaid, Snow White, and a few other ladies of choice.
More info: yavi.pro | Behance | Facebook
Ariel
Snow White
Jasmine
Sleeping Beauty
Rapunzel
