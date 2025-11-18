Horrifying Simulation Of Man Who Fell Into Hot Spring And Dissolved In A Day Goes Viral

A chilling, newly released simulation provides a harrowing look at the fate of Colin Scott, a man who tragically fell into a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park and met a horrifying fate: he was trapped for an entire day and died with his flesh completely dissolved.
On June 7, 2016, the 23-year-old and his sister, Sable, were exploring the Norris Geyser Basin when the accident occurred.
Trigger warning: Sensitive content
Unable to rescue him alone, Sable was forced to seek help due to a lack of cell phone service. Hope turned into horror when she returned, as according to reports from the National Park Service, only Colin’s upper body and hands were visible; his lower half had already melted in the heat.
Colin’s passing was confirmed by a statement from a US park ranger, Phil Strehle.
“Due to the report of the individual not previously visible, a lack of movement, suspected extreme temperatures, and indications of several thermal burns, the subject was determined to be deceased.”
A YouTuber recreates the events that surrounded the death of Colin Scott, a 23-year-old man who fell in and was subsequently dissolved by an acidic hot spring in Yellowstone
Image credits: Jonathan Newton/Getty Images
Sable had to make the difficult decision of leaving her brother’s remains at the mercy of the scalding waters, and rescue operations began planning.
However, as the report explains, the water was so hot that it made it impossible for park rangers to retrieve Colin’s remains.
Despite trying their best to retrieve the body that night, a subsequent lightning storm made the area too hazardous for the rescue team due to the risk of slipping into one of the hot springs in the darkness.
Image credits: zackdfilms
Sadly, by the time morning came, Colin’s body had vanished completely. The report explains that the extreme heat and acidic nature of the hot spring combined to dissolve the young man’s remains.
Collin and his sister visited the park with the intention of “hot potting,” a practice where visitors seek out natural hot springs to soak in. However, the pair ventured into an unauthorized area near the Norris Geyser Basin in search of their perfect spot.
Yellowstone and its hot springs are particularly dangerous due to its features being preserved in their natural state
Image credits: zackdfilms
The geothermal waters of Yellowstone are highly acidic, mainly due to them picking up sulfuric acid as they rise from deep underground. It’s a process facilitated by microorganisms that break down hydrogen sulfide in the rocks and soil in the area.
Image credits: zackdfilms
The simulation, shared on YouTube by Zack D Films last Tuesday (August 20), illustrates the likely sequence of events that took place following Colin’s fall.
According to the author, the video was made to warn would-be visitors of the dangers of Yellowstone’s hot springs. The clip explains that the extreme temperatures caused extreme burns almost immediately, resulting in the young man’s death.
Image credits: zackdfilms
Officials have confirmed that Colin’s sister was recording on her cellphone when the tragedy happened and that a complete video of the event is in their possession. The park service, however, has decided not to release the footage to the public out of respect for the family and friends of the victim.
Image credits: zackdfilms
Deputy Chief Ranger Lorant Veress emphasized the importance of adhering to all safety warnings and regulations due to the park’s natural features, which have not been manipulated to facilitate human traversal.
“Because (Yellowstone) is wild and it hasn’t been overly altered by people to make things a whole lot safer, it’s got dangers,” he told CNN. “And a place like Yellowstone, which is set aside because of the incredible geothermal resources that are here, all the more so.”
“It helped me understand.” Viewers lamented the way Colin met his end and appreciated being informed by the video
Follow Us