Online Thread Has Folks Pointing Out Simple Things That Can Make People Look More Attractive, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Nowadays our society is incredibly concentrated on the mental picture that we have of ourselves, both external and internal. Yet, the world has turned into an expensive catwalk, where physical appeal has pulled that inner beauty aside back into the dark attic. We’re quick to judge one another based on the way we look and oftentimes we tend to forget that simplicity is the most beautiful thing.
A discussion took place on Reddit started by the user u/kushnair, asking fellow readers—”what are the simplest things to do that make you look attractive?” The post received 41,700 upvotes, 12,600 comments and over 100 awards, where users shared their opinions about what simple things attract them in their potential partner.
More Info: Reddit
#1
Be compassionate to animals.
Image source: pmvegetables, Kenneth Hagemeyer
#2
Be kind.
Image source: the-soaring-moa, Dushan Hanuska
#3
Don’t base your humour on making fun of others.
Image source: Erisus_, Charles Nadeau
#4
A bald head is much more attractive than a huge receding hairline. Sometimes it’s better to literally cut your losses.
Image source: StarkStillLives, Mike Burns
#5
Have good manners. Manners are free and in unlimited supply. Manners is a super sexy trait.
Image source: Gisiliana, Emilio Labrador
#6
Get vaccinated.
Image source: Marizande , Maryland GovPics
#7
Empathy and intelligence.
Image source: Kvetanista, Lara Thaís Madeira Jesus
#8
Shower, and cut your fingernails.
Image source: Letsgetrandy, Travis Pachosa
#9
Brush your teeth. Twice a day. Floss, too. Check in with your dentist once in a while. Clean healthy teeth are fantastic.
Image source: gunhilde, Jim Kravitz
#10
Posture
Image source: Billbamoon, peoplestanding
#11
Calm and confident. Nothing is hotter than being self assured.
Image source: kimmycat21, Alejandro Forero Cuervo
#12
Nothing is sexier than asking questions with the intent of listening, not waiting for your turn to speak.
Image source: oatmillet
#13
Don’t be an a@#$hole, and be respectful of other people.
Image source: TheCoop1986, Chris Gilmore
#14
Stop self-deprecating yourself.
Image source: LemonPartyWorldTour, Quinn Dombrowski
#15
Talking about your passion.
Image source: BlueExorzist, Epic Fireworks
#16
Men who are good with kids. Instantly more attractive to me.
Image source: tambitoast, Kristoffer Trolle
#17
Keep your appearance neat. I used to work retail and I noticed that people treated me WAY better when my hair was cut and my beard was trimmed, which was like 10% of the time because I worked two jobs and my hair grows so fast I couldn’t keep up with it. So when I cleaned myself up, I really noticed the change in how people treated me.
Image source: VariationLimp, Mike Mozart
#18
Take an interest in the world. Read the news. Watch new series and movies. Try new things.
You have to have something to talk to people about. Something interesting. You can’t just talk to them about yourself and your favourite hobby or interest for hours on end.
Image source: OverDepreciated, Pedro Ribeiro Simões
#19
Being “natural”. Gosh, nothing annoys me more than people who completely change the way they behave and try to one-up everyone as soon as they feel or fear the smallest amount of competition.
Image source: Spiderbanana, R.U.P.A.K – A.N.T.O
#20
Cooking.
I think, if you are looking for a way to impress a girl, then this is a very good idea.
Image source: Boiii393
#21
A decent haircut. I got a different cut a couple months ago and the first comment I got was from a lovely Korean gal at the local convenience store and she said, “you look more handsome since the last time I saw you!”. It’s given me a bit more confidence.
Image source: Curlydeadhead, Michael Tyler
#22
Have a direction in life. Even if it seems silly to some people, a person making strides toward a goal is hot.
Image source: Rainbowrobb
#23
Minding your own business.
Image source: imurbabyyyy
#24
Sleep.
Image source: johansoup, Andrew Roberts
#25
For guys, boxer briefs. They make your butt look really good.
Image source: Is_A_Healer, Ed and Eddie
#26
Live in your own skin, keep yourself clean, and don’t be a d$%k. Everything else is just extra frosting on the cake.
Image source: inflatablestoat
#27
Believe that you look attractive. If you act like it, people will believe it alongside you.
Humans act by mimicking others.
If you can’t get yourself to believe your attractive, do what you need to do so you can believe it.
Image source: davidahoffman
#28
Good pants. You’d be surprised how much the rest of your outfit is irrelevant if you’ve got a good pair of pants on.
Image source: Fair-Dish-8580, Tony Alter
#29
Learn a skill. Find a hobby you love and learn to be really good at it. Especially if it’s something you can share or enrich other people’s lives with. Like cooking, playing an instrument, gardening, woodworking, knitting, drawing, etc.
Image source: quixoticquistina
#30
Bring food and coffee; Earn my loyalty.
Image source: modest_crayon, Celeste Lindell
