“Are You Insane?”: Simone Biles Reveals Paris Nightclub Tried To Charge Her $26k For Champagne

by

Paying over $20k for a single bottle of champagne is extravagant, even for someone who took home three gold medals and a silver at the Olympics.

Simone Biles said a Paris nightclub tried to scam her by charging $26,000 for a bottle following the Olympic closing ceremony.

The iconic gymnast shared the story via a “get ready with me” TikTok video posted on Tuesday (August 20).

“Are You Insane?”: Simone Biles Reveals Paris Nightclub Tried To Charge Her $26k For Champagne

Image credits: SimoneBiles

“We had closing ceremonies at the Olympics. I went, and after that, we went out. You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. Like, are you insane?

“Obviously, I didn’t buy it. But why would you even try to play me like that? Like, that’s wild,” said the 11-time Olympic medalist.

“And I don’t know. Sometimes, the attention, I’d rather not have it. I’d rather just be as normal as possible…I don’t know.”

Still, she wasn’t going to pay $26,000 for a bottle of champagne—not even during a euphoric post-Olympic celebration

“Are You Insane?”: Simone Biles Reveals Paris Nightclub Tried To Charge Her $26k For Champagne

Image credits: SimoneBiles

“Are You Insane?”: Simone Biles Reveals Paris Nightclub Tried To Charge Her $26k For Champagne

Image credits: SimoneBiles

Though the 27-year-old didn’t reveal the name of the club, she shared pictures of her and her sister Adria Biles having a night out at L’Arc, a Parisian nightclub, after the closing ceremony.

Simone posted a photo of her private table with bottle service, writing, “The reason I’m unwell this morning.”

Simone increased her medal count to eleven after her successful performances at the Paris Games

“Are You Insane?”: Simone Biles Reveals Paris Nightclub Tried To Charge Her $26k For Champagne

Image credits: SimoneBiles

The most decorated gymnast in American history also revealed her busy schedule for the upcoming months, including plans to support her husband, Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens, at his games and touring the country.

“I’m not sure how many games I’ll be able to make because, in a few weeks, we will go on tour.

“I think, right now, we’re doing about 32 stops [on the tour].”

She’s now getting ready to headline the Gold Over America Tour, which will kick off September 17 and visit 30 cities in the US

“Are You Insane?”: Simone Biles Reveals Paris Nightclub Tried To Charge Her $26k For Champagne

Image credits: GoldOverAmericaTour

Headlined by Simone, the Gold Over America Tour will also feature performances from her US women’s gymnastics teammates, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, along with twelve other male and female gymnastics stars.

The pop concert-type show is described on its website as “an exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athleticism and high-energy choreography with an inspirational message of hope, strength, resilience, and determination.”

The spectacle is approximately 110 minutes long, including intermission, and it will stop at 30 cities in the US.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photographed The Most Adorable Color-Changing Kittens!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Senior Stray Dog From Spain Can’t Stop Smiling After Getting Rescued And Adopted By A Family In The UK
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
The Slow Burn of BoJack Horseman’s First Season
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2014
Artist Creates Comics That Might Make Your Day Better (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
How Disney Princesses Would Look If They Were Mothers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“What’s The Biggest Example Of ‘Genius’ To ‘Idiot’ There Has Ever Been?” (22 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.