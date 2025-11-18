15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

by

Today, we’re excited to share the latest illustrations and comics from a unique series created by an artist who travels the globe. While on the move, he observes various current events and random situations, portraying them in an exaggerated and, sometimes, controversial manner. 3Palec’s art often offers a raw yet authentic picture of the world and people.

When we previously spoke to the illustrator, he mentioned the main subjects that feature in his work: “People cause me the greatest interest. People in real life, people on the Internet, people in extreme situations… I just look at what is happening, draw conclusions, and create my illustrations.”

More info: Instagram

#1

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#2

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#3

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#4

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#5

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#6

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#7

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#8

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#9

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#10

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#11

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#12

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#13

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#14

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

#15

15 Extremely Bizarre Comics With A Dash Of Dark Humor, Satire, And Social Critique By 3Palec (New Pics)

Image source: 3palec_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Rich Women Who Work From Home Share What They Do For A Living
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Watch Bryan Cranston Pull a Pretty Nice Prank on UK Pop Star Mollie King
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2018
Hey Pandas, Draw Something In Your Home, Without Looking At The Paper While Drawing (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
20 Useful Tips For People Looking For A New Job, As Shared By This Career Coach Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
9-Year-Old Boy From China has Sick Latin Dance Moves on Little Big Shots
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2017
50 Popular Children’s Books From The ‘90s
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.