22 Cult Favorites We’re Letting You In On, And You Should Pass On The Message

Psst… hey, you! Yeah, you. Come closer, we’ve got a secret to share. We’ve stumbled upon a treasure trove of absolute gems, and we just can’t keep them to ourselves any longer. We’re talking about those under-the-radar finds that make you wonder, “where have you been all my life?!”
Get ready to unlock a world of must-have products that will have you feeling like you’ve just been handed the keys to the cool kids’ club. From life-changing gadgets to everyday essentials that will make you jump for joy, these 22 finds are about to become your (and the rest of the internet’s) new obsessions.
#1 These Redness Reliever Eye Drops Are The Real MVP – They’ll Have Your Eyes Looking Less Like A Horror Movie And More Like A Rom-Com
Review: “In just minutes my 40 Year old eyes with just a slight yellow tint are white and bright! You can watch it happen. The bottle is lasting me a good amount of time with no side effects. I’m writing this review because I was getting ready to re-order!” – Brandi Addington
Image source: Amazon.com, Satalia
#2 Keys, Wallet, Phone… Check! This Item Locator Will End Your Daily Scavenger Hunt Once And For All
Review: “How much time have you spent just looking for your TV remote? This takes it right to it as well as your keys, wallet or anything else you lose often. Great buy……!” – shann b fulp
Image source: Amazon.com, Lucas F.
#3 Your Face Is About To Have A Glow-Up Worthy Of A Disney Princess, Thanks To These Magical Turmeric Face Scrub Pads
Review: “I love these Turmeric Face Scrub Pads. My skin is feeling so much better and so is my skin color on my face. They leave my skin feeling bright and refreshed and they also smell great. They work best when you wet your face before use.” – Cookie B.
Image source: Amazon.com, Tara
#4 Shhh… It’s A Secret! These Medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0 Are The Skincare Underdog Your Pores Will Be Cheering For
Review: “Just tried this for the first and wow it’s a total game changer. My skin feels incredible. The pre-soaked pads are easy to use and leave the skin feeling refreshed and smooth without irritation. Ideal for daily use, they effectively minimize the appearance of pores overtime. Definitely worth the buy.” – Kris T
Image source: Amazon.com
#5 Blackheads, Beware! These Mighty Patches For Nose Pores Are Coming For You, And They’re Not Playing Around
Review: “I really like this product. It is easy to use, well packaged and really gets out the gunk! I was having trouble with hormonal breakouts and acne from summer time heat on my nose and chin. I put this on before bed and was surprised to find everything it pulled out of my skin! Gross! Yet satisfying 🤪. I will repurchase.” – Rachel Lucas
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#6 Consider Dry Skin Cancelled. This Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick Is The Pocket-Sized Powerhouse That’ll Have Your Skin Saying “Thank You, Next!” To Dryness
Review: “Love how this product can be multi use and how esy it is to carry around. I carry this everywhere with me! Very moisturizing, easy application with the stick, great durability due to plastic packaging no smell which is great, good price.
Is great performance wise” – A.M.
Image source: Amazon.com, Lillian Rodriguez
#7 Your Soundtrack Just Got An Upgrade! These Smart Glasses With Bluetooth Speakers Will Turn Any Walk Into A Personal Concert
Review: “My husband uses these every day. He loves to take them out while working in the yard. East to charge and use. He shows them to everyone who comes to visit. We have bought a couple of pairs for family members.” – Monica Wilbanks
Image source: Amazon.com, Wendy
#8 Don’t Let Breakouts Steal Your Spotlight! This Skinsmart Facial Cleanser Is The Hidden Gem That Will Have Your Skin Glowing Brighter Than A Disco Ball
Review: “It has helped clear my face up alot! Especially with being in nursing school its nice to be able to just spray it over makeup or even if i dont have any on it doesnt leave any left over residue. Minimal smell but it just smells “clean” and goes away pretty fast.” – Kaylee
Image source: Amazon.com, Bryanna
#9 Lashes So Long, They’ll Have Their Own Zip Code! This Eyelash Serum Is The Secret To Fluttery, Fabulous Lashes
Review: “If you use this product consistently you will definitely see results. I use this twice a day, morning and night, in just 4 weeks my baby lashes have grown so much. I was a lash extension girly, so I basically destroyed my natural lashes. I’m very grateful for this product. It’s helped so much.” – brandy cotner
Image source: Amazon.com, Rick H.
#10 Cinderella Found Her Glass Slipper, And You Just Found Your Foot’s Fairy Godmother – These Arch Relief Plus Wraps Will Make Your Arches Sing With Joy!
Review: “I’ve been suffering from foot arch pain for over a week now. Even went to the chiropractor, taking meds, icing, doing all the things. I found these and thought, why not! Omg, within the first hour of wearing them, my foot pain is gone! It literally disappeared. I’m obsessed. Thank you for this amazing contraption!” – Laura Dickison
Image source: Amazon.com, Rebecca Shivers
#11 This 2in1 Bikini Trimmer Is The Undercover Agent Of Hair Removal
Review: “I really liked using this electric razor! It’s very gentle for delicate areas. I like that it has a charging base that plugs in using an adapter as opposed to the standard cable with a wall connection. Not too noisy. It’s also very light weight so it’s convenient for traveling. I have ditched the disposable razor, this is a keeper!” – Divans
Image source: Amazon.com, Brian Foster
#12 Forget Flimsy Plastic, This Pure Titanium Cutting Board Is The Kitchen Workhorse You Never Knew You Needed
Review: “Good value for the price! Super easy to clean and lightweight. I like that it’s durable and doesn’t scratch easily. Super thin which makes it very convenient to store. I use it at home and in our camping trailer.” – marciaann
Image source: Amazon.com, Bw
#13 Your Toothbrush Is About To Have Its Very Own Cozy Little Apartment Thanks To This Toothbrush Head Cover Cap
Review: “These are like chip clips, but for toothbrushes. Ha! Clip on, clip off. They are larger than I thought they would be for the average size toothbrush head. Can be used on regular toothbrushes or on an electric toothbrush. Easy to clean, great to use when going on vacation.” – Ed
Image source: Amazon.com, Ventra
#14 These Hot-Dog Oven Mitts Will Add Some Serious Sizzle To Your Kitchen
Review: “Works well as oven mitts. The design is a huge plus because I think it’s absolutely adorable! The fabric is thick, it’s well stitched, and looks to be well made overall. The wrap around design is really nice – kinda acts like a splash guard.” – kai
Image source: Amazon.com, Rob Goldsher
#15 Comfort Meets Style? You Bet! These Braided Apple Watch Bands Are So Comfy, You Might Forget You’re Wearing A Watch
Review: “So far I am loving my new watch bands! I’ve had them for about a month. The quality is great. They are soft and comfortable to wear, and easy to get on and off. The variety of colors in the pack is wonderful. I can switch out my band easily.” – A.L. (Troutdale, OR)
Image source: Amazon.com, Abigail Beaver
#16 Your Cat Is About To Become The Most Adorable Vigilante In Town With This Cat Batman Cosplay Mask – Gotham City, Watch Out!
Review: “Packaged well and arrived quick. Feels like it is well made. I think this would be a great gift for cat lovers. It might even fit small dogs.” – Rebecca Dawson
Image source: Amazon.com, Matthew nunley
#17 Tired Of Soggy Bath Mats That Never Seem To Dry? This Quick-Drying Bath Mat Is The Hidden Gem That Will Keep Your Feet Happy And Your Bathroom Smelling Fresh
Review: “The mat is the best I have ever owned you step on it and no slippage or movement beneath your feet. Water does not puddle on it either It is great you will like it too” – Nancy Miller
Image source: Amazon.com, veronica diaz
#18 Say “Holy Guacamole” To Perfectly Sliced Avocados Every Time! This Avocado Slicer Is The Kitchen Gadget That’ll Make You An Avo-Pro
Review: “I don’t usually buy kitchen gadgets that only do one job. I used this at a friends house and fell in love. Had to have my own. Not only does it work well but it just tickles me to say the name!” – Kathy G.
Image source: Amazon.com, Honey child
#19 Kiss Those Expensive Plumber Visits Goodbye! This Hair Drain Catcher Is The Unsung Hero Of Your Bathroom Routine
Review: “Good quality, lasted for years, easy to put over drain and remove, catches all the hair keeping my drain clean, fits perfect over tub drain. It stays in place and doesn’t move around when water in tub. Works great!” – Michele M.
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#20 This Anua Soothing Toner Is So Good, You’ll Want To Bathe In It
Review: ‘This is my first time using a toner but ever since I added to my skincare routine I’ve seen a difference on my face, when I applied the first time I saw a huge difference and didn’t disappoint I also love how it makes your face feel fresh when you apply. Will definitely be purchasing again soon.” – Nayeli
Image source: Amazon.com, Tanya
#21 Forget Messy Brows, This Eyebrow Sculpt Gel Will Give You Cara Delevingne-Level Arches In Seconds
Review: “I absolutely love this stuff. It holds my brows exactly as I wanted them (fluffed upwards), and they stay like that until I wash my face. Super easy, dries completely clear. Takes about 15 minutes to FULLY set. The spoolie was great too. Will def be buying again.” – Marcum
Image source: Amazon.com, Gillian Melton
#22 Your Pool Might Be Hibernating For The Winter, But This Pool Winterizing Kit Will Make Sure It Wakes Up Ready To Party In The Spring
Review: “Used these before and was happy with the results. No worry of green water when opening in the Spring. This is a simple combination that works, and is easy to use.” – B. Huff
Image source: Amazon.com, sunshine97
