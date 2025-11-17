A Playful Twist Of Words: My Series Of 30 Punny Illustrations And Their Quirky Opposites

My name is Teo Zirinis, I’m an illustrator from Athens, Greece. I love drawing cute and usually silly visual puns. I started a series a few years ago that consisted of drawing up a fun pun and then coming up with its goofier opposite. I even gave the series its own title: “On The Puntrary!”
So here are my puns and their sillier opposites. I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I enjoyed making them!
#1 Bacteria
#2 Popsicle
#3 Planet
#4 Killer Whale
#5 Caffeine
#6 Camping
#7 Tangerine
#8 Wardrobe
#9 Earthworm
#10 Moonlight
#11 Poison
#12 Fire Place
#13 Radioactive
#14 Cotton Buds
#15 Casheww
#16 Ketchup
#17 Breakfast
#18 Candlelight
#19 Dumpling
#20 Triceradrops
#21 Pasteurized
#22 Cheers
#23 Robot
#24 Parking
#25 Mango
#26 Morning
#27 House Plant
#28 Fireworks
#29 Hot Dog
#30 Mold
