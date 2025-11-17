A Playful Twist Of Words: My Series Of 30 Punny Illustrations And Their Quirky Opposites

by

My name is Teo Zirinis, I’m an illustrator from Athens, Greece. I love drawing cute and usually silly visual puns. I started a series a few years ago that consisted of drawing up a fun pun and then coming up with its goofier opposite. I even gave the series its own title: “On The Puntrary!”

So here are my puns and their sillier opposites. I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I enjoyed making them!

#1 Bacteria

#2 Popsicle

#3 Planet

#4 Killer Whale

#5 Caffeine

#6 Camping

#7 Tangerine

#8 Wardrobe

#9 Earthworm

#10 Moonlight

#11 Poison

#12 Fire Place

#13 Radioactive

#14 Cotton Buds

#15 Casheww

#16 Ketchup

#17 Breakfast

#18 Candlelight

#19 Dumpling

#20 Triceradrops

#21 Pasteurized

#22 Cheers

#23 Robot

#24 Parking

#25 Mango

#26 Morning

#27 House Plant

#28 Fireworks

#29 Hot Dog

#30 Mold

