Hey Pandas, Post A Page From Your Sketchbook

by

Share it down below!

#1 Rain Tiger

#2 A Friends Face On A Familiar Body

#3 Just Playing Around

#4 From My Sketchbook, Something Like This

#5 The Top Drawing Is My Friend Group And The Bottom One Is Two Of My Friends Who Are “Brothers” (Not Really)

#6 Some Of My Favourite Birds

#7 Drawing Notes From A D&d Game

#8 Endor (Caption Added Digitally)

#9 Just Doodling Around

#10 Not Gonna Post Just One, This One’s A Random Character Design

#11 Toast The Capy

#12 Another Random Character Design🤷‍♀️

#13 Sea , Sun, Coffee And A Bat Who Passed By : C’est La Vie

#14 Aaaaand Another Character Design! Covered The Name And Stuff Cuz Yea Why Not

#15 Punk Wolf

#16 You Guessed It, Another Character Design

#17 I Was Feeling Overly Sentimental While Drawing This😅

#18 Hobie Brown ?

#19 Incomplete Bottom One Is A Tribute To My Daughter, Alice. Top One Was Just For Fun

#20 Water Splashing. I Startet Drawing During Pandemic

#21 Green

#22 Study Of A Pinterest Reference

#23 Not Finished Yet, I Plan To Color It With Watercolors

#24 The Right One Is Obviously Not Finished But It’s A ✨️character Design✨️ Of A Jellyfish Related Mermaid Although It Makes Zero Sense

#25 Australopitecus

#26 I Just Finished This About 10 Minutes Ago. I Was Going To Post This On The Pride Art Post, But Since It Closed I Guess I’ll Post It Here (I Feel Like The Letters Look Bad. I May Draw Over The Letters With A Marker Later And Update Yall On How It Goes)

#27 Yeah, Not All Pages Are Good

#28 Yeah Not All Pages Are High Effort

#29 K-9? No, S-Ka-Go!

#30 I Doodle Things For My Students When I Have Time Or They’ve Done Something Nice

#31 Condescending Crows – Ink & Markers

#32 More Lucifer Because He Is So Adorable

#33 Last One I Swear🥲working On A Webtoon Idea With My Friends So We’re Figuring Out The Character Design

#34 Karen Scaramouche

#35 Angel

#36 Tf2 Stuffs

#37 The Main Character And Mascot To My Company, Just Mayhem Comics (Trademark And Service Mark). Their Name Is Bread. He Is Made Of Lead. A LED-Ling, If You Please

#38 Christianity: Expectations- Part Two (Reality) Coming Soon!

#39 Christianity: Expectations- Part Two (Reality) Coming Soon!

#40 Midnight Girl Part 1

#41 Tribute To Basquiat

#42 One Of My Latest Watercolors

#43 Just Mayhem Might Present Multicolour Mayhem (In Planning Phase)

#44 Eye Ball!!!! D:

#45 Took Me 2 Days To Do! One Of My Best Works. Its A Bit Blurry Though

#46 I Just Love The Sea!

#47 Lucifer From Hazbin Hotel

#48 Character Inspired By Bi Flag

#49 One Of My Latest Watercolors

#50 Christianity Part Two: Reality (Me In Church)

#51 Evil Nun #1 By Missi Lynn Boness

#52 Four Just Mayhem Paintings, And They Are Small

#53 Bread In A Spider Suit ‘Cuz He Needs Everything To Be Fair Because He’s Being A Brat Today

#54 I Just Love The Sea!

#55 And Poppies

#56 Anya-Character For A Story I’m Writing

#57 Trying To Draw Leo From Rottmnt For Irl Contest (His Poor Hand😭😭 Also This Is The Last One I Just Need To Know What People Think Before The Contest)

#58 Weaving

Patrick Penrose
