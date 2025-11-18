Hey Pandas, Post A Page From Your Sketchbook

Share it down below!
#1 Rain Tiger
#2 A Friends Face On A Familiar Body
#3 Just Playing Around
#4 From My Sketchbook, Something Like This
#5 The Top Drawing Is My Friend Group And The Bottom One Is Two Of My Friends Who Are “Brothers” (Not Really)
#6 Some Of My Favourite Birds
#7 Drawing Notes From A D&d Game
#8 Endor (Caption Added Digitally)
#9 Just Doodling Around
#10 Not Gonna Post Just One, This One’s A Random Character Design
#11 Toast The Capy
#12 Another Random Character Design🤷♀️
#13 Sea , Sun, Coffee And A Bat Who Passed By : C’est La Vie
#14 Aaaaand Another Character Design! Covered The Name And Stuff Cuz Yea Why Not
#15 Punk Wolf
#16 You Guessed It, Another Character Design
#17 I Was Feeling Overly Sentimental While Drawing This😅
#18 Hobie Brown ?
#19 Incomplete Bottom One Is A Tribute To My Daughter, Alice. Top One Was Just For Fun
#20 Water Splashing. I Startet Drawing During Pandemic
#21 Green
#22 Study Of A Pinterest Reference
#23 Not Finished Yet, I Plan To Color It With Watercolors
#24 The Right One Is Obviously Not Finished But It’s A ✨️character Design✨️ Of A Jellyfish Related Mermaid Although It Makes Zero Sense
#25 Australopitecus
#26 I Just Finished This About 10 Minutes Ago. I Was Going To Post This On The Pride Art Post, But Since It Closed I Guess I’ll Post It Here (I Feel Like The Letters Look Bad. I May Draw Over The Letters With A Marker Later And Update Yall On How It Goes)
#27 Yeah, Not All Pages Are Good
#28 Yeah Not All Pages Are High Effort
#29 K-9? No, S-Ka-Go!
#30 I Doodle Things For My Students When I Have Time Or They’ve Done Something Nice
#31 Condescending Crows – Ink & Markers
#32 More Lucifer Because He Is So Adorable
#33 Last One I Swear🥲working On A Webtoon Idea With My Friends So We’re Figuring Out The Character Design
#34 Karen Scaramouche
#35 Angel
#36 Tf2 Stuffs
#37 The Main Character And Mascot To My Company, Just Mayhem Comics (Trademark And Service Mark). Their Name Is Bread. He Is Made Of Lead. A LED-Ling, If You Please
#38 Christianity: Expectations- Part Two (Reality) Coming Soon!
#40 Midnight Girl Part 1
#41 Tribute To Basquiat
#42 One Of My Latest Watercolors
#43 Just Mayhem Might Present Multicolour Mayhem (In Planning Phase)
#44 Eye Ball!!!! D:
#45 Took Me 2 Days To Do! One Of My Best Works. Its A Bit Blurry Though
#46 I Just Love The Sea!
#47 Lucifer From Hazbin Hotel
#48 Character Inspired By Bi Flag
#50 Christianity Part Two: Reality (Me In Church)
#51 Evil Nun #1 By Missi Lynn Boness
#52 Four Just Mayhem Paintings, And They Are Small
#53 Bread In A Spider Suit ‘Cuz He Needs Everything To Be Fair Because He’s Being A Brat Today
#55 And Poppies
#56 Anya-Character For A Story I’m Writing
#57 Trying To Draw Leo From Rottmnt For Irl Contest (His Poor Hand😭😭 Also This Is The Last One I Just Need To Know What People Think Before The Contest)
#58 Weaving
