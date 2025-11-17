50 Important Photos Of Humanity That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

by

Throughout human history, photographs have captured raw, poignant moments that resonate deeply with our shared human experience. From the the desperate mother’s gaze during the Great Depression captured in “Migrant Mother”, to the jubilant sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square at the end of World War II, these emotional snapshots offer an unfiltered insight into the highs and lows, the triumphs and tragedies, of our collective past.

Instagram page by the name of “Pictures of Humanity” collects such photographs all in one place to share with their audience. Today we’d like to share some of the best ones with you, Pandas.

#1 Sign Seen At A March For Women’s Rights In Pakistan. 2020

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#2 Two Parents Listening To The Heart Transplanted From Their 23 Year Old Son, Who Died Of An Opioid Overdose. 2018

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#3 Punk Rocker Lets Curious Child Touch His Jacket. 2012

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#4 Margeret Hamilton, Lead Software Engineer Of The Apollo Project, Standing Next To The Code She Wrote By Hand That Helped Take Us To The Moon. 1969

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#5 Siblings Found In Earthquake Rubble After Being Trapped For 17 Hours. Both Were Successfully Rescued. 2023

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#6 Protesting The Ban On High School Girls Wearing Slacks In Brooklyn, NY. 1942

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#7 Albert Einstein Giving A Lecture At Lincoln University, A Historically Black College. 1946

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#8 A Mother Laughs At Her Husband Who Just Fainted. 1986

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#9 Chinese Doctor Saying Goodbye To His Wife Before Leaving For Wuhan To Treat Coronavirus Patients. 2020

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#10 A Father Watches His Son Become A Dad. 2017

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#11 Heavy Metal Fan In Botswana, Africa. 2011 By Frank Marshall

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#12 A Man Listens To His Phonograph In His Destroyed Bedroom In Aleppo, Syria. 2017 By Joseph Eid

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#13 Whang-Od Oggay Is A Filipina Tattoo Artist. Currently 106 Years Old, She Is The Oldest Known Person To Practice Mambabatok, An Ancient Traditional Form Of Kalinga Tattooing

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#14 Two Girls Greet Their Wounded Father Returning Home From War. 1940

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#15 Walking Practice At The Polio Hospital. 1953

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#16 She’s In Someone’s Locket. 1940s

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#17 The Earliest Known Photograph Of A Surfer. Hawaii, 1898

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#18 A 95 Year Old Grandmother Becomes The First Patient To Recover From Covid-19 In Modena, Italy. 2020

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#19 Australian Man And His Dog Watching Their World Burn. 2020

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#20 Bride Leaving Her Recently Bombed Home To Get Married. 1940

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#21 A Buddhist Monk Prays While Holding The Hand Of A Man Who Died At A Train Station In China. 2011

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#22 Iraqi Protestor Sits On The Chairs Of The Elected Officials That Have Failed Them. 2019

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#23 A Drive-In Restaurant In Dallas, Texas Caters To Women With Men As Car Hops. 1940

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#24 Milkman Continues Working During The Bombing Of London. 1940 By Fred Morley

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#25 Father Bathes His Daughter And Niece In Their Bombed Home In Gaza. 2015 By @emadsnassar

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#26 Buzz Aldrin Takes The First Ever Selfie In Space. 1966

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#27 Open-Air School In The Netherlands. 1957

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#28 The Day Sweet Rationing Ended In England. 1953

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#29 Nasa Before Modern Computers. 1961

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#30 Boy Watching A TV For The First Time In A Store Window. 1948

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#31 An Italian Boy Helps His Little Brother Who Lost His Leg During The Bombing Of Naples. 1944

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#32 Us And El Salvador Under 16 Basketball Teams. 2019

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#33 The Great North Dakota Blizzard Of 1966

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#34 Teachers On Spring Break. 1910

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#35 Jazz Artist Big Jay Mcneely Performing In Los Angelos. 1951

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#36 Sailor Returns Home After 14 Months At Sea. 1966

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#37 Police Officer Looks After An Abandoned Baby. 1971

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#38 Six Year Old Wins Cranberry Pie Eating Competition After Eating A 10 Inch Pie In 15 Seconds. 1948

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#39 A Stewardess Examines A New Uniform Proposal For Scandinavian Airlines. It Was Not Approved. 1964

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#40 Rollerskating To Work In New York City. 1940

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#41 A Guard Passes Out As Queen Elizabeth II Rides By. 1970

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#42 Children In France Playing With A Toy Guillotine. 1959

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#43 A Bystander Attempts To Catch A Cup Of Moonshine Being Poured Out By Police During The Prohibition Era. 1925

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#44 Robert Wadlow, The Tallest Person In Recorded History. 1930s

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#45 Child Car Seats In 1940

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#46 Testing American Football Helmets. 1912

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#47 A Man Floating In The Dead Sea With A Book And An Umbrella. 1920

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#48 Japanese Opposition Members Trying To Block The Passing Of New Immigration Laws. 2020

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#49 Parents Attempt To Heal A Child Suffering From Rickets By Dragging Him Through A Healing Tree. 1918

Image source: picturesofhumanity

#50 Mexican Police Take A Lunch Break During Protests. 2016

Image source: picturesofhumanity

Patrick Penrose
