50 Important Photos Of Humanity That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Throughout human history, photographs have captured raw, poignant moments that resonate deeply with our shared human experience. From the the desperate mother’s gaze during the Great Depression captured in “Migrant Mother”, to the jubilant sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square at the end of World War II, these emotional snapshots offer an unfiltered insight into the highs and lows, the triumphs and tragedies, of our collective past.
Instagram page by the name of “Pictures of Humanity” collects such photographs all in one place to share with their audience. Today we’d like to share some of the best ones with you, Pandas.
#1 Sign Seen At A March For Women’s Rights In Pakistan. 2020
#2 Two Parents Listening To The Heart Transplanted From Their 23 Year Old Son, Who Died Of An Opioid Overdose. 2018
#3 Punk Rocker Lets Curious Child Touch His Jacket. 2012
#4 Margeret Hamilton, Lead Software Engineer Of The Apollo Project, Standing Next To The Code She Wrote By Hand That Helped Take Us To The Moon. 1969
#5 Siblings Found In Earthquake Rubble After Being Trapped For 17 Hours. Both Were Successfully Rescued. 2023
#6 Protesting The Ban On High School Girls Wearing Slacks In Brooklyn, NY. 1942
#7 Albert Einstein Giving A Lecture At Lincoln University, A Historically Black College. 1946
#8 A Mother Laughs At Her Husband Who Just Fainted. 1986
#9 Chinese Doctor Saying Goodbye To His Wife Before Leaving For Wuhan To Treat Coronavirus Patients. 2020
#10 A Father Watches His Son Become A Dad. 2017
#11 Heavy Metal Fan In Botswana, Africa. 2011 By Frank Marshall
#12 A Man Listens To His Phonograph In His Destroyed Bedroom In Aleppo, Syria. 2017 By Joseph Eid
#13 Whang-Od Oggay Is A Filipina Tattoo Artist. Currently 106 Years Old, She Is The Oldest Known Person To Practice Mambabatok, An Ancient Traditional Form Of Kalinga Tattooing
#14 Two Girls Greet Their Wounded Father Returning Home From War. 1940
#15 Walking Practice At The Polio Hospital. 1953
#16 She’s In Someone’s Locket. 1940s
#17 The Earliest Known Photograph Of A Surfer. Hawaii, 1898
#18 A 95 Year Old Grandmother Becomes The First Patient To Recover From Covid-19 In Modena, Italy. 2020
#19 Australian Man And His Dog Watching Their World Burn. 2020
#20 Bride Leaving Her Recently Bombed Home To Get Married. 1940
#21 A Buddhist Monk Prays While Holding The Hand Of A Man Who Died At A Train Station In China. 2011
#22 Iraqi Protestor Sits On The Chairs Of The Elected Officials That Have Failed Them. 2019
#23 A Drive-In Restaurant In Dallas, Texas Caters To Women With Men As Car Hops. 1940
#24 Milkman Continues Working During The Bombing Of London. 1940 By Fred Morley
#25 Father Bathes His Daughter And Niece In Their Bombed Home In Gaza. 2015 By @emadsnassar
#26 Buzz Aldrin Takes The First Ever Selfie In Space. 1966
#27 Open-Air School In The Netherlands. 1957
#28 The Day Sweet Rationing Ended In England. 1953
#29 Nasa Before Modern Computers. 1961
#30 Boy Watching A TV For The First Time In A Store Window. 1948
#31 An Italian Boy Helps His Little Brother Who Lost His Leg During The Bombing Of Naples. 1944
#32 Us And El Salvador Under 16 Basketball Teams. 2019
#33 The Great North Dakota Blizzard Of 1966
#34 Teachers On Spring Break. 1910
#35 Jazz Artist Big Jay Mcneely Performing In Los Angelos. 1951
#36 Sailor Returns Home After 14 Months At Sea. 1966
#37 Police Officer Looks After An Abandoned Baby. 1971
#38 Six Year Old Wins Cranberry Pie Eating Competition After Eating A 10 Inch Pie In 15 Seconds. 1948
#39 A Stewardess Examines A New Uniform Proposal For Scandinavian Airlines. It Was Not Approved. 1964
#40 Rollerskating To Work In New York City. 1940
#41 A Guard Passes Out As Queen Elizabeth II Rides By. 1970
#42 Children In France Playing With A Toy Guillotine. 1959
#43 A Bystander Attempts To Catch A Cup Of Moonshine Being Poured Out By Police During The Prohibition Era. 1925
#44 Robert Wadlow, The Tallest Person In Recorded History. 1930s
#45 Child Car Seats In 1940
#46 Testing American Football Helmets. 1912
#47 A Man Floating In The Dead Sea With A Book And An Umbrella. 1920
#48 Japanese Opposition Members Trying To Block The Passing Of New Immigration Laws. 2020
#49 Parents Attempt To Heal A Child Suffering From Rickets By Dragging Him Through A Healing Tree. 1918
#50 Mexican Police Take A Lunch Break During Protests. 2016
