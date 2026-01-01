If Cat Memes Are Your Happy Place, These 80 Hilarious Posts Are Calling Your Name

The internet is vast, and it feels pretty much infinite. And you know what that means? A never-ending supply of its favorite animals: cats. No matter where you look, there’s a feline for every mood—mischievous troublemakers, tiny kittens being unbearably cute, calm purring loafs, and chaotic agents of destruction. Whatever kind of cat content you’re craving, it’s out there.

And for your consideration today, we’ve put together a collection of hilarious posts from the subreddit Cat Memes. From silly expressions to full-on antics, these gems are perfect for melting away a bit of stress. Scroll down and enjoy.

#1 So Extra Treats

Image source: DeadWalk996

#2 She Is The Joy Of The Whole Family

Image source: mozzne

#3 Like A Drunk

Image source: netphilia

I think most of us can agree on one thing: cats are basically walking comedy. We’re all eternally grateful for the laughs and happy emotions they give us. But do they actually have a sense of humor themselves? And what kind of emotions can they experience, can they be sad, disappointed, excited? If you’re a cat owner, you’d probably answer with a confident “yes.” But the truth is a lot more interesting than a one-syllable reply.

#4 Cat Distribution System In Effect

Image source: wicked_dude23

#5 Brace Yourselves For The Florida Cat…

Image source: AlaeMortis1, DaniGomezComedy

#6 My Little Void 🖤

Image source: reddit.com, SarahCAndersen

Cats are often portrayed as aloof, independent little creatures who only care about their own needs and couldn’t care less about humans. That couldn’t be further from the truth. They experience a wide range of feelings and can become genuinely attached to their owners.

According to Cats.com, cats can feel things like sadness and anxiety, and sometimes they’re just being silly.

The good news is, when they’re happy, they usually make it pretty clear. Cats have plenty of “I’m content” signals: purring, slow blinking like they’re giving you a tiny compliment, curling up close, or settling in so comfortably you start wondering if you’re the guest in their home.

#7 Sure, Sure . . . 🎄🎄🎄😹😹😹

Image source: dan1964inSJ

#8 Scoop Scoop

Image source: netphilia

#9 That Sad Look :(

Image source: littlemiss_dark

That said, purring isn’t always a guaranteed sign everything is purr-rfect. In rarer cases, a cat might purr when they’re stressed or in pain, almost like they’re trying to calm themselves down.

Kneading is another common sign they’re happy. And then there’s one that catches a lot of people off guard: drooling. That one genuinely surprised me the first time I saw it.

I used to think it was strictly a dog thing, so when a cat started drooling on me, I panicked like something was seriously wrong. Turns out, some cats drool when they’re extremely relaxed and content. Love that for them. My sleeve… not so much.

#10 Thank God

Image source: netphilia

#11 Meehow

Image source: Wild-Manufacturer-59

#12 Is It Right

Image source: Weak-Mango-8830

#13 Foreal…

Image source: YourTallCanadian

#14 Even Better

Image source: CharmingNeighbor

#15 Smol

Image source: Queasy-Ticket4384

#16 So Silly

Image source: Kxti0

#17 Guilty Of Doing This

Image source: aoi_ringo

#18 You All Know It’s True

Image source: dan1964inSJ

#19 Every Single Time

Image source: rashikaland

#20 Kira Said That’s A Hard Pass

Image source: artie_pdx

#21 Onward To The Treat Bag!! 😼😼😼

Image source: dan1964inSJ

#22 That’s How They Did It All This While

Image source: rashikaland, PunchingCat

#23 Living A Double Life

Image source: Soggy-Resolution6867

#24 All Three Looking Very Introduced

Image source: exgaysurvivordan

#25 They Yearn For The Out

Image source: Noodl3sForCats

#26 Evolution 😹😹😹

Image source: dan1964inSJ

#27 Unbelievable News

Image source: rererowr

#28 Real Life Aristocat

Image source: Environmental-Meet40

#29 Heartbreaking

Image source: RainbowCat8

#30 Best Wrong Number Text

Image source: _your_go_to_person

#31 My Response Is Always “Yes, Dear”

Image source: ComeAlong_Pond7

#32 Every Time

Image source: Spx75

#33 Every Night

Image source: Lisachen1218

#34 Count

Image source: Agitated_Ad1293

#35 🎄🎄🎄😼😺😸

Image source: dan1964inSJ

#36 Experts In Question:

Image source: rererowr

#37 Variety Never Looked So Cute

Image source: StacyK623

#38 $40 At The Vet vs. $0.10 At Home And A Dream

Image source: Luvrith

#39 Maybe She Won’t

Image source: netphilia

#40 😸😸😸

Image source: dan1964inSJ

#41 Orange Cat Energy LOL

Image source: OwlAffectionate4418

#42 Sometimes It Seems Personal

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Sorry Kitty

Image source: DeadWalk996

#44 I Can’t Believe This!!

Image source: rererowr

#45 Thoughts?

Image source: TeenyTurtleTantrum

#46 One Of Them Is The Imposter

Image source: Superb-Set-5092

#47 😂😂

Image source: Foreign_Time_2664

#48 Nap Time

Image source: dan1964inSJ

#49 Mistakes Were Made

Image source: Zealousideal_Law4694

#50 Where’s The Lie LOL

Image source: Zealousideal_Law4694

#51 Dad When Cat

Image source: rashikaland

#52 Seems Like A Good Plan 😺😺😺

Image source: dan1964inSJ

#53 Is It Worth The Risk?

Image source: mihir6969

#54 Nothing Is Scarier Than A Gang Of Angwee Kittens

Image source: theaverageboxer

#55 Separation Anxiety At Peak

Image source: _your_go_to_person

#56 Mondays Here We Go

Image source: theaverageboxer

#57 Lil Batman

Image source: rashikaland

#58 Every Time I Tell Him To Get In Shape:

Image source: rashikaland

#59 Meow, Meow, Meow 😺

Image source: Filipino-Asker

#60 Long Boi

Image source: Comprehensive_Row734

#61 Her Meowscara Is Ruined

Image source: Comprehensive_Row734

#62 The Previously Unknown Roman Cat Army

Image source: Simpletruth2022

#63 Spidey Sense Activated

Image source: rashikaland

#64 My Safe Place:

Image source: kixsob

#65 Food Over Everything

Image source: aoi_ringo

#66 Free Him

Image source: the_pizzacat

#67 😼 ☕

Image source: dan1964inSJ

#68 His Interests

Image source: netphilia

#69 Whenever You Encounter An Experiment

Image source: DotBeginning1420

#70 It’s Crazy

Image source: itz_progamer666

#71 Work It!! 😽😻😽

Image source: dan1964inSJ

#72 Me Every Single Time 😭

Image source: Sassy_Sundari

#73 2 Types Basically

Image source: theaverageboxer

#74 👺 vs. 😻

Image source: rashikaland

#75 The Toughest Part

Image source: netphilia

#76 Lmao

Image source: reddit.com

#77 Grrrrrrryumm

Image source: ResidentAlien9

#78 Please Respect My Tapioca Era

Image source: Deep_Fried_Butterfly

#79 Current Situation

Image source: Kira_Alessi

#80 Are You Ready, Cats?

Image source: Kira_Alessi

