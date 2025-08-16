“Am I The Problem?”: Take This 23-Question Moral Dilemma Poll

Welcome back to another moral dilemmas poll, where we pick your brain a little by placing you in situations that demand certain calls to action. Do you truly know how you’d react if a friend did this or that, or a coworker said this and that about you?
This poll throws you into 23 compromising scenarios where morals clash with reality. There’s no score, no judgment, and certainly no hypocrisy here. Just the cold, hard truth about how you really think and act when no one’s watching.
Which begs the question: What do you do when there’s no clear right answer?
#1 You’re having dinner with your partner’s family for the first time. Everything is going well until their parents casually make a racist comment, and everyone else at the table either laughs or says nothing.
#2 You find a wallet on the sidewalk with $200 in cash and a photo ID inside. It’s late, no one’s around, and returning it would take time and effort.
#3 You’re reversing in a parking lot and accidentally bump into a parked car, leaving a small dent. No one sees you, and there are no cameras near by
#4 You work at your best friend’s father’s law firm and regard him in a fatherly manner as well. One day, he hits on you out of the blue.
#5 Your boss publicly praises you for a project, but deep down, you know a colleague did most of the work on it. Saying something would risk not getting that bonus you need for a down payment on your new apartment…
#6 You’re added to a group chat where explicit photos of your ex are being shared without their consent. No one else seems to have an issue with it.
#7 A friend confesses they’ve been cheating on their partner and are torn about what to do. You’re also friends with their partner.
#8 You discover your favorite clothing brand uses child labor in its factories, but you see the most amazing jacket on sale that you’ve been searching for for ages.
#9 You’re invited to a close friend’s wedding, but you can’t afford a gift – not even something small.
#10 During a late-night Uber ride, you notice the driver’s eyelids drooping and their head bobbing against the wheel – they’re clearly fighting sleep.
#11 Your best friend is launching a small business and asks you to promote it online. You really don’t like their product and fear that reviewing something positively when you feel anything but will ruin your credibility and reputation with your audience
#12 You meet up with your friend for an afternoon walk. Their hyperactive dog, excited to meet you, ruins your designer jacket. Your friend jokes, “Haha, he does that to everyone he meets! So funny.” They move on, petting and cooing at their dog
#13 You’re visiting someone’s house and their kid breaks something valuable – but the parents assume you did it.
#14 Your phone rings in a dark theater during a quiet, emotional scene. You thought it was on silent, so you hadn’t bothered to double-check. Everyone turns to look, and some are even cussing you out for the disturbance
#15 You see someone shoplifting baby formula at your friend’s family-owned convenience store, which is going through a hard time financially. The person stealing looks desperate, not malicious.
#16 You’re in a war-torn country, hiding and protecting a group of civilians. One of the civilians’ babies starts crying – loudly. The enemy is closing in quickly. If they hear the baby, everyone could die
#17 You’re offered a dream job with an amazing salary and health benefits, but it’s at a company whose ethics you don’t agree with.
#18 You accidentally knock over and break a vase in a store. No one sees it happen.
#19 You come across a significant sum of money that was left by a deceased relative. They’ve been estranged from you for years, and no one else has claimed it.
#20 You overhear something at work that could help a friend land a big opportunity – but you’re under NDA.
#21 You see a mega celebrity after a night out, and they’re in a compromising, possibly career-damaging situation.
#22 A pandemic has wiped out 90% of the population. You’ve managed to find shelter and supplies, but a coughing stranger shows up at your door with their child – begging you to let them in.
#23 A friend submits a copied assignment and brags to you about how they got away with it. It would affect the class rankings and hurt your final score.
