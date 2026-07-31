43 Silly And Funny Wedding Photos The Couples Can’t Help But Cringe At

Couples pay good money to capture all the beautiful details of their big day. With the average cost coming in at around $3,000, a wedding photographer is often one of the most expensive items on the budget. It goes without saying that the vast majority of newlyweds would prefer photographs they are proud to display. But life doesn’t always give us what we want…
Beneath all the perfect pics are bound to be a few ‘questionable’ ones. The photos we hide in a drawer, or keep right at the back of the wedding album. While many of us would shudder to share these, others are a lot braver. Someone said, “Show your most cringe wedding photo,” and a surprising number of people didn’t hold back.
Bored Panda has put together an epic list of hilarious, awkward, embarrassing, bizarre and downright confusing pics spotted on the thread. They’re proof that no matter how much planning or money goes into capturing your perfect day, sometimes it’s the imperfect moments that are actually the most memorable.
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Image source: queen_of_sea
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Image source: liltrixter_01
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Image source: nikolas14901
A cool $3,000. That’s the average cost to hire a professional wedding photographer in 2026. Of course, the price can be higher or lower, depending on a few things. These include your location, wedding size, number of photographers, editing and postproduction, scope of coverage and whether your photographer requires a travel fee.
“While most wedding photographers charge a flat fee to cover a wedding, some might offer hourly rates, reveals The Knot. “Assuming the photographer will work an eight-hour day, we can assume the average hourly rate for a wedding photographer is close to $375.”
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Image source: ekaterinavorobey29
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Image source: mary.soldatova
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Image source: limon_tattoo_
As with many things in life the cost of a professional wedding photographer continues to increase. Rising expenses, frequent equipment and software updates, increased demand for a luxury client experience and, of course, shifts in market trends are all playing a part, according to Michelle Jackson, owner of Bambino International.
Society’s social media obsession is also at play…
“The popularity of Instagram plays into this cost shift as my couples love to share images of their friends and family. They expect more photos of all of their guests having the time of their lives from the moment they arrive until when the wedding ends,” reveals Melani Lust, owner and fine art photographer of Melani Lust Photography.
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Image source: svtzhkn
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Image source: vera.agap
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Image source: eleanora.one
A hefty price tag doesn’t always mean a wedding photographer is going to be good. That’s why it pays to do your research before booking one. When we say “good,” we aren’t only referring to the resulting photographs. As photographer Jennifer Weinman puts it, finding the perfect wedding photographer is all about finding that perfect fit, like a good pair of shoes.
“After all,” she explains, “you’re going to be spending a lot of time on your wedding day with this person, you want to make sure their style, personality, and vibe fits you and your wedding!”
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Image source: redtemptress.moves
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Image source: opiumnaya_komnata
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Image source: lelechka8891
Weinman advises couples to start searching early because many wedding photographers get booked up to two years in advance. She adds that some photographers only take on a limited number of weddings per year in order to give their clients the best possible experience.
“If you’re planning your wedding with less time, fear not – you may be surprised to find a few open dates on popular photographers’ calendars at the last minute, so it never hurts to ask,” reveals the expert.
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Image source: amarta0505
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Image source: cinnabbon_
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Image source: dari.kotova
You’ll probably want to start by checking out the photographer’s website to get a feel for their style. There are those with a very traditional portrait-style, who only take pics during the ceremony and family formals. Then there are the more photojournalistic ones, who focus on candid moments and tiny details.
“Make sure you LOVE the style of the wedding photographer you chose, and make sure it’s a style that you see executed consistently and beautifully across all of their wedding images,” says Weinman, adding that the photographer’s images should make you feel something special.
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Image source: vuveol
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Image source: cactus.vlada
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Image source: kuvshinova0909
When meeting with the photographer/s you’ve shortlisted, you should always ask to see their portfolio. Weinman suggests you view an album or gallery from a single wedding.
“If the portfolio only features shots from the same wedding, or it’s obvious the photographer keeps featuring the same 3 couples in their one gallery, this may indicate that their wedding photography experience is limited,” she warns. This leads to the next point: experience.
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Image source: bonita_project
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Image source: ivi4ivi
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Image source: kilka0904
Weinman says it doesn’t matter whether your perfect wedding photographer is new to the scene, or a seasoned pro with many years of experience. What’s important is consistency, and whether they’ll deliver the same quality work you’ve seen in their portfolio, on your wedding day. The expert says she wouldn’t recommend hiring someone who has never photographed a wedding.
“It is a very steep learning curve and you don’t want to be their guinea pig,” she warns. “For inexperienced photographers, it is best for them to shadow under a more seasoned professional and work as a second shooter at several weddings first.”
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Image source: insolovei
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Image source: lina__azzz
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Image source: olya_tumanova
Photographer Sharyn Hodges suggests setting up an engagement shoot to get to know your photographer better.
“This will also make you feel more comfortable in front of the lens on your wedding day,” she adds. “This is a beautiful way to capture images that tells your real love story in a more relaxed and informal way.”
Hodges stresses that many people fail to see the importance of choosing the perfect wedding photographer.
“Once your wedding day is over, it’s over. The flowers have been taken by your guests, the venue is a skeleton of the dream it was the day before, the champagne has either been sprayed into oblivion or drunk up… The only things you are left with as a reminder that YOU ARE MARRIED is your spouse, your rings and your photographs,” writes the expert.
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Image source: ma_rusich
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Image source: ekaterina__sergeevna____e
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Image source: matsak.mezzo
“These are historical heirlooms that hopefully in time you can look at and they immediately transport you to that time, that place, the instant butterflies or a nostalgic smile,” she says. “This is what wedding photography is all about.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by the team at wedding site The Lane, who put it beautifully when they reminded readers to choose wisely, “Because this person won’t just witness your wedding day, they’ll shape how you remember it.”
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Image source: health__is__
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Image source: baukovalove
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Image source: your_master_yuno
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Image source: s_karziyk
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Image source: lolan_or_not
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Image source: corasonsv
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Image source: ally_kosmally
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Image source: in_elegance
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Image source: romanova_anastassiya
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Image source: kolotovalina
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Image source: ekaterinakarelina_
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Image source: korobkome
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Image source: i.sevon
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Image source: shubochka.d
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Image source: kkravtsova
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Image source: _karinella
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