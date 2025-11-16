Woman’s SIL “Forgets” Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her

by

Recently a story from a 28-year-old woman caught everyone’s attention on the AITA subreddit. The author who goes by the handle Slow-Pianist-4431 wrote that her sister-in-law Amy always comes to visit from out of town.

“She stays with us instead of a hotel, and always wants to go to expensive restaurants. She always conveniently forgets her wallet, or comes up with some excuses as to why she can’t pay her share,” the author explained. If that wasn’t enough, Amy has implied that since the author makes much more money than her, she should be the one to pay.

As you may suspect, at one point Slow-Pianist-4431 had enough of Amy’s constant forgetfulness when they dine out, so she pulled a trick that Amy clearly didn’t see coming. “I’ll admit I got this move straight from an episode of Two and a Half Men,” the author confessed, so scroll down below to find out what happened.

A woman shared an incident with her ‘forgetful’ sister-in-law when, after having enough of paying for her in restaurants, she pulled a smart trick

Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her

Imgae credits: Ron Lach (not the actual photo)

Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her

Image credits: Emil Kalibradov (not the actual photo)

Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her

Image credits: Slow-Pianist-4431

Many people expressed their support for the author

Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
Woman&#8217;s SIL &#8220;Forgets&#8221; Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here’s My Webcomic With Unexpected Endings
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
People Are Laughing At A Fat Rat That Got Stuck In Sewer Grate And Needed Fire Brigade To Save Her
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
What Happens to Sloane in Umbrella Academy and Will She Be Part of Season Four?
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2022
Star Employee Quits His Job After 6 Years Because He Didn’t Get A Raise, Company Might Lose $3M Contract Because Of That
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Weird Food Combinations That You Like? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Why Conservation Photography Matters
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.