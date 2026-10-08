Sigourney Weaver: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Sigourney Weaver
October 8, 1949
Manhattan, New York City, New York, US
77 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Sigourney Weaver?
Sigourney Weaver is an American actress widely celebrated for her commanding screen presence. She has fundamentally redefined the way strong, independent female protagonists are portrayed in both mainstream science fiction films and intense dramatic cinema.
The performer gained overnight worldwide prominence playing Ellen Ripley in the landmark science fiction hit Alien. This defining role launched a massive franchise and solidified her permanent status as a bankable star.
Early Life and Education
Susan Alexandra Weaver grew up in Manhattan amid the glamour of early television. Her father, Pat Weaver, was an NBC executive, while her mother, Elizabeth Inglis, worked as a British stage and film actress.
At age 14, the future star adopted the professional moniker Sigourney. After attending the Chapin School, she completed her English literature degree at Stanford University before earning a master’s from Yale University.
Notable Relationships
Weaver has enjoyed a remarkably stable and long-term partnership in a notoriously fickle industry. She married stage director Jim Simpson on October 1, 1984, after meeting him at a theatrical festival earlier that summer.
The couple shares one daughter, Charlotte Simpson, born in the spring of 1990. Weaver and her husband continue to reside together in New York, frequently collaborating on various off-Broadway theatrical projects.
Career Highlights
The sci-fi classic Alien established Weaver as a groundbreaking Hollywood action star. She later scored three Academy Award nominations for her memorable performances in the blockbuster sequel Aliens, Gorillas in the Mist, and Working Girl.
She champions global conservation efforts as the honorary chair of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. The actress has also lent her distinct voice to numerous environmental documentaries, promoting wildlife protection to audiences worldwide.
A prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement recently honored her historic impact on international cinema. This rare distinction cemented her enduring legacy as a versatile, influential, and timeless titan of modern Hollywood.
Signature Quote
“I’ve been lucky to play women who are very strong and independent, but also very human.”
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