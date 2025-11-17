40 Signs Someone Is Trying To Look Way Cooler Than They Actually Are

Pretending to be a little different than you are is perfectly normal and quite common. We’ve all done it — laughed at a bad joke to make someone feel better, or faked a smile to hide what we’re really feeling. However, taking this fabricated persona too far can be deemed cringeworthy or just plain pitiful, especially if you’re doing it for all the wrong reasons.
Recently, ThatOddFrenchNobody turned to the internet to ask, “What screams ‘I am not [as tough as] I pretend to be’?” and people were quick to chime in with their opinions and stories. It seems like there are a few examples of people trying way too hard to seem cool and strong, but falling short and ending up looking foolish.
#1
“People don’t like me because I tell it like it is.”
No, people don’t like you because you’re an a*s.
#2
Claiming you are an “Alpha Male”. If you have to tell people you are a natural leader you probably aren’t one.
#3
“Inside me is a wolf, mess with me or my pack and I’ll show my fangs” or any similar cringy edgy quote about being an animal
#4
“Do you know who I am… or whose son/daughter I am” kind of people…
#5
Do you know those people who disrespect teachers, janitors, and other people who work just to make them able to not being f****d in the a*s by life? That. That screams it out loud. You’re not badass, you’re disrespectful and ignorant.
#6
“You don’t want to see me mad”
Unless your name is Bruce Banner, STFU.
#7
I went to lunch with a friend and a friend of his. The waiter was a little slow in bringing us our drinks and food because it was busy. So when our bills came, instead of leaving an actual tip, the other guy wrote something snarky as his “tip”. I was really embarrassed and ask if he can refrain from doing that. He refused and then basically called me a wuss. I left a bigger tip on my bill to compensate and never wanted to be associated with that guy ever again.
You’re a real badass now buddy – punching down on a retail worker who has to be at least polite to you to keep her job.
#8
I’m prior enlisted in the Marines and I’m happy I was in, but now that I’m out that time has passed, I can’t stand people that were in and it’s their entire identity after they get out. All clothes are military stuff, vehicles covered in military decals, all they talk about is when they were in and so on.
For anyone that wasn’t in, the easiest way to tell someone that was in the military but weren’t in any kind of real combat situations is if they wear and do all that c**p.
Edit:spelling
#9
I work in a psych hospital in a unit that is the roughest unit we have. We have a lot of people with violent histories and serious mental issues.
Without fail, the tougher someone acts, or the more intimidating they try to be is inversely proportional to how soft they actually are—and that goes for patients and staff alike.
The people you don’t want to f**k with are the ones who are confidently quiet.
#10
Demanding respect, but giving none to anyone.
#11
“I would have enlisted and probably made Special Forces, but I would have punched a Drill Sergeant if they had gotten in my face.”
Sure, bud.
#12
Spousal and child abuse.
#13
Moms who constantly threaten to go “mama bear” on people
#14
Refusing to wear safety equipment like helmets when its available. True badasses (including truly skilled people) have goals in doing dangerous s**t, and they understand the challenges in carrying it out.
#15
I saw a massively lifted truck wit the words “ALPHA AS F**K” stamped across the windshield the other day, does that count?
#16
Claiming to be “crazy” like it’s something to aspire to. In this context it just means abandoning tact and acting like an a*****e to feel like a badass.
ETA: I’m not referring to people with legitimate illnesses. I’m referring to people who think acting like an a*****e makes them look tough.
#17
My gf serves tables for work right now. Apparently yesterday some “tough” dude refused to write his signature with her pink pen simply because it was pink
#18
Revving your engine loudly at a red light/ burning rubber just to hit the next red light
#19
“When I get mad I blackout and lose control”
Okay buddy.
Edit: I’m disappointed that there’s some people replying that claim to black out.
#20
Joker profile pic
#21
People in their 20s hanging around with prepubescent kids, thinking they are the top dawg. Doesn’t have any friends their own age because people their age know what they are about.
#22
Fancy car, no money in bank account
#23
People who boast about bullying
#24
“Alpha” males losing their s**t when their self image is even remotely challenged in any way.
#25
One of my ex has a joker sleeve and a pickle rick tattoo. He also yelled that he was a *sigma male* and wouldn’t be listening to an alpha…. as a response to a werewolf based RPG system. So… that. **Edit to add**: *I didn’t expect this to be so popular or for so many people to tell me I f*****g deserved the abuse that ensued. Y’all are sick*
#26
Continually requesting a fight, but never actually starting the fight.
#27
Anyone who gives themselves a tough-sounding nickname. They are to be earned, not self-imposed.
#28
The biggest indicator that you are not a baddass is telling me you are a baddass. If you have to tell me how important you are, you are not terribly important.
#29
Post bible quotes online about how you’re being tested.
For example my Aunt, who has never had a job, has barely ever left her hometown. Has posted this quote:
* “The devil whispered in my ear, ‘you are not strong enough to withstand the storm’. Today, I whispered in the devil’s ear, ‘I am the storm’.”*
With a puppy dog face. When her previous visible post was about traffic.
#30
Saying ‘I’m a psychopath’.
#31
Picking on that one friend in the group around everyone and then acting like an offended little b***h when they even try to joke back with them.
Trying to start a fight with just about anyone that gives them a dirty look.
Buying a giant pick up truck that they need to climb into to just get in, and never even use the *bed of the truck for its purpose.
And finally… screaming/yelling at anyone who disagrees with them no matter how big or small the subject matter is.
Edit:*
#32
I follow a guy on Instagram who try so hard to be a badass, always posting pictures of drinking black coffee, straight whiskey, smoking cigars, and he always has his handgun showing. But it’s so easy to tell the only time he does these things is when he posts on Instagram.
#33
Bragging about how many people you’ve had sex with. No one really cares, and at worst, it’s a cause for concern.
#34
guy at a Christmas party told me he could easily drink heavily and drive safely if he just concentrates. Half an hour later he passes out and falls on the Christmas tree.
edit: Infront of his boss and his whole family. I‘m 16 and he is 31. I‘m german so I drink too. I had to bring him to bed…
#35
Talking about being the most badass zombie killer in a zombie outbreak when truth is most of us would simply die
#36
Men who take their shirts off when they’re mad, punch their chest like a gorilla and get red faced yelling. Usually someone’s going to pull them back so nothings really going to happen, nor is anyone scared. It’s all bark. If they can’t stay calm, there’s no doubt they’re not tough.
#37
Telling the same stories from years back.
I have a friend whose only personality is that she is aggressive, always telling the same story from middle school where she apparently had a reputation. Acting like she is the toughest person and no one should mess with her. Fake confidence, extremely annoying.
#38
“I’m a psychopath!
One day I made my therapist cry and that’s tooootally legit!
I’m insane! I have so many mental illnesses!”
Acquaintances I actually have to deal with.
#39
18 year olds with more tattoos then face on their face.
#40
Most military styled clothing, almost none of the actual special teams people I know wear that c**p.
Maybe the occasional shirt or whatever but the guys wearing tons of it, yeah that’s nonsense
