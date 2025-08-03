Sickening Details Emerge As Mom Allegedly Helped 13-Year-Old Son Plan Mass School Shooting

It has come to light that the mother of the 13-year-old scholar who was arrested for disturbing behavior, triggering fears that he was planning a school shooting, Ashley Pardo, bought him guns and ammunition.
The 33-year-old was arrested twice in two months—the first time for fueling her son’s hankering for carnage and an alleged desire to attack the Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School that he attended.
The last time was only recently, after she snapped a picture of herself holding a shotgun to an infant.
While she is out on bail, her son remains behind bars.
Police found recurring references to Brenton Tarrant, the Australian who shot up two mosques in New Zealand
The woman, who cuts a memorable image for her facial tattoos and purple hair, has been accused of taking her boys ammunition shopping at surplus stores.
The boy’s grandmother first made the allegation, which later appeared in a police affidavit. The legal document noted that Pardo made these purchases “with knowledge” that the items could be “used to plan and carry out” a criminal act.
On May 15, ABC News reported that Pardo awarded her son tactical gear and ammunition for “babysitting his younger siblings.”
According to the report, the grandmother had done some snooping of her own and found “loaded magazines, an explosive device, and notes referencing Brenton Tarrant.”
Investigators confirmed as much when they indicated they had found camouflage clothing, a helmet, and tactical vest along with loaded magazines–one of which was inscribed with the words “For Brenton Tarrant.”
The unnamed 13-year-old was caught researching a mass shooter and suspended from school
Brenton Tarrant is an Australian white supremacist responsible for storming two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on 15 March 2019, claiming the lives of 51 people.
The atrocity was a tide of firsts. It was the worst massacre in the island country’s history, and Tarrant live-streamed his first mosque attack. He was driving to a third mosque when police rammed his vehicle and took him into custody.
He was sentenced to life without parole–which is the highest sentence in the country–during which Judge Cameron Mander told him, “Your crimes are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die, it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment,” per BBC News.
Pardo’s son was caught researching Tarrant’s heinous act on a school computer in April this year, when he was suspended. He tried to take his own life with a razor on the same day, according to a KSAT report on August 1.
The scholar has since been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon
The boy’s suspension lasted until May 8, and he was allowed back onto the campus, although the learning institution had ramped up security.
Three days later, he was caught hitting a live ammunition round by a relative who learned that his mother had bought it for him.
On May 12, the teen arrived on campus wearing “a mask and tactical gear but left shortly after.”
According to KSAT, it was on the same day said relative, presumably the grandmother, found an improvised explosive and a trove of munitions and firearms at his home.
The boy and his mother were arrested the same day, and the mother was released on $75,000 bail on May 13 but placed under partial house arrest.
Her son remained in custody and appeared in court, where he was charged with possessing a “prohibited weapon,” which is a second-degree felony.
Pardo pointed a shotgun at an 11-month-old baby
Pardo was taken into custody on August 1 again for “endangering a child with criminal negligence” after she snapped a picture of an 11-month-old baby with a shotgun pointed at her and sent it to her father accompanied by the message: “Tell her to keep being bad.”
Similarly the boy’s father was also charged with pointing a firearm at a minor.
This time around the magistrate pinned a $45,000 price on her freedom and barred her from alcohol and seeing her children.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has since described Pardo’s demeanor as “dismissive and unconcerned with her son’s behavior,” and then remarked: “Her behavior is not only dangerous, it‘s abhorrent, especially as a parent.”
The school has since tried to quell parents’ fears with the promise that it will remain vigilant
The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) has since sent out a communique to parents reading:
“We will always remain vigilant to ensure our learning and working environment is safe and secure. Student safety is a top priority at SAISD schools, and we want to keep families informed of situations as soon as we are able. We thank you for your support and understanding.”
The public is placing the blame firmly at the parents door.
