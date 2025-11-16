35 Funny, Crazy, And WTF Pictures That Portray Just How Unpredictable Craigslist Can Be

Craigslist is a virtual marketplace where people can find just about anything their heart desires (and some things they didn’t even know existed). Need a vintage toaster that doubles as a disco ball? Craigslist has got you covered. Looking for a roommate who moonlights as a circus performer? You might be in luck.
The platform is full of the weird, the wacky, and the utterly unexpected, so we decided to scour the depths of two popular subreddits, r/bestofcraigslist and r/craigslist, and put together a collection of images that showcase its unique and unpredictable nature. From bizarre listings to hilariously awkward encounters, these screenshots are sure to bring a smile to your face and raise an eyebrow or two.
#1 Need A Date For Thanksgiving?
Image source: Dont_Ever_Look_Back
#2 Cute
Image source: reddit.com
#3 How Low Can You Go?
Image source: bnby_eclipse
#4 BBQ Dad Needed
Image source: KumaJo
#5 He’s Bilingual
Image source: xprachix
#6 Karen Needs A Date!
Image source: elledekker
#7 $1800 Clothes Rack
Image source: RiffRaffMama
#8 To The Man Doing My Wife:
Image source: chum1ly
#9 Bless His Heart
Image source: myindeliblefriend
#10 You Farted
Image source: VermontKindBud
#11 “We’ll Need You To Sing”
Image source: anthonymakey
#12 They Left The Junk But Took The Wall
Image source: TheendisNye18
#13 Karen The Devil Spawn Chicken
Image source: StonedJapp
#14 Free Pizza!
Image source: BrakemanBob
#15 Sounds About Right
Image source: TheHoofer
#16 Fun With Scammers
Image source: dsch3ll
#17 Did You Punch Me In The Back Of The Head In The Park?
Image source: internet_friends
#18 I Mean , Now That He Mentions It , I Want In On It Too
Image source: fukdonaldtrump2020
#19 Yes You Can Burn Them If You Want Lol
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Isa, I’m Selling Your Stupid Vase
Image source: Rosstafari
#21 Wife Ran Out
Image source: benchboiz
#22 Found This Interesting
Image source: SandBagger2001
#23 I Don’t Need It But Free Is Free
Image source: SirMattzilla
#24 I Accidentally Posted An Ad In The Wrong Category And Got A Nasty Email From A Guy Telling Me About It. So I Did What Any Rational Person Would Do And I Framed It
Image source: Meabstreak
#25 An Old Screenshot I Just Found. Lolz
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Come To My House For A Game Of Pool! Post Corona And Whatever
Image source: Bigmtnskier91
#27 Apparently I Have A Way With Words
Image source: ebinellis
#28 No Weird Stuff. I’ll Bring The Dirt
Image source: autosdafe
#29 Well That’s One Way To Refer To Vinyl
Image source: bobthebonobo
#30 ….why….why Does It Need To Be Gone Tonight?
Image source: jupiters_aurora
#31 I Guess I Made It This Far Without Seeing Something Like This
Image source: Aviation_Andrew
#32 Doll Anyone? Must Be Gone Asap
Image source: Synameh
#33 A Chance To Give Back To An Essential Worker
Image source: xdreamer03
#34 This Guy F**ks
Image source: tangtomato
#35 NYC Gigs Ladies & Gents
Image source: Selfinvolved
