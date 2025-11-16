35 Funny, Crazy, And WTF Pictures That Portray Just How Unpredictable Craigslist Can Be

Craigslist is a virtual marketplace where people can find just about anything their heart desires (and some things they didn’t even know existed). Need a vintage toaster that doubles as a disco ball? Craigslist has got you covered. Looking for a roommate who moonlights as a circus performer? You might be in luck.

The platform is full of the weird, the wacky, and the utterly unexpected, so we decided to scour the depths of two popular subreddits, r/bestofcraigslist and r/craigslist, and put together a collection of images that showcase its unique and unpredictable nature. From bizarre listings to hilariously awkward encounters, these screenshots are sure to bring a smile to your face and raise an eyebrow or two.

#1 Need A Date For Thanksgiving?

Image source: Dont_Ever_Look_Back

#2 Cute

Image source: reddit.com

#3 How Low Can You Go?

Image source: bnby_eclipse

#4 BBQ Dad Needed

Image source: KumaJo

#5 He’s Bilingual

Image source: xprachix

#6 Karen Needs A Date!

Image source: elledekker

#7 $1800 Clothes Rack

Image source: RiffRaffMama

#8 To The Man Doing My Wife:

Image source: chum1ly

#9 Bless His Heart

Image source: myindeliblefriend

#10 You Farted

Image source: VermontKindBud

#11 “We’ll Need You To Sing”

Image source: anthonymakey

#12 They Left The Junk But Took The Wall

Image source: TheendisNye18

#13 Karen The Devil Spawn Chicken

Image source: StonedJapp

#14 Free Pizza!

Image source: BrakemanBob

#15 Sounds About Right

Image source: TheHoofer

#16 Fun With Scammers

Image source: dsch3ll

#17 Did You Punch Me In The Back Of The Head In The Park?

Image source: internet_friends

#18 I Mean , Now That He Mentions It , I Want In On It Too

Image source: fukdonaldtrump2020

#19 Yes You Can Burn Them If You Want Lol

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Isa, I’m Selling Your Stupid Vase

Image source: Rosstafari

#21 Wife Ran Out

Image source: benchboiz

#22 Found This Interesting

Image source: SandBagger2001

#23 I Don’t Need It But Free Is Free

Image source: SirMattzilla

#24 I Accidentally Posted An Ad In The Wrong Category And Got A Nasty Email From A Guy Telling Me About It. So I Did What Any Rational Person Would Do And I Framed It

Image source: Meabstreak

#25 An Old Screenshot I Just Found. Lolz

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Come To My House For A Game Of Pool! Post Corona And Whatever

Image source: Bigmtnskier91

#27 Apparently I Have A Way With Words

Image source: ebinellis

#28 No Weird Stuff. I’ll Bring The Dirt

Image source: autosdafe

#29 Well That’s One Way To Refer To Vinyl

Image source: bobthebonobo

#30 ….why….why Does It Need To Be Gone Tonight?

Image source: jupiters_aurora

#31 I Guess I Made It This Far Without Seeing Something Like This

Image source: Aviation_Andrew

#32 Doll Anyone? Must Be Gone Asap

Image source: Synameh

#33 A Chance To Give Back To An Essential Worker

Image source: xdreamer03

#34 This Guy F**ks

Image source: tangtomato

#35 NYC Gigs Ladies & Gents

Image source: Selfinvolved

