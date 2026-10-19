Shopkeeper Goes Viral After Defending Store During The France Riots As Everyone Makes The Same Observation

Around 550,000 people took to the streets across France on October 17 over the rising cost of living and public school conditions, with demonstrations turning violent in several cities.
As unrest escalated, some people began looting shops and damaging property, but one man refused to let the chaos take over the business he was looking after.
Pierre, a manager at a video game store, was filmed standing his ground against the crowd to protect the shop, and the footage quickly caught the internet’s attention.
Netizens were particularly struck by a detail in the background, with many describing him as “brave” and “heroic.”
One commenter summed up the sentiment, writing, “Now that’s what aura is.”
Video game store manager Pierre earns praise online after standing his ground against violent rioters in France
Social media users initially assumed the man defending the store was its owner.
However, the business was a Micromania-Zing branch of GameStop, making it unlikely he owned the store.
Dexerto subsequently identified the man as the store’s manager.
Dressed in a black T-shirt and black track pants, Pierre stood at the entrance as a group of men, seemingly in their early 20s, tried to intimidate him.
He fixed the men with a stern stare and didn’t back down.
Viewers noted not only his confidence but also his striking resemblance to Goku, the powerful martial artist and central protagonist of the popular Japanese anime and manga series Dragon Ball, whose poster was displayed behind him.
“So perfectly posed next to each other,” a commenter wrote.
“This hero just earned his place in internet memory,” added another.
However, Pierre could not hold his ground for long.
As seen in the viral footage, one of the rioters kicked him in the back, knocking him to the ground.
Another clip, meanwhile, showed the store’s interior reduced to rubble, suggesting the rioters had already entered and ransacked the premises.
This led to a fundraiser to support Pierre.
The gaming community leads the fundraising effort, promising to pull through when “one of its own needs it”
Double Pixels, a French gaming and pop culture community led by content creators Wonder and MattOverTheHedge, launched a crowdfunding campaign on October 18, a day after Pierre’s store was destroyed.
“Every donation, no matter the amount, counts,” the organizers wrote on the fundraising page.
“If you cannot contribute financially, simply sharing this fundraiser can make a difference,” they added.
At the time of writing, the campaign had raised $10,413 (€9,280).
Although the organizers have not specified a fundraising target, they made it clear that the initiative would close on October 20.
A photograph posted on the website also indicated that Pierre was aware of and supported the campaign.
Meanwhile, some commenters argued that this would not have happened if France had Second Amendment rights like the US.
Social media users argued that France-like riots would never happen in America
The US Second Amendment grants citizens the right to bear firearms for lawful self-defense.
Referencing the constitutional provision, one X user wrote, “Why do Americans love their g*ns so much??? This is why.”
“Anyone vandalizing my property would meet with a bullet,” another declared.
Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A third shared a photo of several Asian men standing on a rooftop with rifles, captioned, “EU could use something like this too.”
The post identified the men as the “Rooftop Koreans,” a reference to Korean American business owners who armed themselves to protect their shops during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.
The unrest erupted after four Los Angeles Police Department officers were acquitted of charges stemming from their videotaped beating of Rodney King, a Black motorist.
French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to make rioters pay for their crimes
In a televised address to the French people on Sunday, October 18, President Emmanuel Macron warned those involved in the violence against escalating the situation, adding, “We all feel anger and shame.”
He stressed that a distinction had to be made between the “legitimate demands” of protesters and those who “destroyed, smashed and looted.”
“Those who destroyed must pay. Those who looted must reimburse,” he added.
According to France’s Interior Ministry, police have arrested approximately 2,400 people.
Macron also said local authorities would be empowered to ban certain rallies in the coming days “if necessary.”
However, he stopped short of announcing more drastic measures, such as a state of emergency or a curfew.
“This is heartbreaking,” a netizen said about Pierre’s situation
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