“Do You Recall These ‘80s & ‘90s Villains?”: Score At Least 15/20 In This Quiz To Prove It

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Some villains weren’t just bad – they were infuriating. The kind of characters who made you roll your eyes, yell at the screen, or wait impatiently for their downfall. The ’80s and ’90s were packed with these unforgettable troublemakers who audiences absolutely loved to hate.

This quiz will remind you of some of the most hated movie villains from that era and put your memory to the test. You’ve definitely seen them before – but do you still remember their names, or where they’re from?

Some will hit you instantly, others might need a second look. Either way, if they annoyed you back then, chances are they still will. Let’s see how many you can recognize.

Let the guessing begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Do You Recall These ‘80s &#038; ‘90s Villains?”: Score At Least 15/20 In This Quiz To Prove It

Image credits: Andres Garcia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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