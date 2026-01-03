“9 1/2 Weeks To Vacate”: Unrecognizable Mickey Rourke Faces Eviction From LA Home Over $60K Unpaid Rent

On New Year’s Day, Mickey Rourke was spotted looking unrecognizable during a rare outing from his Los Angeles home. The 73-year-old star was reportedly seen collecting food deliveries from Taco Bell and a supermarket on January 1.

This latest sighting occurred just days after reports surfaced that the former boxer was facing possible eviction from his residence over nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent.

Rourke was once celebrated for his roles in The Wrestler and 9 ½ Weeks.

Mickey Rourke looked unrecognizable during a rare public sighting at his Los Angeles home

Image credits: J. Lee/Getty Images

Mickey Rourke was photographed stepping out of his rented Beverly Grove home looking noticeably thinner while sporting a shaved head.

He wore a multi-colored striped sweater, purple workout pants, white socks, and a beaded rosary necklace, with a polka-dot scarf draped around his neck.

Image credits: www.instagram.com

The images quickly circulated online as several viewers questioned whether Rourke was filming a movie scene while others speculated that years of physical trauma, substance a**se, and cosmetic procedures had finally taken their toll.

“Is this a movie set or is this real?” one user asked, while another commented, “Sad decline — fame doesn’t protect anyone.”

Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Others were more blunt, pointing to his history, “He’ll be 74. That’s boxing, plastic surgery, b**ze, and d**gs catching up.”

In 2009, Rourke admitted that much of his altered appearance was due to reconstructive procedures intended to repair injuries from his boxing career.

“Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together,” he told Daily Mail.

Mickey Rourke is also facing potential eviction from his LA home over nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent

Image credits: BACKGRID

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Rourke was served with a three-day notice on December 18. The notice ordered him to either pay his outstanding rent or vacate the property he has been renting since March 30.

Image credits: dimamckinney

At the time the notice was issued, Rourke allegedly owed $59,100 in back rent. Furthermore, records alleged his monthly rent increased from $5,200 to $7,000 beginning in his second month of occupancy.

Image credits: mickey_rourke_

Built in 1926, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath Spanish bungalow carries historic significance. Apparently, the property was once home to crime novelist Raymond Chandler in the 1940s.

The lawsuit further seeks to terminate Rourke’s lease and recover legal fees, which would prevent him from remaining in the home even if the overdue rent is paid.

Once Hollywood’s ultimate rebel heartthrob’s career had been defined by extreme highs and devastating lows

Image credits: Oscar Abolafia/Getty Images

Rourke’s current struggles stand in contrast to his early success as a Hollywood “bad boy”. He quickly rose to fame with standout roles in Diner, Rumble Fish, 9 ½ Weeks, and Angel Heart.

However, he walked away from acting in the early 1990s to pursue professional boxing, a move which he later claimed was fueled by “shame.”

Image credits: Bertrand LAFORET/Getty Images

The sport ultimately left him with multiple facial fractures, requiring extensive reconstructive procedures that changed his appearance.

After years of struggling for roles, Rourke mounted a remarkable comeback in 2008 with The Wrestler, which earned him a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination.

However, his fame faded as he moved from major hits to minor roles in low-budget projects.

The former professional boxer drew backlash in early 2025 after multiple controversies on Celebrity Big Brother UK

Image credits: Steve Starr/Getty Images

Rourke’s struggles played out publicly in April 2025, during a brief appearance on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Reportedly, the actor was removed from the show after repeated incidents involving inappropriate language and behavior toward fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

During the broadcast, Rourke was recorded stating he would “vote the lesbian out real quick.”

He further fueled outrage by suggesting to the 22-year-old dancer that he would “make her straight.”

Image credits: Mark Morrison/Getty Images

Several viewers online accused Rourke of making homophobic remarks, with many calling for his removal from the show.

Later, ITV confirmed the star was dismissed for violating conduct rules.

The lawsuit over his LA home remains ongoing as representatives for the actor have yet to issue a public statement.

“He doesn’t even own the house?” said one netizen

Image credits: loveamerica

Image credits: dropgenius

Image credits: SBVMediaXXX

Image credits: Libertyinvi

Image credits: LokalniNL

Image credits: Dan34017970

Image credits: __my__at

Image credits: nothingbutbtc

Image credits: RahimAl18843853

Image credits: probablynottah

Image credits: TommyDennis

Image credits: PaulWheelDrive1

Image credits: SilvaKing88

Image credits: briancjackson

Patrick Penrose
