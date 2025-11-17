Hey Pandas, What Was A Bitter Sweet Moment In Your Life? (Closed)

A regular work week is usually 40 hours.

I once worked 92.5 hours in one week. That’s the sweet part the bitter part is upon returning home I found my house had been robbed. So my good paycheck went to replacing just some things that were stolen.

Moving on from my best friend.
It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but I needed space.
I kept wanting to go back. I kept telling myself I was a horrible person for doing it.
But I’m free now. I regret a lot of it still, but I know that I am a better, more confident person. I am not dependent on her to make me feel worthy.

My close friend passed away the summer before 8th grade. It was unexpected and very tragic. At the funeral, I was asked to release butterflies. I opened the box. The butterflies flew out, and then landed on people. They waited to fly away for a while, flying from person to person. I like to think it was her saying goodbye. I look back on that memory with both grief and joy.

I miss her every day.

Finally forgiving my father for his shortcomings after 12 years of him passing away.

the good ole time my brother crashed his car and almost died now im gonna go shut that memory out ma brain

