51 Wild Retro Advertisements That Prove Society Has Changed A Lot Over The Years

Brands need good marketing so that customers buy their products. But good marketing back in the 1950s meant something entirely different from what it does now. Whereas now we’re more sensitive to different cultures, minorities, and generally things that could offend people, it seems like marketing gurus of the past didn’t bother thinking about that much.
Or was it just a different time with different values and definitions of what’s inappropriate? We’ll let you be the judge of that as you scroll through these vintage advertisements that Bored Panda has collected from various places online. A dash of sexism, bad medical advice, and just hilariously bad ideas are what these old-timey ads have in common.
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