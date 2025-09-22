30 Photos Of Dogs Growing Up Next To Their Owners

From fluff to fur, puppies grow-up really fast. You blink once or twice, and your little goofball has become a sophisticated K9. Because of their rapid development, a lot of owners want to document every breath, their little bundle of joy takes. Others go a step further by making and then recreating a series of then and now family photos with their beloved funny dogs.Bored Panda has collected another series (part I, part II) of before-and-after photos of cute dogs growing up, and they’re so adorable, they’ll definitely remind you to cherish every moment you spend with your family pet. Scroll down to check out the most adorable family dogs and upvote your favorite changes!
#1 Before And After Deployment
Image source: unwastedyouth
#2 Father, Daughter And Pets Take The Same Photo For 10 Years, And It’s Bizarre How Little Things Actually Change
Image source: Mr. Wong
#3 20 Years Later And Still Going Strong
Image source: A_Magical_Potato
#4 6 Weeks Vs. 6 Months
Image source: MMorks
#5 14 Years And A Lot Of Grey Hairs Later
Image source: gorillastyle808
#6 Once The Boss, Always The Boss
Image source: ruiluipara2017
#7 Before And After. That’s Like Having A Pet Bear
Image source: freeyorker
#8 8 Weeks To 8 Months
Image source: Alex Dennison
#9 Exactly 12 Years Apart
Image source: Noromac
#10 12 Weeks Apart
Image source: chrisgin
#11 11 Years Apart
Image source: cloudpad_app
#12 Let’s Grow Up Together, Friend
Image source: Niwolita
#13 My Boy Lucky Was There For My First Day Of Kindergarten And My Senior Portrait
Image source: -Gossdaddy-
#14 Veterinarian Caring For The Same Dog 15 Years Apart
Image source: Mouse_fighter
#15 3 – 6 – 9 – 12 Months With My Little Girl
Image source: oosoccerfreak
#16 “I Want To Sleep On You Hooman”
Image source: anudeep30
#17 8 Weeks To 5 Months! The Same Mummy And The Same Car, Just Slightly Bigger Winston
Image source: great_dane_winchester
#18 We Are Both Still In Camo 2 Years Later
Image source: bazingabazing
#19 14 Years Later And We’re Still Inseparable Even Though I’m A Grown Up And He’s Slowing Down
Image source: Gelfling1994
#20 Puppy Progression. Golden Doodle Puppy To Brown Bear 9 Months
Image source: Hghgrad
#21 Growing Together
Image source: haksimoto
#22 Puppy Grows Into Small Horse In 9 Months
Image source: keveridge
#23 My Little Bro And Eli The Poodle, On His First And Last Day Of National Guard. 6 Years Apart
Image source: skwormin
#24 Then And Now. Growing Up Together
Image source: ModestMoose2
#25 Still A Pupper At Heart
Image source: cheesetrapper
#26 My Little Brother And His Dog Domino 10 Years Apart
Image source: Brennale92
#27 Here’s My Brother’s Dog, Moose The Pyrenees, On The Day That I Brought Him Home And Then A Year Later. I’m 6’4″ For Scale
Image source: alTHORber
#28 Jub Jub Before And After
Image source: Itchy_Craphole
#29 14 Years Later
Image source: reporterpenguin
#30 Sigurd, 1 Year Old Now!
Image source: thesecondparallel
