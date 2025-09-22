30 Photos Of Dogs Growing Up Next To Their Owners

From fluff to fur, puppies grow-up really fast. You blink once or twice, and your little goofball has become a sophisticated K9. Because of their rapid development, a lot of owners want to document every breath, their little bundle of joy takes. Others go a step further by making and then recreating a series of then and now family photos with their beloved funny dogs.Bored Panda has collected another series (part I, part II) of before-and-after photos of cute dogs growing up, and they’re so adorable, they’ll definitely remind you to cherish every moment you spend with your family pet. Scroll down to check out the most adorable family dogs and upvote your favorite changes!

#1 Before And After Deployment

Image source: unwastedyouth

#2 Father, Daughter And Pets Take The Same Photo For 10 Years, And It’s Bizarre How Little Things Actually Change

Image source: Mr. Wong

#3 20 Years Later And Still Going Strong

Image source: A_Magical_Potato

#4 6 Weeks Vs. 6 Months

Image source: MMorks

#5 14 Years And A Lot Of Grey Hairs Later

Image source: gorillastyle808

#6 Once The Boss, Always The Boss

Image source: ruiluipara2017

#7 Before And After. That’s Like Having A Pet Bear

Image source: freeyorker

#8 8 Weeks To 8 Months

Image source: Alex Dennison

#9 Exactly 12 Years Apart

Image source: Noromac

#10 12 Weeks Apart

Image source: chrisgin

#11 11 Years Apart

Image source: cloudpad_app

#12 Let’s Grow Up Together, Friend

Image source: Niwolita

#13 My Boy Lucky Was There For My First Day Of Kindergarten And My Senior Portrait

Image source: -Gossdaddy-

#14 Veterinarian Caring For The Same Dog 15 Years Apart

Image source: Mouse_fighter

#15 3 – 6 – 9 – 12 Months With My Little Girl

Image source: oosoccerfreak

#16 “I Want To Sleep On You Hooman”

Image source: anudeep30

#17 8 Weeks To 5 Months! The Same Mummy And The Same Car, Just Slightly Bigger Winston

Image source: great_dane_winchester

#18 We Are Both Still In Camo 2 Years Later

Image source: bazingabazing

#19 14 Years Later And We’re Still Inseparable Even Though I’m A Grown Up And He’s Slowing Down

Image source: Gelfling1994

#20 Puppy Progression. Golden Doodle Puppy To Brown Bear 9 Months

Image source: Hghgrad

#21 Growing Together

Image source: haksimoto

#22 Puppy Grows Into Small Horse In 9 Months

Image source: keveridge

#23 My Little Bro And Eli The Poodle, On His First And Last Day Of National Guard. 6 Years Apart

Image source: skwormin

#24 Then And Now. Growing Up Together

Image source: ModestMoose2

#25 Still A Pupper At Heart

Image source: cheesetrapper

#26 My Little Brother And His Dog Domino 10 Years Apart

Image source: Brennale92

#27 Here’s My Brother’s Dog, Moose The Pyrenees, On The Day That I Brought Him Home And Then A Year Later. I’m 6’4″ For Scale

Image source: alTHORber

#28 Jub Jub Before And After

Image source: Itchy_Craphole

#29 14 Years Later

Image source: reporterpenguin

#30 Sigurd, 1 Year Old Now!

Image source: thesecondparallel

