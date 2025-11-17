50 Of The Best Science Memes We Found On This Facebook Group

by

If you are the type of person who enjoyed volcano eruptions and potato battery experiments in high school, chances are you still love science even if you aren’t working in the field.

But whether you read the magazine Scientific American or watch the YouTube channel Veritasium, we at Bored Panda have something else you’ll probably enjoy. The “Science Memes” Facebook group. 

Brought to the internet and managed by a collective known online as LabRule, this community unites 936K members who constantly share the best science memes they find.

#1 The Best Word

Image source: Tiffany Williamson

#2 Flat Earthers

Image source: Lhérisson

#3 He Had A Pen

Image source: Ryan Margallo

#4 Let Me Hear

Image source: Paulo Roberto

#5 That’s Right Tho

Image source: Пламен Стойчев

#6 Poor Referee

Image source: Udoy

#7 True Af

Image source: Ign Frank

#8 My Blanket At 3 Am

Image source: Tommie Cleghorn

#9 Science Lab In A Movie

Image source: Farazx Riazx

#10 Big Sad

Image source: Makenzee Jade

#11 6 Fries Per Serving

Image source: Johnrey Camingawan

#12 Adorable

Image source: ア リ

#13 Guardian Of The Galaxy

Image source: Ashraf Mahamud

#14 Trying To Prank

Image source: Tiffany Williamson

#15 Harmacist

Image source: King David

#16 They Misunderstood

Image source: Tiffany Williamson

#17 Venn Diagrams

Image source: Tiffany Williamson

#18 Interior Designer

Image source: AdvutPedia

#19 Very Angry

Image source: Pawan Prajapati

#20 Please Help

Image source: ア リ

#21 Soup Too Salty

Image source: Aravind Manoharan

#22 Accurate Af

Image source: Umid Jani

#23 What Dream?

Image source: Brent Harrison

#24 You Pick The Name

Image source: Lê Hồng Phúc

#25 Holographic Meatloaf

Image source: Stephanie Nicole Jones

#26 Real

Image source: Үжин О.

#27 He Is Cheating On Potassium

Image source: Ming Cho Bajada

#28 When You’re A Teacher

Image source: One Liner Word Play

#29 Blowing My Mind

Image source: Kenny Rivera

#30 Uranus In Front Of A New Generation

Image source: Stephanie Nicole Jones

#31 When You Got A Geography Test

Image source: K AS Khattak

#32 He Has Been Waiting

Image source: Sherlyn Alam

#33 Thank U

Image source: Udoy

#34 Just 50 Years

Image source: Sandeepon Dey

#35 Getting Into Science

Image source: Stephanie Nicole Jones

#36 Cats Are Liquid

Image source: Tiffany Williamson

#37 We Do It At 7am

Image source: Mardy

#38 Biochemist And Gym Bro

Image source: Rodelio Valenzuela

#39 It Was By Us In Another Paper

Image source: ア リ

#40 0k

Image source: Xiao Yuu

#41 Writing In Heartbeats

Image source: K AS Khattak

#42 Run As Administrator

Image source: Justine Berioso

#43 We Walk Today

Image source: Stephanie Nicole Jones

#44 Talk Dirty

Image source: ア リ

#45 The Enjoyment Of Childhood Humor

Image source: Saf Stern

#46 Detect Photoshop

Image source: Jwan Atto

#47 So Basically I Just Passed A Science Scholarship Exam And I’m Still Single So

Image source: River Villanueva

#48 Maybe I’m Quantum Physics

Image source: Mohamed Hamed

#49 Find GF

Image source: Tommie Cleghorn

#50 Real

Image source: River Villanueva

Patrick Penrose
