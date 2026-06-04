Test Your Facial Recognition Skills & Identify 21 Celebrities Just From Their Beards

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Think you can recognize Hollywood’s biggest A-listers by just a few strands of stubble? From legendary Hollywood stars to extremely talented musicians and athletes, facial hair defines the faces of some of the most famous figures in pop culture. But is it enough to identify someone?

This pop culture trivia challenge will put your facial recognition to the test. We’ve cropped pictures of 21 recognizable actors, musicians, and athletes so that only their beards are visible. Can you guess the star based solely on their chin curtains and upper-lip grooming? Prove it by achieving the perfect score!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Test Your Facial Recognition Skills &#038; Identify 21 Celebrities Just From Their Beards

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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