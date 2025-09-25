76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Most folks had some science fiction or fantasy universe they would have loved to live in as a child. After all, the future, with its flying cars, robot assistants and magical long life seemed like it would all be a great time. But the last few years have done a lot to diminish that optimism.
We’ve gathered images from current America that might be more reminiscent of dystopian fiction, from bosses with bizarre, controlling rules, to how hopeless the job market has become. So settle in, brace yourself, upvote the most interesting submissions and be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments down below.
#1 We Owe For A Surgery That Was Pre Approved By Our Health Insurance
BCBS is completely screwing my wife and I with 45k in medical debt over a surgery that was pre approved and accepted by them. I’m so sick of the health insurance scam in the US.
#2 On A Beach Vacation, I Walked Out On A Pier To Watch The Sunset When This Hideous Electronic Billboard Cruised By Scrolling Ads In The Middle Of The Ocean
It felt so dystopian. Nowhere is free from advertising!
#3 Start Their Influencing Career Early
#4 This
#5 Solving The Homeless Crisis With Tickets
#6 The Grocery Robot Pleaded For 15 Minutes For Cleanup In Aisle 16 For A Square Of Tissue. No One Came
#7 Amazon Won’t Let Us Listen To Music Or Sit Down But We Get These “Motivational” Messages All Day Long
#8 “I Hope I Make It”
#9 Lunch Debt
#10 They Started Replacing The Refrigerator Doors With LED Screens At My Local Supermarket
#11 Police Officer Halloween Costumes Have Been Militarized. This Is Just So Depressing
#12 At A UPS Hub – Do Borderline Impossible Work For The Chance To Be Hydrated
#13 10 Years Of Paying School Loans, I’m Almost Back To The Principal Balance
#14 Some Kroger Grocery Stores Are Now Implementing Slot Machines Inside
#15 Steak Prices In Florida Are Wild
#16 This Sign On A School Near Uvalde, TX
#17 A Vendor Selling Bullet Resistant Glass To Schools At A Teacher Convention In America 10/17/2024
#18 Meta’s Official “AI Character” Pretends To Donate Clothes To Charity
#19 California Is Under A Tsunami Advisory But The States Tsunami Evacuation Map Is Down
#20 Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There Is A Cutout For Kids To Use It Free
#21 This USPS Mail Sorting Facility Where You Read And Enter Addresses All Day And Are Not Allowed To Speak
#22 My Ambulance Bill
I was very sick last month with myocarditis and had to be transported off site for cardiac MRI and had to be on oxygen and EKG. Although it was down the street and a short 3 minute ride in Boston. Unfortunately since I was having difficulty communicating due to shortness of breath and leaving my house with not even my ID or belongings. Clarified with them about my insurance and will hopefully be resolved. Will hear back in a few weeks. Stressful
#23 Apple’s New “Privacy” Ad Creates Dystopian Effect By Appearing To Record Me In My Apartment
#24 You Don’t Say
#25 Mcdonald’s Flag At Half-Mast Today
#26 Unlock This Post
#27 Two Men Carrying Shoulder Mounted Devices. Each Person Has The Device Strapped Around Their Waist. They Appear To Be Adwalkers
#28 My Toothbrush Wished Me A Happy New Year
#29 The Bojangles Near Me Has Started Using AI To Order
#30 If I Didn’t Have Insurance, I Would Have To Pay More Than 400 Dollars For A Single Bottle Of ADHD Medication. How Did We Normalize This???
#31 I Have To Fight My Insurance Every 3 Months To Fill This 1 Prescription
#32 Absolutely Dystopian
#33 My Corporation Is My Religion My CEO Is My God, I Don’t Question I Consume
#34 This Rejection Email
#35 Seen At The PBS Building In Boston Today
#36 These Ads I Just Saw On My Feed About Personal Armed Robot Guards
#37 School Supplies Expensive? After All, Taxes Don’t Pay For Pencils Or Tissues! Why Not Take Out A Private Loan?
#38 Uber Eats Dystopia
#39 Just Crazy
#40 My Apartments Trash And Recycling Chutes Lead To The Same Bin
#41 We’re Living In A Dystopian Nightmare
#42 Target Employee Told Me They Lock Up Necessities Because Those Are The Most Likely To Be Stolen
#43 Breaking News: Gen Z Has Discovered Vacations
#44 I Wonder What Else They’ll Make Into A Subscription
#45 Love That A Software Update Can Make You Not Be Able To Drive Your Car
#46 Delta Airlines Says Don’t Unionize
#47 Long Live Capitalism
#48 New Inconvenience – Receptionist-Free Doctor’s Office
#49 Dystopian Storage Container Walls Around People’s Park In Berkeley, CA, To Keep Homeless Out
#50 I’m Pregnant And Had Some Dehydration From Hypermesis Gravidarum. I Went To The ER For Fluids And Monitoring For About 3 Hours. Here Is My Bill Before And After Insurance
#51 Light Pollution From The Sphere In Las Vegas
#52 New Sign In Idaho Public Libraries Requiring A ID To Enter
#53 Pay For College With Your Blood
#54 This Means That All Water Is Now Unsafe To Drink, There’s No Safe Drinking Water Anymore. The People That Poisoned Our Water Must Be So Proud
#55 I Tried Using An App To Make A Budget Because Money Is Tight, And This Is What I Got Back. I Didn’t Even Realize It Had Gotten This Bad. How Are We Supposed To Survive Like This?
#56 I Bet You Haven’t Heard Of The Tote Taxi
#57 Who Is Even The Target Audience For This?
#58 The United States Secretary Of Defense Just Promoted A Clip Calling For Women To Lose Their Right To Vote
#59 I Got A College Degree, And My Job Is Still Getting Replaced By AI
I just earned a degree in paralegal studies. Guess I’m replaceable
#60 I Don’t Even Have Words Anymore. I Don’t Need A Job Bad Enough To Talk To A Robot
#61 The Article To Do An Assignment In Class Is Paywalled
#62 Now You Can Get Special Anti-Infrared Lenses For Your Glasses To Defeat Unwanted Face ID Theft!
#63 Work. Work. Work. Work
#64 What Is This?
#65 “Tablet Strollers” At Mall. Let Your iPad Kid Watch Even More While You Shop
#66 Trumps Bible In Oklahoma
#67 This Is America In A Nutshell. Sugar Cereal Bacon Found On Memorial Day
#68 Unskippable Ads When Turning On Your TV
#69 McDonalds Cash Bonuses For High Schoolers In Midland, TX
#70 Ugh
#71 Urinal Ads
#72 Apparently Now My Local Gas Station Is Posting The Price Of Zyns Next To The Fuel Prices
#73 Are We Really Doing This Now?
#74 Domino’s Has Sign You Would Normally See On A Zoo Exhibit, Inside New Location
#75 Grieving Over The Loss Of AI Therapy
#76 Hiring 14-Year-Olds
