76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

by

Most folks had some science fiction or fantasy universe they would have loved to live in as a child. After all, the future, with its flying cars, robot assistants and magical long life seemed like it would all be a great time. But the last few years have done a lot to diminish that optimism.

We’ve gathered images from current America that might be more reminiscent of dystopian fiction, from bosses with bizarre, controlling rules, to how hopeless the job market has become. So settle in, brace yourself, upvote the most interesting submissions and be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments down below.

#1 We Owe For A Surgery That Was Pre Approved By Our Health Insurance

BCBS is completely screwing my wife and I with 45k in medical debt over a surgery that was pre approved and accepted by them. I’m so sick of the health insurance scam in the US.

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Plastic-Pension7263

#2 On A Beach Vacation, I Walked Out On A Pier To Watch The Sunset When This Hideous Electronic Billboard Cruised By Scrolling Ads In The Middle Of The Ocean

It felt so dystopian. Nowhere is free from advertising!

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Nica-sauce-rex

#3 Start Their Influencing Career Early

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Pups_the_Jew

#4 This

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: abirdwearingatophat

#5 Solving The Homeless Crisis With Tickets

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: CantStopPoppin

#6 The Grocery Robot Pleaded For 15 Minutes For Cleanup In Aisle 16 For A Square Of Tissue. No One Came

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Amazon Won’t Let Us Listen To Music Or Sit Down But We Get These “Motivational” Messages All Day Long

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Forest_of_Mirrors

#8 “I Hope I Make It”

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: letstalkaboutit24

#9 Lunch Debt

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: neuroticsmurf

#10 They Started Replacing The Refrigerator Doors With LED Screens At My Local Supermarket

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: ArchDucky

#11 Police Officer Halloween Costumes Have Been Militarized. This Is Just So Depressing

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: u3z

#12 At A UPS Hub – Do Borderline Impossible Work For The Chance To Be Hydrated

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: GoCubsGo23

#13 10 Years Of Paying School Loans, I’m Almost Back To The Principal Balance

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: The_Dotted_Leg

#14 Some Kroger Grocery Stores Are Now Implementing Slot Machines Inside

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: SirZanee

#15 Steak Prices In Florida Are Wild

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: BttmQuark

#16 This Sign On A School Near Uvalde, TX

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: TexasCon

#17 A Vendor Selling Bullet Resistant Glass To Schools At A Teacher Convention In America 10/17/2024

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: AbeVigoda76

#18 Meta’s Official “AI Character” Pretends To Donate Clothes To Charity

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: AirwickS

#19 California Is Under A Tsunami Advisory But The States Tsunami Evacuation Map Is Down

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Phycosphere

#20 Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There Is A Cutout For Kids To Use It Free

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Prodigy829

#21 This USPS Mail Sorting Facility Where You Read And Enter Addresses All Day And Are Not Allowed To Speak

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: nikanj0

#22 My Ambulance Bill

I was very sick last month with myocarditis and had to be transported off site for cardiac MRI and had to be on oxygen and EKG. Although it was down the street and a short 3 minute ride in Boston. Unfortunately since I was having difficulty communicating due to shortness of breath and leaving my house with not even my ID or belongings. Clarified with them about my insurance and will hopefully be resolved. Will hear back in a few weeks. Stressful

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: pambannedfromchilis

#23 Apple’s New “Privacy” Ad Creates Dystopian Effect By Appearing To Record Me In My Apartment

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Disgruntledballoon

#24 You Don’t Say

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: LegitimateBeing2

#25 Mcdonald’s Flag At Half-Mast Today

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: HeiressOfMadrigal

#26 Unlock This Post

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: sffrenchy

#27 Two Men Carrying Shoulder Mounted Devices. Each Person Has The Device Strapped Around Their Waist. They Appear To Be Adwalkers

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: JoeyJoeC

#28 My Toothbrush Wished Me A Happy New Year

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Itstonyy

#29 The Bojangles Near Me Has Started Using AI To Order

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Gene_Forsaken

#30 If I Didn’t Have Insurance, I Would Have To Pay More Than 400 Dollars For A Single Bottle Of ADHD Medication. How Did We Normalize This???

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: G_the_Richest

#31 I Have To Fight My Insurance Every 3 Months To Fill This 1 Prescription

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: DuckTapeFondling

#32 Absolutely Dystopian

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: TableConsistent4065

#33 My Corporation Is My Religion My CEO Is My God, I Don’t Question I Consume

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Nick_Dice

#34 This Rejection Email

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Glass_Spend1655

#35 Seen At The PBS Building In Boston Today

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: RetroDadOnReddit

#36 These Ads I Just Saw On My Feed About Personal Armed Robot Guards

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: IBeDumbAndSlow

#37 School Supplies Expensive? After All, Taxes Don’t Pay For Pencils Or Tissues! Why Not Take Out A Private Loan?

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: AiReine

#38 Uber Eats Dystopia

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Charming_Opening3318

#39 Just Crazy

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: AwayAd100

#40 My Apartments Trash And Recycling Chutes Lead To The Same Bin

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: mjm2580

#41 We’re Living In A Dystopian Nightmare

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: joecaputo24

#42 Target Employee Told Me They Lock Up Necessities Because Those Are The Most Likely To Be Stolen

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: ok200

#43 Breaking News: Gen Z Has Discovered Vacations

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: AnRaccoonCommunist

#44 I Wonder What Else They’ll Make Into A Subscription

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Love That A Software Update Can Make You Not Be Able To Drive Your Car

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: michan1998

#46 Delta Airlines Says Don’t Unionize

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: FatVegain

#47 Long Live Capitalism

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: nishantvyas

#48 New Inconvenience – Receptionist-Free Doctor’s Office

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: tuotone75

#49 Dystopian Storage Container Walls Around People’s Park In Berkeley, CA, To Keep Homeless Out

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Psyzak1313

#50 I’m Pregnant And Had Some Dehydration From Hypermesis Gravidarum. I Went To The ER For Fluids And Monitoring For About 3 Hours. Here Is My Bill Before And After Insurance

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: PollutionMany4369

#51 Light Pollution From The Sphere In Las Vegas

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: military-gradeAIDS

#52 New Sign In Idaho Public Libraries Requiring A ID To Enter

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: glitchvdub

#53 Pay For College With Your Blood

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: causingsomechaos

#54 This Means That All Water Is Now Unsafe To Drink, There’s No Safe Drinking Water Anymore. The People That Poisoned Our Water Must Be So Proud

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: CintiaCurry

#55 I Tried Using An App To Make A Budget Because Money Is Tight, And This Is What I Got Back. I Didn’t Even Realize It Had Gotten This Bad. How Are We Supposed To Survive Like This?

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: ViolaOrsino

#56 I Bet You Haven’t Heard Of The Tote Taxi

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: scarylawyerguy, scarylawyerguy

#57 Who Is Even The Target Audience For This?

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: 20thCenturyClocks

#58 The United States Secretary Of Defense Just Promoted A Clip Calling For Women To Lose Their Right To Vote

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: reddit.com

#59 I Got A College Degree, And My Job Is Still Getting Replaced By AI

I just earned a degree in paralegal studies. Guess I’m replaceable

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: MScribeFeather

#60 I Don’t Even Have Words Anymore. I Don’t Need A Job Bad Enough To Talk To A Robot

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: methane-illumination

#61 The Article To Do An Assignment In Class Is Paywalled

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Accomplished_Bike149

#62 Now You Can Get Special Anti-Infrared Lenses For Your Glasses To Defeat Unwanted Face ID Theft!

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: holytriplem

#63 Work. Work. Work. Work

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: AllahwhoSnackbar

#64 What Is This?

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Forsaken_Berry_1798

#65 “Tablet Strollers” At Mall. Let Your iPad Kid Watch Even More While You Shop

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Immediate-Duck137, Best_Gynecologist

#66 Trumps Bible In Oklahoma

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: civicgsr19

#67 This Is America In A Nutshell. Sugar Cereal Bacon Found On Memorial Day

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: 86HeardChef

#68 Unskippable Ads When Turning On Your TV

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: shipwreck_ghost

#69 McDonalds Cash Bonuses For High Schoolers In Midland, TX

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: irbChad

#70 Ugh

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: MoreScholar6521

#71 Urinal Ads

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Immediate-River-874

#72 Apparently Now My Local Gas Station Is Posting The Price Of Zyns Next To The Fuel Prices

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: capt311

#73 Are We Really Doing This Now?

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Dyatlov-

#74 Domino’s Has Sign You Would Normally See On A Zoo Exhibit, Inside New Location

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: Notalabel_4566

#75 Grieving Over The Loss Of AI Therapy

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: EmptyBuildings

#76 Hiring 14-Year-Olds

76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US

Image source: 11BangBang-

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Caelynn Miller-Keyes
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2019
What We Learned From The Trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2021
Experts Break Down Why Coke’s Cane Sugar Swap Won’t Make Consumers Healthier
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Lady Feels She Can Keep Late Ex-BF’s Memory Box But Hubs Can’t Keep One Of Ex-GF, Gets Reality Check
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025
“Yup That Exists”: 109 Weird Things That Sound Made Up But Are Very Real (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2025
10 Things We’d Like to See Knightfall Do Better
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.