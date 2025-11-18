Hey Pandas, What Celebrity/Person Would You Love To Meet?

:)
#1
Probably LDShadowLady (my fave Minecraft YouTuber) or Amir Talai (VA of Alastor from Hazbin Hotel) YKW, actually I’d love to meet any of the VA’s of Hazbin 🤣
#2
Probably someone from BP (Nathaniel, Headless Roach, Do-nut touch the Donut, I could list so many more). If they are as funny/crazy as they seem online, then I would have a good time with them.
#3
I’d like to meet Dan Aykroyd. We could have some of the vodka he is producing when he’s not acting. Or Bill Murray of course.
Too late: But I would have loved to meet John Candy, Burt Reynolds and Dale Earnhardt Sr.
#4
Any of the Lord of the Rings cast. It’s on my bucket list for life.
Most actors don’t seem that cool to me in real life but I’d also love to meet Evangeline Lily, Paul Rudd, Andrew Peterson (songwriter), and of course some of my favorite authors!
#5
Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, plus the entire black phone cast
#6
P!nk
#7
the people that play Loki, Wanda, miss minuets, kamala khan, and valkeriy (MCU ;3)
#8
CRISTIANO RONALDO FOR SURE! Or any other soccer players like Neymar Jr, Messi and some youtubers like Ishowspeed, Sssniperwolf and a lot more. Oh and the cast from “The Good Doctor.”
#9
Rick Riordian, The whole Young Sheldon/TBBT cast, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster
#10
Okay I have three 1. Taylor Swift, I’m a huge Swiftie and it just be amazing to met her in person 2. Technoblade, was a big fan of him before he died and I wish I could’ve met him cause he seemed like an amazing person (Technoblade never dies!!!) 3. Alex Brightman, he is Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice the musical. He also plays many different characters in the Hazbin Hotel/ Helluva Boss universe a lot of them with different voices which he can sing as those different voices too, he’s just a talented person I’d love to meet
#11
I would love to meet Sam Golbach and Colby Brock (Sam and Colby). Ive been a fan for a couple years and it would be so cool to meet them
#12
EYStreem (fav minecraft youtuber), Zac Efron, and P!nk
