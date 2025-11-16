40 Of The Most Bonkers Pet Names, As Shared By Their Owners In This Now-Viral Twitter Thread

Many people, if not all, consider their pets to be an equal part of their family, and so getting yourself a furry friend is a massive responsibility.
Before contacting a breeder or heading to a nearby shelter, you should think the decision through and digest whether you truly are capable of giving a pet the care and attention it needs.
Once the wait is over and you are ready to give your new companion a home, it’s then time to choose the purrfect name.
This netizen turned to Twitter to point out a very amusing observation concerning pet names. The man claims that dog owners usually go for something relatively ordinary like “Buddy”, whereas cat owners are known for their imaginative, perhaps slightly wild ideas such as “Cool Ranch Dorito.” The now-viral tweet has gotten over 488K likes and 37.6K retweets in just a few days and has inspired folks to share tons of unorthodox cat names in response.
More info: Twitter | Instagram
Image source: adamgreattweet
