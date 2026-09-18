66 Before And After Photos That Show Surprising, Fascinating And Inspiring Transformations

An overgrown sheepdog can lose half its size after a quick trip to the groomer. A flat piece of dough can inflate into a towering, golden pastry in the oven within minutes. Even a simple haircut can make a person look like a total stranger.
Before-and-after photos do more than display physical changes… they tell a story and show how time and effort can completely change how we see someone or something.
Bored Panda has gathered a collection of the most unbelievable transformations ever captured — prepare to double-check if you’re even looking at the same thing.
#1 F/33/175 [308>164 = 144 Lost] (49 Months Approx)
Image source: HappyCuppiccino
#2 My Ears Before, And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed)
Image source: kaseeeey
#3 Before And After Lotion
Image source: [deleted]
Before-and-after photographs hold a unique power to tell unforgettable stories. By placing two vastly different realities side by side, they compress years, decades, or even centuries into a single glance.
For example, the dramatic restoration of a 1,000-year-old Viking axe. In the “before” image, the weapon appears to be nothing more than a heavily corroded lump of iron buried in the earth. It is severely rusted, its surface completely choked by thick flakes of orange and brown oxidation.
The “after” image completely rewrites that narrative. Once expert conservators peeled back the layers of rust, they unveiled a breathtaking work of art. Intricate, silver-inlaid geometric designs suddenly emerged across the neck and blade of the weapon. The contrast is jarring. In an instant, the story shifts from a crude and brutal tool of war to a high-status symbol of royal craftsmanship.
#4 Before And After. My Stylist Is A Magician!
Image source: stupid_juice_drinker
#5 Depression Hair – Before And After
Image source: dopshoppe
#6 Vol-Au-Vent: Before And After
Image source: alemia17
A dramatic transformation can also feel like quite a win.
When you look at a house overgrown with weeds or peeling paint, your brain subconsciously registers a gap between reality and potential. That gap creates a mild, uncomfortable tension — a cognitive itch that demands to be scratched. The moment you imagine what that house could look like with fresh timber and a coat of paint, your dopamine pathway lights up.
This mechanism is why the process of transforming something feels so compelling. Every small milestone along the way — clearing away the debris, sanding down a rough wooden edge, or seeing the first wall painted — delivers a burst of dopamine. It makes you happy, tells your brain that the effort is paying off and keeps you hooked on the progress.
#7 Viking Axe Before And After Restoration
Image source: Petaaa
#8 Found My Old College Notes. Before And After I Started Taking Add Meds
Image source: Cli33ord
#9 New Sewing Needle vs. Sewing Needle After For Months Of Sewing
Image source: cecikierk
In a world where progress is often slow and invisible, side-by-side comparison photos offer us with an immediate resolution. They provide a narrative arc condensed into a single glance — a beginning and a conclusion. It is visual storytelling at its best.
Not every meaningful shift requires months of labor or a massive budget, though. Some of the most compelling visual narratives happen in the span of just a few seconds.
For example, a stark comparison of a parched, dry patch of skin instantly smoothed and revitalized by simple hydration speaks volumes about the impact of basic maintenance. These micro-transformations also act as reminders that the most dramatic improvements can sometimes come from the simplest acts of care.
#10 Original iPhone Camera vs. iPhone 13pro
Image source: Redstone41
#11 I Rescued The Cat Off The Street. Photos Before And After. One Year Difference. :)
Image source: alinaesther
#12 Before And After: Graffiti Commissioned By Local Government In Pachuca, Mexico
Image source: afterdroid
While weight loss before-and-after photos face plenty of well-deserved criticism, experts acknowledge that they can still be deeply motivating for some people.
“Transformation photos don’t just celebrate the outcome; they applaud the perceived personal qualities behind it — discipline, control, willpower. In a society that prizes individual achievement, weight loss becomes a metaphor for personal success. The ‘after’ photo is viewed as proof that someone ‘took control’ of their life and made it better,” says Sophie S. Whynacht, Ph.D., an assistant professor of Psychology at Dominican University of California.
However, people should not treat body size as a simple matter of effort, and ignore the complex biological, genetic, and social factors that shape how we look.
Experts warn that when we measure health and human value strictly by a scale or a snapshot, we risk creating a toxic culture of shame.
#13 2005 – 2025 . My Mum In The Same Outfit 20 Years Later!
Image source: Chance_Business5139
#14 Me And My Wife (Then Girlfriend) In College In 1981 And A Few Months Ago. Married 42 Years
Image source: Former-LIer
#15 Sheepdog Before And After A Lil Haircut
Image source: take_off_the_foo-foo
Photography serves as an undeniable historical record. On a daily basis, aging is not that prominent to us in the mirror. Side-by-side comparison photos act as tangible proof of living. They capture the subtle softening of jawlines, gray hair, laughter lines, and a shared history.
On the other hand, some of the pics in this list also highlight massive shifts in technology and culture.
For example, a photo shows the original iPhone that treated its single camera as a tiny, flush afterthought tucked quietly into the corner of a smooth aluminum back. The “after” photo shows how in modern smartphones, the entire device is structurally designed around its massive camera bump. The oversized lenses now dictate the phone’s thickness, its internal layout, and its overall look.
The comparison shows how a feature that was once an extra luxury became the main reason we buy the device today.
#16 Ziggy, Before And After Being Rescued
Image source: littlecatslost
#17 Cursed Pie Before And After For My Husband’s Birthday
Image source: ButterNutSquanchy
#18 My Gloves Before And After A Big Roofing Job
Image source: Odin3587
Some transformations also offer a powerful dose of hope, proving that some broken items may not be ready for the trash just yet.
We live in a culture that tosses things out the second they show wear. Mending what you already own not only helps save money, but also helps the environment. A ripped pair of jeans fixed with a simple thread-and-needle stitch, a boot sole re-attached with cobbler’s glue, or a chipped mug sealed with resin turns scrap back into something useful.
These quick repairs directly challenge throwaway culture. Patching a torn jacket or gluing a broken strap also keeps waste out of landfills and cuts down on impulse buying.
#19 Abraham Lincoln On May 20, 1860 (10 Months Before His Inauguration) And On Feb. 5, 1865 (A Couple Months Before The End Of The Civil War)
#20 A 19th Century Oil Panting Before And After Restoration
Image source: Chicago Aussie
#21 An Asian Woman Before Drinking Alcohol And After When She Experienced “Asian Flush”
Image source: Vox
Looking at these transformations makes you realize the sheer scale of what is possible. It reminds you not to give up on your hair just because it got damaged after a bad dye job or years of heat styling; the right routine or a simple fix might be all it takes to revive it.
The same goes for a painting that looks hopelessly dull and yellowed under decades of grime, or a cluttered room that feels beyond saving. If time, effort, and a little heat can turn a flat piece of plain dough into a golden pastry in minutes, imagine what a bit of patience and care can do for the things in your life that feel worn out.
This list also reminds us that the present version of anything — including yourself — is never the final draft.
#22 Houston, TX Before And After Hurricane Harvey
Image source: pandamoaniack
#23 Transition Contacts Before And After Going Into The Sunligh
Image source: [deleted]
#24 A Bald Eagle Who’d Had His Beak Shot Off By A Poacher Before And After Receiving A Prosthetic Beak
#25 The Before And After Is Crazy. My Hairdresser Really Made My Day 😭😍
Image source: Xinthiahhh
#26 First Pic 21 February, Second Pic 23 October
Image source: jukiel19
#27 The At&t Logo As It First Appeared In 1885 And How It Appears Today
#28 Before And After Watering The Basil 🌱
Image source: dizzielizzieinatizzy
#29 Before/After Pictures Of A Book Rebinding I Recently Commissioned For My Machinary’s Handbook, 7th Edition (1929). Like New!
Image source: gmmolina13
#30 My Moms Hometown 1920 vs. 2019 Not Much Happened But I Thought It Was Cool
Image source: JOELDUDS
#31 A Box Of Nerds From 1984 I Found Under My Floor Boards vs. A Box I Bought Yesterday
Image source: AlexStrange-
#32 Crisp Block Of One Dollar $usd vs. A Circulated Stack
Image source: Chiefpigloo
#33 1977 vs. 2003 vs. 2017 Hundred Dollar Bills
Image source: Reasonable-JPEG
#34 My Brain Before And After Brain Surgery
Image source: dslryan
#35 Old vs. New Chocolate Chips
Image source: ChairsAreIdiots
#36 Before-And-After Cleaning Of A 300-Year-Old Silver-Inlaid Sword Pommel
Image source: Antique_Steel
#37 A 2012 Toyota Hilux vs. A 1988 Toyota Hilux
Image source: Flames_kid
#38 1tb External Hard Drive From 2009 vs. One From 2022
Image source: ThePazzoDrago
#39 New Hat vs. 1 Year Of Regular Use. They Started Out The Same Colour
Image source: GEN_DISCOMFORT
#40 Old vs. New Shopping Cart Wheels
Image source: PabloPipe
#41 Before And After A Girl Said She’d Come Over
Image source: Beneficial_One9639
#42 My Husband’s 5 Year Old Wok vs. The Brand New One
Image source: linyx-_-
#43 I Took Everyone’s Advise And Let It Go
Image source: Life_Patience_6751
#44 In 2014 The City Of Los Angeles Switched Over To LED Lighting For Its Street Lights, This Is The Before And After
Image source: Virtual-Reality69
#45 A Patient With Achondroplasia (Dwarfism) Before & After One Arm Lengthening And Two Leg Lengthening Treatments. She Started At Her Mature Height Of 3’10” And Now Is 4’11, And She Gained 4 Inches Of Arm Length
Image source: [deleted]
#46 UV Photo Of Face Before And After Applying Sunscreen
Image source: NoRagretsMaybe1
#47 Rio De Janeiro Before And After
Image source: TheBoom1001
#48 Spacex Raptor Engines Before And After
Image source: Tecr
#49 My 90yo Grandmothers Handwriting Before And After Her Focused Ultrasound Essential Tremor Treatment
Image source: dreaminphp
#50 Beautiful Christmas Tree Before And After
Image source: M4Strings
#51 MT. Rushmore Before And After It Was Carved. (1920s And Nowadays)
Image source: [deleted]
#52 Hiroshima, Before When It Got Wiped Off The Map And Less Than A Single Lifetime After
Image source: BeardedGlass
#53 Before & After. An Artist’s Touch Means Everything
Image source: MuhtarAmca
#54 MT. Saint Helens Before And After Its 1980 Eruption
Image source: rottingpotatoes
#55 A Lighthouse In Michigan, Before And After Major Ice Storm
Image source: travelstars
#56 Picture Taken Before And After Destruction Of Berlin Wall
Image source: thewrongun
#57 From 2018 To Tonight 🥺
Image source: bipolardaisy
#58 Was Told To Post This Here. A Brand New Plushie, vs. The Same One That I’ve Had Since I Was 2
Image source: IfImNotDeadImSueing
#59 Crocs Worn Every Day For 2-3 Years vs. Brand New
Image source: Big_Art6585
#60 What 36 Years Of Love Will Do 💛
Image source: Mihna_Cohrvenn
#61 Male Living Space Before And After Getting A Girlfriend
Image source: sparklygemstones
#62 Before And After Of The Excavation Of The Ancient Greek Stadium
Image source: [deleted]
#63 Before And After… A Trip To The Groomers
Image source: DixiewreckedGA
#64 This Old Worn Key vs. A Fresh Cut One For The Same Vehicle
Image source: Vespyre
#65 A Week Before Wisdom Teeth Extraction vs. A Week After
Image source: nookisaclasstraitor
#66 Before And After I Wear My Fake Eye
Image source: deafis
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