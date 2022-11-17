Sherri Shepherd Accomplished Her Childhood Dream

The lovely Sherri Shepherd announced her new talk show at the beginning of 2022, and her fans know immediately it would work. The Sherri Shepherd we know and love is friendly, funny, and conversational, and we knew she’d bring us something entirely worthwhile. Her desire to do something like this has been big in her life for a long time, and she’s always had a feeling that she would make it happen. Did you know she once dreamed of being a talk show host? It’s been her goal her entire life, and she’s got a lot to say about that.
Filling in on the Wendy Williams Show
When Wendy Williams was out for health concerns at the beginning of the year, someone said the show must go on. It’s an accurate statement, and it was Sherri Shepherd they called in. They knew she’d make an excellent talk show host, even on the Wendy Williams Show, so they asked. She said yes, and that’s when she made the big announcement she was going to have her own talk show. She’d filled in for Williams for several months at that point. Fans loved seeing Shepherd at the helm, and it only made sense that someone would offer her a show of her own. It was fate.
It’s Not Like The View
When Sherri Shepherd was part of the panel of women on The View, her life was much simpler. She showed up, she read some notes, and she did her thing. Barbara Walters was the woman who handled the details. Walters’ checked on the ratings and figured out who to invite on the show, and she did all the heavy lifting. Now on Sherri, it’s Shepherd’s turn to do the heavy lifting. She is the woman in charge, and it’s all up to her. The responsibility is certainly greater, but Sherri is not intimidated by it in the least. She’s happy to be in a situation that allows her to focus on that kind of stuff.
“The things that I have to do now were not on us, Barbara Walters did all of that. Meeting with affiliates, going over ratings, trying to figure out segments. We just came in and did it and went home. We did the fun stuff, were going to the plays, reading the books, and watching the movies of the guests,” she said of being part of The View. Now she’s the one making the decisions and doing the fun stuff, and it shows. She’s obviously good at it.
She Knows She’s Meant to Do This
Sherri Shepherd is doing this show because it’s her dream. She’s felt that calling since she was a little girl of five, playing with her dolls and dreaming of her future. She’s called to do this, and it’s for a reason. “I hear people say, ‘I was having a bad day, or I’m going through depression, but I look at your show every day to lift me out of it.’ I go, this is what I was supposed to be doing,” she said of all of it. Shepherd is helping people, and she is making it work. She knows her responsibility is great, and she is embracing that with all she has.
Sherri’s Fans Stand Up For Her In a Big Way
Sherri Shepherd is a talk show host with her own show, and her fans are standing up for her in all the ways that matter. Marlo Thomas was on the show recently to promote her own movie debuting on Hallmark in time for the Christmas holidays. She’s since apologized for her poor choice of words and her behavior, but she did fat-shame Sherri Shepherd. Thomas complimented her on her weight loss and told her she looked beautiful, but she didn’t leave it there. She continued to mimic the size Shepherd was prior to her weight loss, and she was wrong to do so.
Shepherd, elegant and classy as always, handled it in stride. She laughed and told her guest about her weight loss journey and how good she feels now. However, Shepherd’s fans and staffers were less amused. The internet came out in full force, asking Thomas to apologize to Sherri. They told her that her own words and actions were horrible, and Marlo Thomas listened. She apologized, and all was well.
At the end of the day, Sherri Shepherd has a huge responsibility on her shoulders to host a talk show. But we think she’s up for it. She’s handling it well and making it look easy every step of the way. Knowing what goes into it and what happens behind the scenes only makes her ease on the camera seem so much more elegant and lovely.