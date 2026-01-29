Shay Logan: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Shay Logan: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Shay Logan

January 29, 1988

Wythenshawe, England

38 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Shay Logan?

Shaleum Narval Logan is an English former professional footballer, widely recognized for his steadfast defense and dynamic play as a right-back. He carved out a notable career primarily in Scottish and English leagues.

His breakout came with Aberdeen in 2014, where he secured a Scottish League Cup title. This success cemented his reputation as a formidable presence on the field.

Early Life and Education

Born in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, England, Shaleum Logan developed his football skills early within his family; his elder brother Carlos was also a Manchester City trainee.

He progressed through the Manchester City youth academy, a foundational period that shaped his future professional career.

Notable Relationships

Shay Logan married Samantha in May 2019, a partnership publicly noted in media reports.

He shares two children, a son named Kaleb and a daughter named Milan, with whom he prioritizes spending time, often traveling between Manchester and his club commitments.

Career Highlights

Shay Logan’s career is marked by his significant tenure at Aberdeen, making over 290 appearances and winning the 2014 Scottish League Cup. He was a consistent force in defense.

Beyond his club success, Logan was also recognized for individual performance, earning selections to the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year multiple times.

He also played a part in Aberdeen finishing as Scottish Premiership runners-up on several occasions, showcasing his commitment to team achievements.

Signature Quote

“For a kid from the Wythenshawe Estate to play in the English Premier League and score in Europe and all in between. 460+ games and we are calling it a wrap.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Couple Was Flying To NY And Apparently, Their Cat Decided To Go With Them
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Women Share The Times They Had To Explain Something They Thought Was Well-Known To Their Partner (45 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“It’s Embarrassing”: Woman Fired After Boss Tracked Her Laptop Activity During Work From Home
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 People That Probably Had A Worse Day Than You, Thanks To These Home Misfortunes
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“He Acted Like I Didn’t Even Exist”: Husband Ignores Wife And Kids On Vacation, Faces Divorce
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Someone Replaced Jurassic Park Dinosaurs With Cats, And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025