This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

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Political debates, AI, climate change, social media, corporate culture, and consumerism – few topics are off-limits for the artist behind ‘Grounding Platitudes.’ Rather than taking obvious sides, the cartoons focus on the irony, hypocrisy, and strange logic that often shape modern life.

Created in a classic newspaper-cartoon style, the illustrations combine loose ink sketches with sharp captions. Some jokes are funny at first glance, while others reveal a deeper layer of social commentary the longer you look.

The artist is also currently crowdfunding a book featuring the cartoons on Kickstarter, so if you enjoy the series, you can check out the campaign and support the project.

Scroll down to enjoy some of the latest cartoons and see which ones make you laugh, think, or perhaps feel a little uncomfortable.

More info: Instagram | substack.com | kickstarter.com

#1

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

#2

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#3

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#4

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#5

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#6

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#7

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#8

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#9

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#10

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#11

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#12

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#13

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#14

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#15

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#16

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#17

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#18

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#19

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#20

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#21

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#22

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#23

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#24

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#25

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#26

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#27

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#28

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#29

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

#30

This Artist Turns AI, Politics, And Everyday Hypocrisy Into 30 Sharp Cartoons

Image source: groundingplatitudes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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