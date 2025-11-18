24 Canadians List Most Common Signs That Show Them Someone Is A Tourist

Every country and place is unique in its own way. Originating from somewhere shapes people in a certain way, resulting in something we call cultural differences. These become the most visible when we leave the place that shaped us and visit somewhere people act a little bit differently. For some, these contrasts are fascinating, while for others, they are annoying.
As you could’ve guessed, that’s what we’re talking about today. To be more specific, we’re focusing on what kind of deviations from their culture Canadians notice in tourists. And let’s just say, evidently, they notice a lot of things.
They try and get selfies with a cow moose, 10 ft from the calf.
Trying a day drive from Toronto to Edmonton.
They wear full-on parkas in April, May, and I’ve even seen June…..we live in the Arctic, sure, but people who live here are just more climitized, I guess.
They just trundle off into the bush on a hiking trail with very little preparation or supplies.
They try to approach/feed wild animals.
They take photos of the squirrels.
When they stop to take a picture of a deer, moose, elk or bear at the side of the road.
Asking how many more miles up the #1 Highway till they hit Alaska… and they’re on Vancouver Island.
Pronouncing the second T in Toronto.
They casually talk about how they “might catch a Leaf game” as a family activity. Like buddy you realize that’s probably a $800-$1000 outing for a family of 4 right? Not saying it’s impossible, but at least do a little homework before making any promises to the kids.
Bonus points if they drop the “I hear it’s playoffs, what’s the best way to get tickets”.
When they are worried or ask about bears.
Cal-GARY instead of Calgree.
Standing in front of the Steam Clock *(which is electric)* with their mouth open.
When they call it the CNN Tower.
When they call the Confederation Bridge the Confederation Bridge and not just “The Bridge”.
White plastic cowboy hats.
They look optimistic and happy (Saskatchewan resident).
When they are in banff 🤣.
When they ask, « Où est la toilette ? ».
When they say Victoria Island instead of Vancouver Island.
Ontario: Showing up over dressed, Americans do not have very good geography lessons, don’t understand climate or weather lol
I’ve had friends visit from Ohio and had to explain to them that we have almost the exact same weather and they wouldn’t believe me lol.
When they call the Skytrain the metro or the subway.
Their car has a front licence plate.
They say “SaskatcheWAWN”. Instant give away you’re not from here. We all say it “SaskatchewIN”.
Red Plates.
Goes 50 under on a slight curve, 140 on straight.
