24 Canadians List Most Common Signs That Show Them Someone Is A Tourist

Every country and place is unique in its own way. Originating from somewhere shapes people in a certain way, resulting in something we call cultural differences. These become the most visible when we leave the place that shaped us and visit somewhere people act a little bit differently. For some, these contrasts are fascinating, while for others, they are annoying.

As you could’ve guessed, that’s what we’re talking about today. To be more specific, we’re focusing on what kind of deviations from their culture Canadians notice in tourists. And let’s just say, evidently, they notice a lot of things.

#1

They try and get selfies with a cow moose, 10 ft from the calf.

Image source: Flat-Dark-Earth, Melina Kiefer

#2

Trying a day drive from Toronto to Edmonton.

Image source: Moist-Requirement-98, Tabea Schimpf

#3

They wear full-on parkas in April, May, and I’ve even seen June…..we live in the Arctic, sure, but people who live here are just more climitized, I guess.

Image source: Long_Revolution_9569, Dan Smith

#4

They just trundle off into the bush on a hiking trail with very little preparation or supplies.

They try to approach/feed wild animals.

Image source: Winstonisapuppy, Ali Kazal

#5

They take photos of the squirrels.

Image source: lonelydavey, Pixabay

#6

When they stop to take a picture of a deer, moose, elk or bear at the side of the road.

Image source: pvb57, Erik Mclean

#7

Asking how many more miles up the #1 Highway till they hit Alaska… and they’re on Vancouver Island.

Image source: HeliRyGuy, Rod Long

#8

Pronouncing the second T in Toronto.

Image source: revanite3956, Conor Samuel

#9

They casually talk about how they “might catch a Leaf game” as a family activity. Like buddy you realize that’s probably a $800-$1000 outing for a family of 4 right? Not saying it’s impossible, but at least do a little homework before making any promises to the kids.

Bonus points if they drop the “I hear it’s playoffs, what’s the best way to get tickets”.

Image source: Buttsquish, Jerry Yu

#10

When they are worried or ask about bears.

Image source: anon, Ben Owen

#11

Cal-GARY instead of Calgree.

Image source: Sea-Limit-5430, Kyler Nixon

#12

Standing in front of the Steam Clock *(which is electric)* with their mouth open.

24 Canadians List Most Common Signs That Show Them Someone Is A Tourist

#13

When they call it the CNN Tower.

Image source: Judge_Rhinohold, Nadine Shaabana

#14

When they call the Confederation Bridge the Confederation Bridge and not just “The Bridge”.

Image source: SirNexus95, Dat Tran

#15

White plastic cowboy hats.

Image source: Ratfor, freepik

#16

They look optimistic and happy (Saskatchewan resident).

Image source: fuzzylintball, DAVID LUCK

#17

When they are in banff 🤣.

Image source: Katedodwell2, John Lee

#18

When they ask, « Où est la toilette ? ».

Image source: Crowheart1914, George Pak

#19

When they say Victoria Island instead of Vancouver Island.

Image source: Canucksfan78, Lesly Derksen

#20

Ontario: Showing up over dressed, Americans do not have very good geography lessons, don’t understand climate or weather lol
I’ve had friends visit from Ohio and had to explain to them that we have almost the exact same weather and they wouldn’t believe me lol.

Image source: Red_Stoner666, Maria Orlova

#21

When they call the Skytrain the metro or the subway.

Image source: crispymother, Diego Mazz

#22

Their car has a front licence plate.

Image source: Boilerofthejug, Erik Mclean

#23

They say “SaskatcheWAWN”. Instant give away you’re not from here. We all say it “SaskatchewIN”.

Image source: 50ActionExpress, Quỳnh Giang Văn

#24

Red Plates.

Goes 50 under on a slight curve, 140 on straight.

Image source: captain_sticky_balls, Pedram Farjam

