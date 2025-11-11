I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations

My name is Martin Feijoó (aka Tincho) and I’m the Cloud Shaper. The Shaping Clouds Project is a series of illustrations based on clouds I photographed during my last trip to Mexico.
When I was a child, I was told that clouds’ shapes were created by expert balloon twister clowns who live in the sky, so that they can keep entertaining children.
When traveling, I remembered the story and started taking pictures of clouds. Then I drew the first thing that came into my mind when I saw these clouds that I imagined someone had made for me.
T-Rex Cloud
Boxing Turtle Cloud
Darwin Cloud
Crocodile Cloud
Big Head Duck Cloud
Rock The Weird Dog Cloud
Long Neck Platypus Cloud
Russian Chicken Cloud
Parrot Fish Cloud
Shaping a boxing turtle cloud
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us