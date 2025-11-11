I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations

by

My name is Martin Feijoó (aka Tincho) and I’m the Cloud Shaper. The Shaping Clouds Project is a series of illustrations based on clouds I photographed during my last trip to Mexico.

When I was a child, I was told that clouds’ shapes were created by expert balloon twister clowns who live in the sky, so that they can keep entertaining children.

When traveling, I remembered the story and started taking pictures of clouds. Then I drew the first thing that came into my mind when I saw these clouds that I imagined someone had made for me.

T-Rex Cloud

I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations
I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations

Boxing Turtle Cloud

I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations
I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations

Darwin Cloud

I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations
I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations

Crocodile Cloud

I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations
I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations

Big Head Duck Cloud

I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations
I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations

Rock The Weird Dog Cloud

I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations
I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations

Long Neck Platypus Cloud

I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations
I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations

Russian Chicken Cloud

I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations
I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations

Parrot Fish Cloud

I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations
I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations

Shaping a boxing turtle cloud

I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations
I Turn Clouds Into Illustrations

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What Can We Expect from Roy Harper on Arrow Season 6?
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2017
Guy Refuses To Sell Back A $50K Guitar He Bought For $4K, All Hell Breaks Loose
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
Woman Attacks Sleeping Boyfriend With Hatchet And Then Smiles For The Mugshot
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2025
World Record Woman Successfully Hula Hooping 180 Hoops
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2017
All You Need to Know About the Best Talk Shows in US Television History
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2022
The Knick 1.02 Review: “Mr. Paris Shoes”
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.