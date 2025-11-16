Hey Pandas, What Is A Common Rule Held Across The World? (Closed)

by

E.g. Do not steal, tell the truth, be polite… Bonus points for interesting ones.

#1

survival of the fittest

#2

The young generation respects the old generation and vice versa. The old were young once, the young will turn old.

#3

Not always true, but Mama knows best.

#4

Not that is is always followed of course but I believe that it is instinctual for us (and other social animals) to protect our children. Harming children is seen as one of the worst things you can do.

#5

Wipe front to back

#6

Never give attention to trolls, promptly downvote and don’t engage in conversation. Also covering a comment lol

#7

If you visit another country and learn to say hello, thanks, please, good bye in the local language you will be welcomed nicely. Even if you say it wrong.

