Shaggy: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Shaggy
5 ft 11 in (180 cm)
$14 million, 2026 est.
Jamaican
October 22, 1968
Kingston, Jamaica
58 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Shaggy?
Orville Richard Burrell is a Jamaican-American reggae artist recognized worldwide for his signature baritone voice. He successfully blended traditional dancehall rhythms with crossover pop melodies to bring rich Caribbean sounds to mainstream global audiences.
Burrell captured widespread international attention after releasing his high-energy 1993 dancehall single “Oh Carolina”. The track topped major European music charts and established his signature vocal style on mainstream airwaves.
Early Life and Education
Kingston native Orville Burrell grew up immersed in Jamaica’s rich sound system music scene. He later moved to Brooklyn with his mother Veronica Miller, where he attended Erasmus Hall High School and took formal singing lessons.
At age twenty, Burrell enlisted in the United States Marine Corps as an artilleryman. He served in the Persian Gulf War while continuing to write lyrics and record music during weekend leaves from military duty.
Notable Relationships
Shaggy married his longtime partner Rebecca Packer in 2014 during a ceremony in Jamaica. Prior to his marriage, the reggae star was in a relationship with Carol Johnson during his early music career in New York.
The singer shares three daughters with Packer and has two sons from previous relationships. His eldest son, Richard O’Neil Burrell, has gained independence as an established hip-hop artist performing under the stage name Robb Banks.
Career Highlights
Shaggy earned multi-platinum status with his blockbuster 2000 album Hot Shot. The record featured massive number-one hit singles “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel,” selling over ten million copies worldwide and cementing his global stardom.
He launched Ranch Entertainment and expanded into international collaborative music projects. Burrell recorded the joint reggae album 44/876 with English musician Sting, which earned them a Grammy Award and spawned an extensive worldwide tour.
To date, the artist has collected two Grammy Awards from eight career nominations. He was also honored with the Jamaican Order of Distinction for his enduring contributions to Caribbean culture and global music.
Signature Quote
“My job is to bring joy to people through music, and if I can make someone smile or dance, then I have done my job.”
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