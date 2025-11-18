Captivating Shadows: Winners of AAP Magazine #39 Announced (25 Pics)

Celebrating Excellence in Photography: Winners Announced for AAP Magazine #39: Shadows
We are thrilled to unveil the names of the 25 exceptionally talented photographers who have been selected as the winners of ‘AAP Magazine #39: Shadows.’ Representing 16 diverse countries spanning 5 continents, these artists have captivated us with their remarkable vision and mastery of light and shadow.
Renowned photographer Diane Arbus once wrote, “Photography is not about the things we see, but the shadows they cast.” Indeed, mastering the interplay of shadows in photography is an art form suffused with mystery, magic, and timeless allure. It evokes a sense of nostalgia, weaving narratives that are as unique as they are compelling.
In this 39th edition of AAP Magazine, our quest was to explore both the poetry and power of shadows, and the twenty-five selected photographers have eloquently captured these nuances in their work.
More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Monte Amiata Complex © Fabien Dendiével
#2 Double-Casting © Asako Naruto
#3 Morning Delight: Childhood Adventures In The Sand Dunes © Mahendra Bakle
#4 Ground-Floor From The Series Hunting Shadows © Tommi Viitala
#5 Meknes From The Series Maroc Mon Amour © Giancarlo Zuccarone
#6 The Old Man With An Umbrella © Shinji Ichikawa
#7 Shadow Of A Cowboy From The Series Foreshadows Of The Past © Jonathan Jasberg
#8 The Sea From The Series The Shadows Play © Luca Regoli
#9 Plastic City © Andrew Keedle
#10 This Way To Exit From The Series The Magic Of Light And Shadow © Bernice Williams
#11 Zoe From The Series Conversations With Myself © Jo Ann Chaus
#12 From The Shadows From The Series In Search Of Random Shadows © Michael Mcilvaney
#13 The Dance Of Youth (Lahore, Pakistan 2023) © Mariana Basurto
#14 Geometrías From The Series City Ecosystem © Julio Marchamalo Amado
#15 Circles Of Hope © Tebani Slade
#16 Red Balloons From The Series City & Colour © Julia Nathanson
#17 Nor Cal 26 From The Series Nor Cal Farming © Nirav Solanki
#18 Shapeshifter © Pawel Pilch
#19 Enduring Indecision Series © Natalie Christensen
#20 The Snackbar From The Series Welcome To Fieldkapelle © Robbe Maes And Reynout Dekimpe
#21 Sunkissed From The Series Symphony Of Light And Shadow © Elina Abdrakhmanova
#22 Tree In Sunlight From The Series Gregory’s Desert © Clarice Barbato-Dunn
#23 Trace From The Series Echoes Of Memories © Martina Pavloska
#24 Shadow 02 From The Series Another Spirituality © Lorenzo Vitali
#25 Diga, My Shadow. © Liliane Schwab
Follow Us