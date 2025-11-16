Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

by

The my-epic-routine videos were quite big on YouTube a few years back. Content creators were trying to show their audience that they hustled way harder than their competition.

Eventually, this led to such an unsustainable absurdity that the genre has become a parody of itself and, after some outside mockery, it faded into irrelevance.

However, the internet thinks that businesswoman Leila Hormozi has just tried to revive it, only on a different platform. Earlier this month, she tweeted a screenshot of her schedule, and people immediately started criticizing it.

Managing partner and CEO of business investment company Acquisition.com Leila Hormozi recently shared her routine online

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

At first glance, the blurry screenshot looks like a mess

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

But people started dissecting it

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

And they pointed out that the woman also noted minuscule things such as coffee breaks, nightly dinners, hours-long gym sessions, and daily walks

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

Hormozi’s habit of getting an early start is quite admirable. Ron Friedman, who is a psychologist and behavior change expert, specializing in human motivation, noticed that people who are in charge of their calendar rarely consider the time of day when they are at their most productive.

“By now, you’ve probably noticed that the person you are midway through the afternoon is not the same person who arrived first thing in the morning,” Friedman wrote in Harvard Business Review. “Research shows our cognitive functioning fluctuates throughout the day. If you’re like most people, you’ll find that you can get a lot done between 9:00 am and 11:00 am. Not so at 2:30 pm. Later in the day, it often feels like we’re moving at a fraction of our morning pace.”

Turns out that on average, people are considerably worse at absorbing new information, planning ahead and resisting distractions as the day progresses. “The reason this happens is not merely motivational. It’s biological,” Friedman explained. “Our bodies run on a circadian rhythm that affects our hormone production, brain wave activities, and body temperature. Each of these variations tinker with our energy level, impacting our alertness and productivity.”

Leila herself said that her days are insanely boring but that is how she gets ahead

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

However, Artis Rozentals, CEO of DeskTime—a time tracking and productivity app for companies and freelancers, believes that the hustle culture has no future.

“As much as I love the enthusiasm … when it came to the idea of continuous hustling, I could never fully buy into it,” Rozentals said in Forbes. “Because no one can work without breaks. At some point, you need to completely disconnect from work and allow your brain to relax. … Otherwise, such an ‘always on’ lifestyle will inevitably lead to burnout.”

Which is a huge problem nowadays. In fact, according to a study by Deloitte, 77% of people have experienced burnout at their job and 42% have even quit their jobs because of it. Rozentals thinks this is the result of trying to keep up with unrealistic expectations set by the toxic excesses of hustle culture.

To get more mental clarity and tranquility, Rozentals advocates for clearing up schedules instead of cramming as much as possible into them. “[We] need time to turn off [our] minds in order to restart … focus. And there is ample data indicating that the most productive people are those who take regular breaks at work, not those who hustle 24/7,” he said.

But most of the reactions were just mocking her schedule

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: thejustinwelsh

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: HealthUntoDeath

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: snowpilled

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: RedHaleys

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: KFCBarstool

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: cursedkief

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: arvalis

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: TikTokInvestors

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: GdoubleWB

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: DaxKazon

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: theandreboso

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: KellyPGoss

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: Todaysprofit

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: TomHulme79

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: stanimorph

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: Devon_OnEarth

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: quakerraina

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: Black90Prupayne

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: TOfromthe360

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: jeremy_wokka

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: IrateMaxwell

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: TwototheHour

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: TheeAndyMcGill

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: bad_generator

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: GFNoodleyOne

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: TaconicST

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: ArtsyMarxistAlt

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: barely_a_spec

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: marytswisc

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: LizRummy

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: TrevShow

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: YorkshireTX

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: HillcrestCardCo

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: GhostandWolf

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: stevie_mat

Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

Image credits: RMFifthCircuit

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Employers Share 30 Of The Wildest Reasons They Had To Fire Someone
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
19 Pieces Of ‘Random Advice That Could Save Your Life’
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Create Silver Jewelry To Help Animals
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Exercise System That Requires You To Pedal To Stream Netflix
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2017
My Cartoon Drawings Of Dobby’s Adventures
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Awesomeness That is Broken Lizard
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.