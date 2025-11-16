Multimillionaire Woman Shares Her Calendar On Twitter, It Massively Backfires When People Start Savagely Roasting Her

The my-epic-routine videos were quite big on YouTube a few years back. Content creators were trying to show their audience that they hustled way harder than their competition.
Eventually, this led to such an unsustainable absurdity that the genre has become a parody of itself and, after some outside mockery, it faded into irrelevance.
However, the internet thinks that businesswoman Leila Hormozi has just tried to revive it, only on a different platform. Earlier this month, she tweeted a screenshot of her schedule, and people immediately started criticizing it.
Managing partner and CEO of business investment company Acquisition.com Leila Hormozi recently shared her routine online
At first glance, the blurry screenshot looks like a mess
But people started dissecting it
And they pointed out that the woman also noted minuscule things such as coffee breaks, nightly dinners, hours-long gym sessions, and daily walks
Hormozi’s habit of getting an early start is quite admirable. Ron Friedman, who is a psychologist and behavior change expert, specializing in human motivation, noticed that people who are in charge of their calendar rarely consider the time of day when they are at their most productive.
“By now, you’ve probably noticed that the person you are midway through the afternoon is not the same person who arrived first thing in the morning,” Friedman wrote in Harvard Business Review. “Research shows our cognitive functioning fluctuates throughout the day. If you’re like most people, you’ll find that you can get a lot done between 9:00 am and 11:00 am. Not so at 2:30 pm. Later in the day, it often feels like we’re moving at a fraction of our morning pace.”
Turns out that on average, people are considerably worse at absorbing new information, planning ahead and resisting distractions as the day progresses. “The reason this happens is not merely motivational. It’s biological,” Friedman explained. “Our bodies run on a circadian rhythm that affects our hormone production, brain wave activities, and body temperature. Each of these variations tinker with our energy level, impacting our alertness and productivity.”
Leila herself said that her days are insanely boring but that is how she gets ahead
However, Artis Rozentals, CEO of DeskTime—a time tracking and productivity app for companies and freelancers, believes that the hustle culture has no future.
“As much as I love the enthusiasm … when it came to the idea of continuous hustling, I could never fully buy into it,” Rozentals said in Forbes. “Because no one can work without breaks. At some point, you need to completely disconnect from work and allow your brain to relax. … Otherwise, such an ‘always on’ lifestyle will inevitably lead to burnout.”
Which is a huge problem nowadays. In fact, according to a study by Deloitte, 77% of people have experienced burnout at their job and 42% have even quit their jobs because of it. Rozentals thinks this is the result of trying to keep up with unrealistic expectations set by the toxic excesses of hustle culture.
To get more mental clarity and tranquility, Rozentals advocates for clearing up schedules instead of cramming as much as possible into them. “[We] need time to turn off [our] minds in order to restart … focus. And there is ample data indicating that the most productive people are those who take regular breaks at work, not those who hustle 24/7,” he said.
But most of the reactions were just mocking her schedule
