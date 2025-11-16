Folks React To Domino’s Pizza Closing Its Doors To The Last Store In Italy After Failing To Impress Locals

Traveling is a crucial aspect of human life, as it gives us the opportunity to unwind and get away from that tiring, dreary lifestyle.
We get to try out new, exciting and authentic things, and it doesn’t matter if you go overseas or to a nearby town that you’ve never had the chance to visit – you’re guaranteed to have a blast.
Exploring things and discovering places is an unforgettable experience that you’ll reminisce about until the end of your days.
Besides, let’s not forget that we live in a world full of glorious foods and dishes that you can try: English breakfasts, sweet pastries, mouth-watering ramen, Turkish kebabs for the drunk munchies, and pretty much the best and most versatile thing on the planet – pizza.
Speaking of which, have you heard about Domino’s Pizza’s recent retreat from Italy?
Fast-food giant says “arrivederci” to Italy, and folks aren’t surprised
For those of you who are unfamiliar with the fast-food industry, Domino’s Pizza is the top pizza brand in the UK and a significant participant in the Republic of Ireland.
According to the organization’s website, they’re “passionate about becoming the number one pizza company in the world and in every neighbourhood” – so it seems, judging by the fact that they were bold enough to introduce the Americanized pizza to the homeland of the dish.
Domino’s Italy files for bankruptcy 7 years after introducing their stores to the country
A well-known American pizza restaurant that has approximately 15,000 branches in over 83 countries has recently announced its exit from Italy.
The pizza place started out as “DomiNick’s” when the founders, Tom and James, opened their very first store in Michigan.
Their plan was to deliver hot, freshly made pizzas in a timely fashion, and for the most part, it’s safe to say that they succeeded. But we’re all bound to fail at some point, right?
The court granted the company a 90-day protection period amid its bankruptcy filing in April 2022; the 90 days ended in July this year, and Domino’s pizza said its final farewell to Italy and its citizens.
Netizens have shared their hilarious reactions to the restaurant’s departure from Italy
The world’s most favorite fast food has been around for centuries, or at least variations of it have. Everyone loves it; it’s good when it’s hot, and it’s as equally as delicious when it’s cold. We eat it in fancy restaurants, at home, on street corners – you name it.
A variety of tasty toppings to tickle everyone’s fancy, bread, cheese – it’s truly impossible not to love it.
The dish was first invented in Naples as a fast, affordable and appetizing meal for working-class folk.
The majority of you probably know the saying “Italians live to eat; the rest of the world eats to live.” Food is an extremely important part of Italian culture – it has a much bigger meaning than simply supplying the body with essential nutrients.
Locals express themselves through food; it’s something they’re proud of – it matters, and not just nutritionally but historically, culturally and emotionally.
It’s very understandable why Domino’s couldn’t put down their roots in Italy. It’s an ordinary fast-food chain that appeals to those who’re happy with eating processed foods; whereas, in Italy, their market relies on tradition where the money-making goal is the least of their concerns.
One of the Twitter users reacted to the news with a brilliant statement that summarizes what the majority of us feel about Domino’s Pizza’s poor attempt of winning over Italians: “today we are discussing entering mature, saturated markets with a crappy product.”
What do you think about the situation? Did you expect it to happen?
More thoughts concerning Domino’s Pizza closing its last franchise in Italy
