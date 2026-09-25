40 Women Share The Sexist Treatment They Received From Doctors Who Should Have Known Better

Taking care of our health is important. But if you’re a woman, that can be easier said than done. More than half of women report feeling dismissed by their doctors. “You’re just being dramatic,” “It can’t hurt that much,” and “It’s probably just your hormones” are the kinds of things they hear over and over again when seeking medical help. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg.
One Reddit user asked women to share the most sexist things doctors have ever said to them, and they had plenty of infuriating stories to tell. From inappropriate comments to outright misogyny, their experiences are enough to make your blood boil. Scroll down to read them.
#1
“You’d probably be able to go off your meds if you get in a serious relationship and have children.” – this ended up with me making a complaint to the board and getting a new psychiatrist as I had just been diagnosed with persistent depressive disorder and OCD and had already told him I didn’t want children ever.
“Pregnancy will help your migraines. You should think about it.” – this ended up with me making a complain to their office and getting a new gynecologist because I’d already been very clear with her and her office that I didn’t want children ever and was seeking a bilateral salpingectomy.
“Women just handle pain better so we don’t like to prescribe high level pain meds if we don’t have to.” – my medical malpractice attorney father made the complaint about this one because I was still coming out of anesthesia and wasn’t sure I’d heard correctly but he was standing right there and heard it all. That one was also a nurse, not a doctor, but still a medical professional.
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#2
“We prescribe boys codeine after a wisdom tooth extraction, but we just give the girls ibuprofen!”
Not a doctor but a nurse.
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#3
After I told her – yes, pap smears were extremely painful for me, and requested pain medication.
She said “just have a drink before you come in.” I never did, in fact, “come in”.
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#4
I was misdiagnosed every single time I went to ER.
“It can’t hurt that bad, you just ate too much” – it was appendicitis
“stop whining, it’s just a bruise” – it was a broken bone underneath the bruise
“sometimes it happens that people get dizzy” – it was labyrinthitis
I do not think any doctor ever believed me in my symptomps any time it was something more than a sore throat…
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#5
We were asked if my 8 year old daughter struggled with anxiety when she was being evaluated for complications from a procedure. She was bleeding internally. Spent two weeks in the hospital, had a picc line, and a transfusion. I banned him from her case.
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#6
“You probably just have stomach flu along with your period.” When I was in the ER bleeding and vomiting with debilitating cramps. Turned out to be a ruptured ovarian cyst.
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#7
When I was diagnosed with auto immune thyroid, doctor said – no one knows why this happens.
Am a human being, I googled as soon as I left the clinic and on searching what leads to it, I found PTSD as one of the top 3 causes so I brought it up next time.
Just a – hey, because we discussed what could have led to this, I have PTSD, just wanted to let you know so that we can make an informed decision. I stopped talking after it but before my last word, the doctor says – oh, please don’t start about why it happened and all (as if women don’t know when to share what and when).
I replied I pay someone to talk to about it so no, am not going to discuss the details with you, just the absolutely necessary. The jerk still didn’t discuss that it could be the reason.
Also, next few times, he made sure to say something very dismissive but that was more on mental health problems are not real problems, but the above still boils my blood.
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#8
I warned my doctor I’m not great with Pap smears, she used a plastic tool (I don’t know what they’re called) to open everything up. It hurt, my muscles tensed, and the tool closed pinching me inside (I guess she hadn’t locked it open yet?)
She then told me it was my fault for ‘making it harder than it needs to be’ . Once she’d extracted the tool, we had a row about her comments, and I called her an incompetent fool.
I don’t think she cared.
Image source: jclom0, Getty Images / Unsplash
#9
Right after getting my Fallopian tubes removed, one of the nurses monitoring me when I came to said
“… Aww… Are you sad?”
I got them removed on purpose, because I know I don’t want to have kids. The assumption was that I was going to wake up devastated at having my child-bearing abilities taken away.
At the time I was still coming off of the sedative, so I just giggled and said “no…?”.
Image source: Serotonin_Sorcerer, Ahmed / Unsplash
#10
My first gyno visit, he pinched my cheek and said it was nice to see a natural blonde for a change.
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#11
Male psychiatrist who said “You don’t like your body? All women feel that way.” and dismissed my actual eating disorder.
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#12
I was on the table during a semi-emergency c-section. I’d used a midwife for the rest of the pregnancy but when the c-section came up I had to use the doctor that was in practice with the midwife.
I was freaking-out scared and before he cut into me he said, “Not that she’s ever gonna wear a bikini, but I’ll give her a nice low cut anyway.” Absolute disgusting jerk.
The cut he gave me was neither nice nor low, either.
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#13
A doctor told me that my chronic pain and joint issues were caused by sadness. I’d recently experienced heartbreak, and he said my physical issues were due to my feelings. It turned out to actually be Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.
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#14
I became Deaf overnight. I had at an appt with head of the ENT department at USF. He first refused to even meet with me because he didn’t want to deal with Deaf patients. Then when he finally did, said I was a neurotic woman and sent me off with a prescription for Valium.
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#15
“Everyone gets headaches” – Doctor at clinic after suffering severe migraines that eventually put me in the ER multiple times.
“Are we maybe having a little bit of anxiety?” – Said in the most condescending tone by an ER nurse (male) after not being able to breathe when medications were pushed through (again, for migraines.)
“I only treat patients with real pain” – Told to me by a gastroenterologist when I was having pain in my back/side and no one could determine the cause after an MRI and an endoscopy (still have no idea what causes it. Still hurts sometimes. But if doctors don’t believe me, what’s the point of trying?).
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#16
It’s not an epileptic seizure, it’s a pseudo seizure from anxiety. It’s common for women at that time of the month.
Spoilers: it was indeed epilepsy. Also catamenial epilepsy is a thing that exists in reality.
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#17
A plastic surgeon said to me during a chest reduction consultation, “we don’t do reductions to an A cup because that wouldn’t be attractive”
I had just asked how small we could go because I wanted to be as small as possible.
So gross.
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#18
Came in to the ER for heart palpitations that left me dizzy and breathless. I told the male doctor that I started a new psych med that day, and thought I was reacting to it. Asked if it was possible to have that side effect from that med. He replied “Now listen, honey. It’s important that you go home and take your meds. I’m not giving you an excuse to go crazy”.
Experienced searing abdominal pain that made me vomit and hurt so bad I was shrieking while my husband booked it to the ER. He grabs a wheelchair and gets me to my bed while the nurses (all women) get me set up. I tell the doctor I’m on a medication for my hashimotos that doesn’t allow me to have any narcotics (as part of the intake info). He tries to offer me morphine. I explain again, while in agony (husband was moving the car), that I CANNOT take morphine. It will not work, and by the time it does, I will OD. He SENDS the nurse in with the syringe. I cover my line and say again, I will not accept morphine because my medication does not allow me to take narcotics. I was given a non-narcotic after that third objection 🙄
Same doctor also tried telling me it was just food poisoning. I pressed him if shrieking in pain is really that common that he can say it’s food poisoning after not running anything beyond a CBC panel. He cuts me off and insists, very condescendingly, “yes, just because you haven’t felt it like this doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. Clear diet for 3 days, then bland diet for 2. I’ll send the nurse in to discharge you”. Found out I had a severe intestinal infection that requires antibiotics.
Can’t forget the time a male doctor diagnosed me with white-privilege when I asked for a refill of antidepressants to be able to taper off rather than suddenly stop (had to see an out of area doctor in a pinch, was trying to avoid serotonin withdrawal syndrome).
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#19
At my 6 week check up after my c section (huge hemorrhage during surgery, not that it especially matters) Dr. asked me about contraception.
I said ‘abstinence for now’
He replied ‘No. Not fair on husband’.
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#20
I’m late to the conversation, but when I asked for some pain relief because I was in active labour my midwife said, “I’ll get you some cocodamol. That should help”. Half an hour later I asked for something stronger and she rolled her eyes and said, “Well… I suppose we could try gas and air”. That was after I’d rung the buzzer only to have her waltz in, turn off the alarm and leave again, only to return for 20 minutes when I rang it once more.
She’d wanted to send me home. I gave birth two hours later with someone only believing that I was, in fact, in labour when my daughter’s head was visible.
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#21
I went to the dentist for an emergency wisdom tooth removal..when I was having an anxiety attack (that was totally triggered by the dentists complete haphazard and dismissive approach), he said “maybe youre crying because your on your period” I tried to make a complaint but it didn’t go anywhere.
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#22
“Even skinny people have this problem too.” This was in response to my low iron levels.
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#23
Get married and the B12 deficiency will get fixed.
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#24
Getting the birth control implant, male doctor: “If you just got pregnant, you wouldn’t have to worry about birth control for 10 months.” So funny.
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#25
“You really are a virgin.” My first gynecological exam to get on birth control pills.
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#26
A psychiatric nurse suggested I have a child to help with my debilitating iron deficiency.
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#27
I told my doctor I had 8 cavities, which was out of nowhere for me (previously had perfect teeth). I asked for testing to see if there was some larger issue because of all the symptoms I experience, his response was that barfing can cause cavities.
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#28
15 years old, first pap- male doctor said “You have birthing hips.” I was SO uncomfortable. Told my parents, my dad laughed and said “that’s a good thing.” Then I just got angry.
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#29
‘Are you an air hostess’ I went in with suspected concussion after twatting my head a few days prior and had started to space out/forget how to get home/couldn’t remember words or speak when I wanted. ‘Oh no, all perfectly normal, everyone forgets words now and then – so are you an air hostess?’
Whilst my dream was always to be an air hostess growing up, I’m now a lowly police officer (UK) and used to spend entire shifts at A&E on hosp watch/fighting with people for hours/holding them down etc on a weekly basis. I knew all the nurses and paramedics by name, had helped change bedding a few times, we were a big family. Just rubbed me the wrong way.
FYI – absolutely NOTHING WRONG in my eyes about being an air steward/ess. It was just asked in a sexist/creepy way if that makes sense.
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#30
After he asked how many kids I had (I had already mentioned them), I told him, and he responded — “you know how that happens, right?”
The worst part for me was that (like many), I struggled with infertility to get pregnant, and this guy who knew nothing about nothing made light of it as if I was too dimwitted for birth control. He was an optometrist…needless to say that was my last visit to his office.
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#31
I have a missing disc in my lower back. The med student (it was a teaching hospital) did a great work up. Recommended PT and a steroid shot. Attending came in, didn’t look at the MRI, and prescribed an opiate. I’m allergic, and it’s all over my chart. I even have a medic-alert necklace.
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#32
A French GP told me, after examining my private parts, that some men might prefer it with no hair down there.
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#33
“Are you sure it’s not just your period?” And that was from a female doctor.
“Yes ma’am, I’ve been having my period for over a decade now, I think I know what a cramp feels like.”
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#34
“It doesn’t hurt. You’re just uncomfortable.”
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#35
I spoke to a gynecologist and my GP about getting my tubes tied. I was just curious as to what the procedure/process would be like and was said/asked “you’re too young”, “you’ll change your mind”, “what if your partner changes his mind?” when I said my partner and I both don’t want children.
Also, every gynecologist I went to from the age of 15-20 always insisted on me taking the pill even though I explicitly said I did not want hormones. A memorable one was when a gynecologist actually said to me I was not “mature enough” to get an IUD (I was 19). How is it different from the pill ? Dunno.
I dropped the topic for a few years, changed gynecologists and now have a copper IUD. I’ll ask again in a few years about tying the tubes.
Image source: pal-abra
#36
Dr. here and some of the nonsense my patients have been told over the years:
“It’s all in your head.”
“You’re not perimenopausal yet, you’re only 45.”
“Your mother had breast cancer so you’re definitely going to get it.”
“We need a pregnancy test.” (on a 50 year old with no uterus). “We still need it.”
“Are you sure you’re not pregnant? That could explain some of that.”
“It’s probably your hormones.” (When there are obvious lab findings that it is NOT).
“No way an ovarian cyst can hurt like that.” Uhhh, yes it CAN…
“Any time a woman patient comes in for a visit, the first thing you should think about is PREGNANCY.”
“Have you asked your husband/boyfriend etc. If he’s ok with your breast reduction?”
“It’s anxiety.” (on a patient I diagnosed with SEIZURES)
“No way you can be in that kind of pain if you’re still talking.”
“Nobody has 10/10 pain.”
“Why don’t you get a boyfriend and you wouldn’t be so depressed.”
Image source: SummerJazz
#37
I spent a year constantly spotting because my body was rejecting my IUD, but the pain didn’t feel like my uterus, so I went to my GP.
He told me it was a bladder infection despite the fact that I told him I’ve had those before and this pain wasn’t the same. Every time he threw a different thing at me to address my apparent infection, it didn’t work. Every time they asked me how my bladder infection was doing.
It took me making an appointment with my gynaecologist (against my doctor’s insistence that it was still a bladder infection months and months after his first assertion of that) to have the IUD removed early to figure that one out, and my GP was weirdly b****y with me after that.
Oh, and the icing on that particular cake was that he told me I wouldn’t be able to differentiate bladder pain from uterine pain, and that I can’t feel my ovaries at all. None of those were true, of course.
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#38
I had thyroid cancer, a total Thyroidectomy, and I went to me endo saying I feel so out of control mentally and I can’t control my emotions properly and that I was gaining weight rapidly out of nowhere, and he just told me to eat less and that it “all in my head”. I left sobbing….
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#39
I got told at 19 that maybe having a baby would fix my life long irregular periods. No further follow up.
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#40
I had a pain in my mid back and was worried about a kidney infection, and the male doctor i had a phone appointment with told me it was period cramps. i ended the appointment feeling dismissed and like my time was totally wasted. i really wish i would have told him that period cramps do not happen in the kidneys, that i was certainly not on my period, and insisted that he reschedule me for an appointment with a female doctor.
Image source: klymene
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